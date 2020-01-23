Barnacle
Renee Erickson's petite jewel-box aperitivo bar attached to the Walrus and the Carpenter serves up fine craft cocktails in a snug space.
Ballard
Bottlehouse
The Madrona wine bar and bottle shop encourages guests to "dwell, drink, be well" (its motto) with a rustic, laidback atmosphere.
Madrona
Byen Bakeri
Baked goods and pastries are a key element of hygge, and this bakeshop specializes in Scandinavian sweets like kringles, cinnamon rolls, and Danishes. Pair your treat of choice with a cardamom latte for maximum coziness.
Queen Anne
Teasy Like Sunday Morning: An Easy Listening Burlesque Experience
Looking to decrease your alcohol consumption in 2020?
Bookstore Bar & Cafe
This book-lined, brick-walled bar gives you the pleasant sense of drinking in a library. Settle in with a warming whiskey-based libation and a good novel.
Pioneer Square
Brimmer & Heeltap
Ballard's comfortable neighborhood gastropub and bistro is the perfect place to linger over a craft cocktail. Make sure to admire the copper penny-tiled floor, which took over 7500 cents to achieve.
Ballard
Cafe Hagen
Recently opened in South Lake Union, this Scandinavian-inspired cafe aims to promote the hygge lifestyle, serving specialty coffee from Hagen Coffee Roasters, as well as family-recipe pastries, "brunch selections by a Michelin star chef," snacks, beer, and wine.
South Lake Union
Cafe Presse
Weather got you down? Peruse a magazine over an order of croque madame at chef Jim Drohman's relaxed Parisian-style cafe.
Capitol Hill
Celine Patisserie
If you're in search of excellent espresso and impeccable European-style pastries with a modern twist (like Earl Grey croissants and savory breakfast galettes), you'll find them at this neighborhood Greenwood bakery.
Greenwood
The Cozy Nut
With a warm woodsy interior and quirky taxidermy-squirrel decor, this pint-sized neighborhood bar feels like a hidden forest nook.
Greenwood
Damn the Weather
Just like the name suggests, star bartender Bryn Lumsden's brick-walled Pioneer Square bar is an ideal place to seek solace from an inclement day with a craft cocktail.
Pioneer Square
The Dane
Another Scandinavian-inflected coffee shop, this Ballard cafe serves Stumptown coffee, beer, pastries from Salmonberry Goods, cardamom buns, and Danish smørrebrød-style sandwiches.
Ballard
The Fat Hen
This bright, bustling Ballard space is a brunch favorite for its baked egg skillets, eggs Benedict, and house-made pastries.
Ballard
Freya
Named after the Norse goddess of love who rides a chariot pulled by two cats, this cafe inside the Nordic Museum offers Scandinavian food like smørrebrød (Danish open-faced sandwiches), Danish dogs made with Uli's sausage, and "personal smorgasbords" (spreads of meat, cheese, and pickles with names like "Mormor's Pantry"). You'll also find soups, salads, beer, wine, and craft cocktails made with the Scandinavian spirit aquavit and the Icelandic spirit brennivin.
Ballard
General Porpoise Doughnuts
With white walls, marble counters, and pops of cheery color, Renee Erickson's lovely doughnut shop serves yeasted doughnuts with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, and custards alongside espresso from a variety of roasters.
Various locations
Harry's Fine Foods
This Capitol Hill corner-store-turned-bistro offers a convivial, welcoming space and comfort food like grilled cheese, chicken and waffles, and their signature French fries, showered with fried rosemary and sage and a sprinkle of salty cheese.
Capitol Hill
Hotel Sorrento
Warm yourself by the crackling hearth of the historic Hotel Sorrento's elegant, opulent Fireside Room, filled with plush, overstuffed couches and leather armchairs—its legendary coziness earned it its spot as the site of the monthly Silent Reading Party.
First Hill
JarrBar
Pike Place's tiny Spanish-inspired bar is bathed in soft golden light and serves tinned fish, Iberian wine, and cocktails.
Downtown
Le Caviste
This downtown gem from former Le Gourmand sommelier David Butler is the next best thing to stopping into a Parisian wine bar, with charcuterie and cheese boards and French-inspired specials.
Downtown
Left Bank
Sip a glass of natural wine from the well-curated selection and listen to vinyl at this South Park wine shop.
South Park
Little Oddfellows
After shopping for books at Elliott Bay Book Company, get some reading (another hygge activity) done with a hot drink and pastries in Little Oddfellows' bright, hip cafe space.
Capitol Hill
Nielsen's Pastries
In business since 1965, this Queen Anne bakery is known for its curiously named traditional Danish treats, like the "potato" (a pastry puff filled with custard and whipped cream, covered with a layer of marzipan, and dipped in Dutch cocoa powder) and the "snitter" (a sort of flat cinnamon roll).
Queen Anne
Petite Soif
This charming, recently opened wine bar in Beacon Hill from the owners of Vif (below) serves wine by the glass and bottle alongside small plates. Their "bottle sharing" program allows patrons to open a bottle of wine from their selection to split with other guests at "by the glass" prices—the current offerings are scrawled on a chalkboard by the bar.
Beacon Hill
Polar Bar
This posh, dimly lit downtown lounge's wood paneling, velvet draperies, fireplace, and luxurious leather seating make it a swanky spot to warm up.
Downtown
Preserve & Gather
Come for the beautiful geometric wallpaper at this Greenwood cafe, which is WiFi-free to encourage guests to use it as a gathering space; stay for the house-made pastries, fruit preserves, granola, yogurt, and more.
Greenwood
San Fermo
Get cozy with blankets and outdoor heaters at this seasonally inspired Italian restaurant in Ballard.
Ballard
Skal Beer Hall
This Viking-influenced Scandinavian beer hall, named for the Norwegian word for "cheers," features craft beer, wine, cider, mead, and specialty cocktails.
Ballard
Sugar Bakery
You'll find breakfast, cookies, pastries, desserts, cakes, coffee, and other hot beverages at this popular local bakery.
First Hill and Queen Anne
Union Saloon
This beloved Wallingford neighborhood haunt provides updated comfort food and a warm atmosphere.
Wallingford
Vif
Fremont's airy cafe/restaurant/natural wine shop is ideal for wholesome, nourishing fare any time of day.
Fremont
The Whale Wins
With a rustic wood-fired oven and plenty of natural light, this Renee Erickson spot serves local, seasonal small plates. On Mondays, you can get a cassoulet (a famously luxurious French stew) with confit duck legs, andouille sausage, white bean ragout, and breadcrumbs for two for $40.
Fremont