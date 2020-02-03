Your Ultimate Guide to Where to Eat Out for Valentine's Day 2020 in Seattle

Catherine Tonner / Heartwood Provisions This Valentine's Day, skip the bouquet in favor of a floral dessert, with violet sponge, chamomile gelee, rose chocolate petals, honey brittle, and orange blossom ice cream, at Heartwood Provisions

We know you can't go just anywhere for your Valentine's victuals, so we've rounded up all the Valentine's Day meals in town (from a romantic supper at Heartwood Provisions to a fried chicken and donuts pop-up at Good Day Donuts ) so that you can choose your own adventure. Follow the links below for full menus and reservation links, and, for even more inspiration, check out our complete Valentine's Day calendar

FEBRUARY 10-16

Tutta Bella

In addition to their usual house menu, the Neapolitan pizzeria chain will serve a special "Forbidden Love" cocktail (a chocolate martini featuring Dorda Double Chocolate Liqueur, Bailey’s Irish Cream, vodka, and chocolate shavings) and throw in a complimentary Baci Perugina (an Italian chocolate covered-hazelnut "kiss" with a love quote hidden in the wrapper) to share with your date. $1 from each cocktail sold will go to Food Lifeline.

Various locations

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Pomerol

Pomerol chef Preeti Agarwal will host a special Valentine's edition of her Indian pop-up Meesha, this time with influences from the city of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, with dishes like daal bati (masala-spiced lentil dumplings), dhundhar murg (braised chicken), safed maas (lamb chops), and malpua rabri (a milk pancake) for dessert with saffron, rose, and pistachios. A popsicle inspired by the mango dessert known as aamras will serve as a refreshing palate cleanser in between courses.

Fremont

Sound & Fog

Do Leslie Knope proud by rallying a group of your best friends and tasting six wines together. Treats from Alexandra's Macarons will also be available for purchase.

West Seattle

Sponsored JUST ANNOUNCED: Guns N' Roses is bringing their tour to T-Mobile Park on August 2 Presales start 2/6 at 10am local.

FEBRUARY 13-15

Altura

Chef Nathan Lockwood's elevated seasonal restaurant will create a tasting menu featuring "an array of exciting ingredients" for Valentine's Day.

Capitol Hill

Carrello

Choose your own three-course meal from a selection of antipasti, pasta, and main courses, including vegetarian, pescatarian, and gluten-free options, and pick out some sweets from the roving dessert cart afterwards.

Capitol Hill

Waterways Cruises

Have an Affair to Remember moment—or an early-scene Titanic moment, you choose—on this romantic four-course dinner cruise.

Fremont

FEBRUARY 13-16

Bottlehouse

The cozy Madrona wine bar and bottle shop will have food and drink specials all weekend and sparkling wine specials on Thursday for your Galentine's Day celebration.

Madrona

Heartwood Provisions

Share chef Kimberley Cosway's romantic six-course supper for two, with dishes like king crab bisque, smoked scallops, a zaatar-spiced rack of lamb, and a dessert "bouquet" complete with chocolate rose petals and orange blossom ice cream. Beverage director Amanda Reed will provide optional wine pairings.

Downtown

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Ada's

Nosh on blistered shishito peppers, fried Brussels sprouts, eggplant caponata, grilled goat cheese dolmas, portobello "steak" frites, and a hazelnut chocolate tart at the endearingly nerdy technical bookstore's all-vegetarian four-course prix-fixe supper for two. Specialty cocktails will also be available for purchase.

Capitol Hill

Addo

Looking for something totally unexpected? Chef Eric Rivera's experimental culinary incubator and event space Addo will host a "twenty-course tasting menu with no concept" for their Insanis pop-up. If you really want to go out, end with their all-dessert tasting menu.

Ballard

Agrodolce

Get cozy with a romantic four-course prix-fixe dinner for two at this southern Italian-style trattoria, with dishes like truffle risotto, beet pappardelle, dry-aged Painted Hills ribeye, grilled whole branzino, and limoncello tiramisu.

Fremont

Alderbrook Resort & Spa

Escape to Hood Canal's Alderbrook Resort and dine on dishes like preserved lemon and ricotto arancini or duck breast as local musician Tarik Bentlemsani serenades you with Spanish guitar.

Hood Canal

Bar Taglio

Split a decadent roast duck dish for two and a special double chocolate s'mores ice cream at chef Brendan McGill's Roman-style bar and pizzeria. Other offerings include cocktail specials, a sparkling wine flight, and oysters on the half-shell.

Downtown

Bistro Shirlee

Renee Erickson's modern, homey, French-leaning neighborhood bistro will have a four-course prix-fixe created by chef Devin Adams.

Laurelhurst

Bookstore Bar & Café Valentine's Day

Dine on a prix-fixe menu with comforting dishes like lobster mac and cheese and cote de boeuf at the cozy, book-lined Bookstore Bar.

Pioneer Square

Cafe Juanita

Kirkland's Italian-influenced gem will serve a tasting menu with an optional wine pairing and non-alcoholic pairing, with vegetarian and pescatarian options available upon request.

Kirkland

Cicchetti

Longtime Italian favorite Cicchetti—Serafina's more casual (and more fun) little sister—will have a four-course prix-fixe menu, as well as an à la carte menu at the bar on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eastlake

Coltiva

Queen Anne's cozy wood-fired pizzeria will have a multi-course meal with blood orange salad, a seasonal Italian cheese board, and pizza (of course). Sip complimentary sparkling wine with your date, and end the meal with chocolate ice cream or a cannoli.

Queen Anne

Copine

Chef Shaun McCrain will prepare a five-course prix-fixe meal with creative French-American dishes like tomato marmalade tortellini, savory cheese tart, and orange-scented sponge cake, plus a few "gifts from the kitchen."

Ballard

Cortina

Ethan Stowell's downtown Italian restaurant will serve a multi-course prix-fixe. Start with dishes for the table like beet panna cotta and beef carpaccio, then move on to wild mushroom ravioli, potato gnocchi, sea scallops, duck breast, pumpkin risotto, and a pecan and chocolate terrine.

Downtown

Currant Bistro

The European-style bistro will serve a three-course prix-fixe meal with vegetarian options, wine pairings, a chocolate-themed dessert, and lots of sparkling wines to choose from.

Belltown

Deep Dive

Renee Erickson's moody, swanky cocktail bar hidden inside the depths of the Amazon Spheres will feature a multi-course menu with dishes like octopus carpaccio, Parisian gnocchi, and cheesecake with espresso chocolate sauce.

Downtown

Dino's Tomato Pie

Inhale cheesy slices and groove to tunes from Dance Church DJs until the wee hours. Donations will benefit Jubilee Women's Center.

Capitol Hill

The Fig & The Judge

This restaurant on the second floor of the Renaissance Seattle Hotel will offer a special three-course prix-fixe menu Valentine's Day in addition to their regular offerings.

Downtown

Good Day Donuts

Nothing says "romance" like fried chicken and donuts. The meme-loving, finger-lickin'-good pop-up Cookie's Country Fried Chicken will team up with White Center's Good Day Donuts for a special collaboration including "cuddle combos" and donut-chicken-sandwiches (including one with chicken "smack dab in the middle of a pickle fritter"). They promise extra napkins will be provided.

White Center

Hitchcock

Whisk your date away on a ferry ride to Bainbridge Island and tuck into a hyperlocal eight-course menu with dishes like a seafood "charcuterie" plate, duck egg tagliatelle, and seared foie gras. A plant-based option is available for each course.

Bainbridge Island

How to Cook a Wolf

Visit Ethan Stowell's M.F.K. Fisher-inspired Italian restaurant for a hearty multi-course prix-fixe meal that includes beef tartare, rigatoni, roasted lamb chops, and tiramisu. Vegan options are also available.

Queen Anne

Il Bistro

Pike Place's underground trattoria will lavish you with a long-stemmed red rose, live jazz, and a four-course prix-fixe menu.

Pike Place

Jack's BBQ South Lake Union and Jack's BBQ SoDo

Carnivores in love can dine on a slow-roasted prime rib with tasty sides.

South Lake Union and SoDo

Lark

Many Valentine's Day meals are laden with overly rich, heavy dishes. But in the midst of soul-deadening Seattle February, Lark's James Beard Award-winning chef John Sundstrom will prepare a four-course prix-fixe Valentine's meal brimming with bright, fresh, vibrant flavors: blood orange, watercress, and frisée salad; a grilled octopus tostada with mole sauce; spinach bucatini with black truffle ricotta and winter squash; passionfruit sorbet with coconut tapioca and juicy pink grapefruit. You'll leave feeling revivified and nourished—not stuffed to the point of incapacitation.

Capitol Hill

Locust Cider & Beer

Swoon over a flight of blush-pink cider or beer and treats from Botanical Bakery Seattle.

Various locations

Loulay

Executive chef Thierry Rautureau and chef de cuisine Mike J. Landon have designed a posh three-course prix-fixe meal with options like smoked duck breast, hamachi crudo, pheasant roulade, butternut squash en croute, and a Meyer lemon mille-feuille with Earl Grey mousse.

Downtown

Luc

At Thierry Rautureau's Madison Valley restaurant, you can choose between a three-course prix-fixe with options like Dungeness crab salad, duck breast, seared scallops, and a pavlova with passionfruit curd, or a dinner for two with Painted Hills côte de boeuf, soufléed potatoes, and Brussels sprouts.

Madison Valley

Mamnoon

In addition to their usual a la carte menu, the sleek Middle Eastern favorite will offer yellowtail kibbeh neyeh and lamb neck shawarma croquette as specials, plus ruby-red Campari cocktail specials, featured wines, and wine pairings.

Capitol Hill

Maximilien

Enjoy a romantic French-inspired six-course menu of dishes like wild mushroom velouté, Maine lobster and sea bass, and genoise cake with strawberries and buttercream while being serenaded with accordion music from Bonnie Birch.

Downtown

MBar

Admire the views from MBar's rooftop dining room and enjoy a multi-course Middle Eastern/New American meal with optional wine and cocktail pairings. To really go out, add on a custom bouquet from the boutique and flower shop Verde Seattle downstairs. Blendiana Jones will spin tunes.

South Lake Union

Nell's

This European-inspired New American spot in Green Lake will have a prix-fixe menu and sparkling wine.

Green Lake

No Anchor

If you're in search of a quirkier, more laidback Valentine's Day and prefer beer over sparkling wine, the Belltown bar will serve a special three-course prix-fixe menu of "rad food and weird beer."

Belltown

Oddfellows Café + Bar

The perpetually bustling Capitol Hill cafe will have a three-course prix-fixe menu with harissa-roasted carrots, radicchio and arugula salad, whole roasted branzino with salsa verde, red-wine braised short ribs, and flourless chocolate torte. Plus, baker Annie Pane will be baking up buttery heart-shaped cookies with frosting and sprinkles, made with local Shepherd's Grain flour.

Capitol Hill

Outlier

The downtown hotel bar and restaurant Outlier will serve a menu with amuse-bouche and three courses, including beef carpaccio, kale cannelloni, lamb loin, and almond chiffon cake for dessert.

Downtown

Patagon

Visit this modern, upscale Argentinian-inspired restaurant for a prix-fixe menu, wine pairings, and live music from acoustic guitarist Michael Martinez.

Downtown

Pink Salt

Magnolia's upscale Peruvian restaurant and lounge will have a special a la carte dinner for the holiday.

Magnolia

Place Pigalle

This French-inspired restaurant located behind the famed fish-throwers in Pike Place promises a "decadent" prix-fixe in addition to their regular offerings.

Downtown

Plum Bistro

Skip the meat this Valentine's Day and go for chef Makini Howell's style of "plant-loving" cuisine, with three different menu options to choose from: The "Midnight Rendezvous" ($70), the "Bon Appétit" ($65), and the "Sugar & Spice" ($68). All come with an appetizer, entree, and dessert.

Capitol Hill

Red Cow

Madrona's Red Cow is serving a sumptuous four-course menu with rabbit croquettes, spicy fried beef tendon, pan-seared Columbia River sturgeon, and lemon beignets.

Madrona

Rider

Savor Baywater Sweet oysters with cucumber granita, roasted spaghetti squash with chicories and local Oregon black winter truffles, 45-day dry-aged Painted Hills 22 oz. Prime ribeye steak with Dungeness crab mashed potatoes, and a Val Manjari dark chocolate torte at Rider's decadent dinner inside Hotel Theodore.

Downtown

Rione XIII

Chef Donnie Adams will prepare a four-course Valentine's Day meal with classic Italian options like hamachi crudo, pear and pecorino salad, sunchoke soup, short rib ragu over tagliatelle, butternut squash risotto, and chocolate pecan terrine.

Capitol Hill

RN74 Valentine's Day

The high-end modern French bistro will cue the romantic lighting for their four-course prix-fixe dinner with optional wine pairings.

Downtown

Serafina Valentine's Day

The classy-cozy Eastlake Italian standby will offer a four-course meal highlighting Mediterranean cuisine ("Think truffles, Dungeness crab, and much more," they say). The Alex Guilbert Trio will play live.

Eastlake

Staple & Fancy

Staple and Fancy's refreshing-sounding four-course supper involves items like yellowfin tuna with Meyer lemon granita, celery root ravioli, scallops, and lemon ricotta cheesecake with blood orange compote.

Ballard

Sushi Kappo Tamura

Make it a Japanese-style holiday with a five-course Omakase (which translates to "I'll leave it up to you") that comes with an appetizer, chawanmushi (an eggy custard dish) with King Crab and Uni sauce, a choice of black cod Yuan-Yaki or wagyu beef skirt konabe, nigiri, and dessert.

Eastlake

Tavolata Belltownand Tavolata Capitol Hill

Tavolata will serve house-cured salumi, mushroom ravioli, porchetta, creamy farro with charred leeks, and lemon zeppole (doughnuts) as part of their four-course menu at both their locations.

Belltown and Capitol Hill

Terra Plata

Chef Tamara Murphy's "earth-to-plate" restaurant will serve an a la carte menu for the holiday.

Capitol Hill

Tilth

Executive chef Joe Panlilio will prepare a locally sourced four-course prix-fixe meal with options like allium-pear soup, smoked beet salad, cauliflower risotto, and lemon olive oil cake.

Wallingford

Wild Mountain Cafe

Ballard's quaint house-turned-cafe will host a Valentine's Day chicken dinner featuring their signature "honey-kissed oven-fried chicken," with soup or salad and red velvet cake or chocolate-covered fruit kabobs for dessert. If you book your reservations for dinner, they'll even throw in a free bottle of champagne to sweeten the deal.

Ballard

FEBRUARY 14-15

Tulio

The downtown restaurant will serve an a la carte menu that includes specials like oysters on the half shell, truffle mushroom risotto, wood-oven branzino, pork shank with ricotta whipped potatoes, and five cheese polenta.

Downtown

FEBRUARY 14-16

Eden Hill

Three-time James Beard Rising Star finalist Maximillian Petty will create a characteristically playful and inventive seven-course menu with an optional wine pairing at Eden Hill, which, according to press materials, is also known as the "house of romance."

Queen Anne

Eques at Hyatt Regency Bellevue

Valentine's Day dinners abound, but don't forget about the most important meal of the day: Dig into some strawberry shortcake pancakes or steak and eggs for breakfast.

Bellevue

San Juan Seltzery

Tie on a bib and tuck into a Maine lobster feast at the San Juan Seltzery, with small plates like chicken liver mousse and tuna tartare, sides like Old Bay fries and coleslaw, and warm pecan pie with vanilla bean ice cream for dessert.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Locus Wines Tasting Room

If you "season your relationships with a pinch of bitterness and a touch of anger" and are looking for a more cynical Valentine's Day meal, try this "Anti-Valentine's Day" dinner the day after the holiday for a four-course meal with dishes like cumin seed and fig tomato soup and duck confit with sour cherry and port reduction, plus wine pairings.

Pioneer Square