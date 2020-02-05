Buy Your Tickets to These 26 Newly Announced Seattle Events Before They Sell Out Guns N' Roses, Incubus, and More Events on Sale the Week of Feb 6

Rich Smith Guns N' Roses will come to Seattle in all their ridiculous, fun, rock-and-roll glory this summer.

We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like Incubus and Kaytranada, plus things that have just gone on sale, like Vanessa Carlton. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

ON SALE THURSDAY

MUSIC

Little Jesus, Los Walters

Mon March 2 at Columbia City Theater

On sale at 9 a.m.

ON SALE FRIDAY

COMEDY

Deon Cole: Coleology Tour

Fri March 20 at Moore Theatre

Penpals

Thurs June 2 at Neptune Theatre

MUSIC

Action Bronson, Mayhem Lauren

Tues April 7 at Neptune Theatre

Blue October

Sat June 13 at the Showbox

Buddy Guy

Wed Sept 30 at Moore Theatre

Buzzcocks

Wed May 27 at Neumos

Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

Sat June 20 at Gorge Amphitheatre

Coheed and Cambria, CHON

Tues May 19 at Showbox Sodo

Guns N' Roses

Sun Aug 2 at T-Mobile Park

On sale at 12 p.m.

Hinds

Sun May 31 at Neumos

Incubus, 311, Badflower

Wed July 15 at White River Amphitheatre

James Taylor & His All-Star Band, Jackson Browne

Sun May 24 at Tacoma Dome

Kaytranada

Fri May 8 at Showbox Sodo

Kolohe Kai

Thurs April 9 at the Showbox

lovelytheband, Tessa Violet, VALLEY

Fri June 12 at the Showbox

Medasin

Fri May 1 at Showbox Sodo

The Radio Dept., Hater

Wed May 6 at Neumos

Starbucks Hot Java Cool Jazz

Fri March 27 at Paramount Theatre

Testament, The Black Dahlia Murder, Meshiaak

Sun May 24 at Showbox Sodo

Tinashe

Sat May 23 at Neptune Theatre

On sale at 9 a.m.

Ween

Fri July 3 at Marymoor Park

Yung Pinch

Wed June 10 at Neumos

READINGS & TALKS

Russell Brand: Recovery Live

Wed June 3 at Moore Theatre

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Justin Bieber, Kehlani, Jaden Smith

Thurs May 14 at CenturyLink Field

On sale Fri Feb 14