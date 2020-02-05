Guns N' Roses will come to Seattle in all their ridiculous, fun, rock-and-roll glory this summer. Rich Smith

We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like Incubus and Kaytranada, plus things that have just gone on sale, like Vanessa Carlton. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

ON SALE THURSDAY
MUSIC
Little Jesus, Los Walters
Mon March 2 at Columbia City Theater
On sale at 9 a.m.

ON SALE FRIDAY
COMEDY
Deon Cole: Coleology Tour
Fri March 20 at Moore Theatre

Presales have begun for the Guns N' Roses 2020 tour at T-Mobile Park on August 2
Seattle Coronation 2020: A Stroll Down the Runway; Lowering Heaven & Raising Hell
2/14-2/16: 49th Annual Coronation Presented by the Imperial Sovereign Court of Seattle.

Penpals
Thurs June 2 at Neptune Theatre

MUSIC
Action Bronson, Mayhem Lauren
Tues April 7 at Neptune Theatre

Blue October
Sat June 13 at the Showbox

Buddy Guy
Wed Sept 30 at Moore Theatre

Buzzcocks
Wed May 27 at Neumos

Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell
Sat June 20 at Gorge Amphitheatre

Coheed and Cambria, CHON
Tues May 19 at Showbox Sodo

Guns N' Roses
Sun Aug 2 at T-Mobile Park
On sale at 12 p.m.

Hinds
Sun May 31 at Neumos

Incubus, 311, Badflower
Wed July 15 at White River Amphitheatre

James Taylor & His All-Star Band, Jackson Browne
Sun May 24 at Tacoma Dome

Kaytranada
Fri May 8 at Showbox Sodo

Kolohe Kai
Thurs April 9 at the Showbox

lovelytheband, Tessa Violet, VALLEY
Fri June 12 at the Showbox

Medasin
Fri May 1 at Showbox Sodo

The Radio Dept., Hater
Wed May 6 at Neumos

Starbucks Hot Java Cool Jazz
Fri March 27 at Paramount Theatre

Testament, The Black Dahlia Murder, Meshiaak
Sun May 24 at Showbox Sodo

Tinashe
Sat May 23 at Neptune Theatre
On sale at 9 a.m.

Ween
Fri July 3 at Marymoor Park

Yung Pinch
Wed June 10 at Neumos

READINGS & TALKS
Russell Brand: Recovery Live
Wed June 3 at Moore Theatre

ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Justin Bieber, Kehlani, Jaden Smith
Thurs May 14 at CenturyLink Field
On sale Fri Feb 14

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Vanessa Carlton
Thurs June 11 at Triple Door