We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like Incubus and Kaytranada, plus things that have just gone on sale, like Vanessa Carlton. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.
Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified
ON SALE THURSDAY
MUSIC
Little Jesus, Los Walters
Mon March 2 at Columbia City Theater
On sale at 9 a.m.
ON SALE FRIDAY
COMEDY
Deon Cole: Coleology Tour
Fri March 20 at Moore Theatre
Seattle Coronation 2020: A Stroll Down the Runway; Lowering Heaven & Raising Hell
Penpals
Thurs June 2 at Neptune Theatre
MUSIC
Action Bronson, Mayhem Lauren
Tues April 7 at Neptune Theatre
Blue October
Sat June 13 at the Showbox
Buddy Guy
Wed Sept 30 at Moore Theatre
Buzzcocks
Wed May 27 at Neumos
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell
Sat June 20 at Gorge Amphitheatre
Coheed and Cambria, CHON
Tues May 19 at Showbox Sodo
Guns N' Roses
Sun Aug 2 at T-Mobile Park
On sale at 12 p.m.
Hinds
Sun May 31 at Neumos
Incubus, 311, Badflower
Wed July 15 at White River Amphitheatre
James Taylor & His All-Star Band, Jackson Browne
Sun May 24 at Tacoma Dome
Kaytranada
Fri May 8 at Showbox Sodo
Kolohe Kai
Thurs April 9 at the Showbox
lovelytheband, Tessa Violet, VALLEY
Fri June 12 at the Showbox
Medasin
Fri May 1 at Showbox Sodo
The Radio Dept., Hater
Wed May 6 at Neumos
Starbucks Hot Java Cool Jazz
Fri March 27 at Paramount Theatre
Testament, The Black Dahlia Murder, Meshiaak
Sun May 24 at Showbox Sodo
Tinashe
Sat May 23 at Neptune Theatre
On sale at 9 a.m.
Ween
Fri July 3 at Marymoor Park
Yung Pinch
Wed June 10 at Neumos
READINGS & TALKS
Russell Brand: Recovery Live
Wed June 3 at Moore Theatre
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Justin Bieber, Kehlani, Jaden Smith
Thurs May 14 at CenturyLink Field
On sale Fri Feb 14
RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Vanessa Carlton
Thurs June 11 at Triple Door