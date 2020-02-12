Buy Your Tickets to These 25 Newly Announced Seattle Events Before They Sell Out Janet Jackson, Carly Rae Jepsen, and More Events on Sale the Week of Feb 13

We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like Janet Jackson, Carly Rae Jepsen, and the Backstreet Boys. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

ON SALE THURSDAY

FOOD & DRINK

The Pantry Spring 2020 Classes

April 1-June 27 at the Pantry

On sale at 12 p.m.

MUSIC

Janet Jackson

Sun Aug 23 at Tacoma Dome

On sale at 12 p.m.

The Masked Singer National Tour with Surprise Celebrity Guests

Sat July 18 at Paramount Theatre

On sale at 5 p.m.

Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels

Tues April 28 at Tacoma Dome

On sale at 11 a.m.

ON SALE FRIDAY

MUSIC

A.R. Rahman, Guests

Thurs May 28 at Marymoor Park

Backstreet Boys

Sat Aug 8 at White River Amphitheatre

Carly Rae Jepsen

Tues April 14 at Moore Theatre

The Decemberists

Wed July 29 at Paramount Theatre

Deftones, Gojira, Poppy

Tues July 28 at WaMu Theatre

On sale at 1 p.m.

Girl Talk

Tues May 12 at the Showbox

Glass Animals

Sat March 14 at Neumos

The Haden Triplets

Wed May 20 at Triple Door

ionnalee | iamamiwhoami, Tungorna

Tues May 19 at the Showbox

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

Tues July 21 at Paramount Theatre

Jens Lekman

Tues May 5 at Neumos

Jeremy Zucker

Thurs July 9 at the Showbox

Justin Bieber, Kehlani, Jaden Smith

Thurs May 14 at CenturyLink Field

Laura Marling

Thurs May 7 at Columbia City Theater

Megadeth and Lamb of God

Sat July 25 at White River Amphitheatre

Melanie Martinez

Thurs July 23 at Marymoor Park

Simple Plan, New Found Glory, Knuckle Puck

Fri June 19 at Showbox Sodo

Wardruna

Fri Oct 9 at Moore Theatre

William Black, Fairlane

Sat May 23 at Neumos

PERFORMANCE

The Book of Mormon

May 19-31 at Paramount Theatre