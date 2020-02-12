We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like Janet Jackson, Carly Rae Jepsen, and the Backstreet Boys. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.
Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified
ON SALE THURSDAY
FOOD & DRINK
The Pantry Spring 2020 Classes
April 1-June 27 at the Pantry
On sale at 12 p.m.
MUSIC
Janet Jackson
Sun Aug 23 at Tacoma Dome
On sale at 12 p.m.
The Masked Singer National Tour | Saturday, July 18 | Paramount Theatre
Megadeth and Lamb of God | Saturday, July 25 | White River Amphitheatre
The Masked Singer National Tour with Surprise Celebrity Guests
Sat July 18 at Paramount Theatre
On sale at 5 p.m.
Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels
Tues April 28 at Tacoma Dome
On sale at 11 a.m.
ON SALE FRIDAY
MUSIC
A.R. Rahman, Guests
Thurs May 28 at Marymoor Park
Backstreet Boys
Sat Aug 8 at White River Amphitheatre
Carly Rae Jepsen
Tues April 14 at Moore Theatre
The Decemberists
Wed July 29 at Paramount Theatre
Deftones, Gojira, Poppy
Tues July 28 at WaMu Theatre
On sale at 1 p.m.
Girl Talk
Tues May 12 at the Showbox
Glass Animals
Sat March 14 at Neumos
The Haden Triplets
Wed May 20 at Triple Door
ionnalee | iamamiwhoami, Tungorna
Tues May 19 at the Showbox
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
Tues July 21 at Paramount Theatre
Jens Lekman
Tues May 5 at Neumos
Jeremy Zucker
Thurs July 9 at the Showbox
Justin Bieber, Kehlani, Jaden Smith
Thurs May 14 at CenturyLink Field
Laura Marling
Thurs May 7 at Columbia City Theater
Megadeth and Lamb of God
Sat July 25 at White River Amphitheatre
Melanie Martinez
Thurs July 23 at Marymoor Park
Simple Plan, New Found Glory, Knuckle Puck
Fri June 19 at Showbox Sodo
Wardruna
Fri Oct 9 at Moore Theatre
William Black, Fairlane
Sat May 23 at Neumos
PERFORMANCE
The Book of Mormon
May 19-31 at Paramount Theatre
ON SALE SATURDAY
MUSIC
John Legend
Sept 10-11 at Chateau Ste. Michelle