The one and only Janet Jackson will come to Tacoma this summer on her North American Tour. Ticketmaster

We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like Janet Jackson, Carly Rae Jepsen, and the Backstreet Boys. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

ON SALE THURSDAY
FOOD & DRINK
The Pantry Spring 2020 Classes
April 1-June 27 at the Pantry
On sale at 12 p.m.

MUSIC
Janet Jackson
Sun Aug 23 at Tacoma Dome
On sale at 12 p.m.

The Masked Singer National Tour | Saturday, July 18 | Paramount Theatre
Tickets on sale today 2/13 at 5pm PST!
Megadeth and Lamb of God | Saturday, July 25 | White River Amphitheatre
Tickets on sale this Friday, February 14!
Jo Koy returns to accesso ShoWare Center with his Just Kidding Tour on 2/16 and 2/17
Tickets on sale now at ShoWare Center box office, accessoshowarecenter.com, or by phone at 253-856-6999

The Masked Singer National Tour with Surprise Celebrity Guests
Sat July 18 at Paramount Theatre
On sale at 5 p.m.

Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels
Tues April 28 at Tacoma Dome
On sale at 11 a.m.

ON SALE FRIDAY
MUSIC
A.R. Rahman, Guests
Thurs May 28 at Marymoor Park

Backstreet Boys
Sat Aug 8 at White River Amphitheatre

Carly Rae Jepsen
Tues April 14 at Moore Theatre

The Decemberists
Wed July 29 at Paramount Theatre

Deftones, Gojira, Poppy
Tues July 28 at WaMu Theatre
On sale at 1 p.m.

Girl Talk
Tues May 12 at the Showbox

Glass Animals
Sat March 14 at Neumos

The Haden Triplets
Wed May 20 at Triple Door

ionnalee | iamamiwhoami, Tungorna
Tues May 19 at the Showbox

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
Tues July 21 at Paramount Theatre

Jens Lekman
Tues May 5 at Neumos

Jeremy Zucker
Thurs July 9 at the Showbox

Justin Bieber, Kehlani, Jaden Smith
Thurs May 14 at CenturyLink Field

Laura Marling
Thurs May 7 at Columbia City Theater

Megadeth and Lamb of God
Sat July 25 at White River Amphitheatre

Melanie Martinez
Thurs July 23 at Marymoor Park

Simple Plan, New Found Glory, Knuckle Puck
Fri June 19 at Showbox Sodo

Wardruna
Fri Oct 9 at Moore Theatre

William Black, Fairlane
Sat May 23 at Neumos

PERFORMANCE
The Book of Mormon
May 19-31 at Paramount Theatre

ON SALE SATURDAY
MUSIC
John Legend
Sept 10-11 at Chateau Ste. Michelle