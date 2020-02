63 Last-Minute & Affordable Valentine's Day 2020 Events in Seattle Emily Tanner-McLean's Rose/rose/rose/rose, Sweet Treats & Flights, and More $20-and-Under Events

Courtesy of the artist Emily Tanner-McLean's multimedia art installation Rose/rose/rose/rose explores the ideas of love, sex, and romance that are attached to the flower. It's closing on Sunday and having a special Valentine's Day reception on Friday.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

If you don't want to stay in for Valentine's Day but you're not flushed with cash, you're in luck: Below, we've rounded up all the great V-Day events that won't cost more than $20. You'll find all your no-pressure options for things to do with your date (like the Friction Erotic Art Show & Art Prom ), things to do if you're single (like Laser Loves Me Not ), things to do with your friends (like a Bootie Mashup dance party), and everything in between. For even more options, see our complete Valentine's Day calendar