Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday
- Cupid's Rejects
Round out your Valentine's Day with comedy from Sophia Hatz, Mikey Pullman, Cara Rosellini, Huynx, Ashley Gutermuth, and host Duante Barnett.
(Georgetown, $10/$15)
- PG-13 Valentine's Day Comedy
JR Berard, fiery-souled Mary Lou Gamba, and serene "mustache wizard" Emmett Montgomery will share teen-friendly jokes. Just be sure to wear warm clothes and maybe bring a snuggle buddy, as this show will take place in the beer garden. There'll be food from Cycle Dogs and Mean Sandwich if you get peckish. Later on, join JR Berard, fiery-souled Mary Lou Gamba, and serene "mustache wizard" Emmett Montgomery for Your Funny Valentine.
(Ballard, $10)
- Singled Out
Local improv troupe ComedySportz will relay dating horror stories.
(Capitol Hill, no cover) FOOD & DRINK
- Friend Zone
No date? No problem. Grab a friend and delight in drink specials, a photo booth, tunes from DJ Illvestor, and responsibly sourced candy hearts and roses.
(Downtown, no cover)
The Masked Singer National Tour | Saturday, July 18 | Paramount TheatreTickets on sale today 2/13 at 5pm PST!
Megadeth and Lamb of God | Saturday, July 25 | White River AmphitheatreTickets on sale this Friday, February 14!
Jo Koy returns to accesso ShoWare Center with his Just Kidding Tour on 2/16 and 2/17Tickets on sale now at ShoWare Center box office, accessoshowarecenter.com, or by phone at 253-856-6999
- Hoppy Valentine's Day Singles Party at the Growler Guys
The bar will play "cheesy romance movies" (as well as sports) on their multiple TVs and dole out Hershey's Kisses for you to bestow unto fellow singles. You'll get $1 off beers bought for another person and $2 shared pitchers (which can be enjoyed by couples who know each other, too).
(Wedgwood, no cover)
- Puppy Love
Treat your most loyal companion to some Valentine's Day goodies and a cute bandana from Brewdogs Grits & Biscuit while you sip a winter warmer made with Carolina Reaper or a salted caramel porter.
(University District, no cover)
- Take A Little Pizza My Heart Valentine's Day Jubilee Dance Party!
Inhale cheesy slices and groove to tunes from Dance Church DJs until the wee hours. Donations will benefit Jubilee Women's Center.
(Capitol Hill, $5-$10 suggested donation)
- Valentine's Day at Browne Family Vineyard Seattle
For just $15, you and a date can enjoy a glass of bubbly or red wine for two, plus two vegan and gluten-free mini chocolate cakes.
(Pioneer Square, $15)
- Valentine's Day IPA Release with Two Beers
The good folks of Full Throttle Bottles do not care if you do or do not have a valentine, so long as you like hoppy brews. They'll release Two Beers Brewing's newest unbranded IPA, the Arcana Lupula.
(Georgetown, no cover)
- Valentines in the Junction
Round up your friends, lovers, and pets for a host of sweet activities around the Junction, including chocolate beer (and actual chocolate) at the Beer Junction, a Golden Ticket contest, a chocolate tasting at CAPERS, and a natural wine tasting at Sound & Fog Coffee / Wine Bar / Beer.
(West Seattle, no cover)
- Valentine's Sweet Treats & Flights
Swoon over a flight of blush-pink cider or beer and treats from Botanical Bakery Seattle.
(Various locations, no cover) GEEK & GAMING
- Valentine's Day at GameWorks
Bring a special someone to GameWorks to share a Lovers Lane Milkshake (which comes with a full piece of cheesecake on top) and play two-person games.
(Downtown, $15+) MUSIC
- The Aqua Nets & The Sunset Grooves Sweethearts Dance
The Aqua Nets will bring you lovely-dovey pop, rock, and dance tunes from the 1980s to the present and the Sunset Grooves will fire up some classic yacht rock.
(Shoreline, $12/$15)
- Bootie Mashup: Valentine's Party
Whether you're hitched or single, dress in red and dance the night away to mashups of 2019 pop hits with DJs Freddy, King of Pants and Skiddle.
(Downtown, $5/$10)
- El Club Caja Negra
Edmonds Community College's resident salsa band will play fiery music to dance to with your date.
(Edmonds, $10/$12)
- Kickin Names Valentine's Day Special
Dance to folk-punk music with rowdy Skagit Valley outfit Kickin Names, who cite Gogol Bordello, Bridge City Sinners, and the White Stripes among their influences.
(Ballard, no cover)
- Laser Loves Me
Cozy up with someone cute and enjoy a "heart-throbbing playlist" set to shimmery laser art.
(Seattle Center, $7)
- Laser Loves Me Not
DJs will blast "music for the strong-willed and independent" at this anti-Valentine's Day laser show.
(Seattle Center, $7)
- Love Songs of the 1930s
Local crooner John Strayer will imbue your Valentine's Day with vintage charm by singing some swoony songs from the 1930s.
(Ballard, free)
- Lovers in Disguise
Conceal your mug with a masquerade piece and dance into the wee hours with "Seattle's baddest female deejays" NC and TAB.
(Pioneer Square, $10)
- Melt With You: A Valentines Social
Dig up your prom attire for a Valentine's Day extravaganza with local drag queen Diva Le Deviant, DJs Troy Nelson (KEXP) and Mikey Moo, and performers Snax and J9 Fierce.
(Beacon Hill, $10)
- Millennium Age Hosts Silent Party Seattle: R&B Wars — Valentine's Edition
Three R&B DJs will compete for your love and affection by bumping Trey Songz, Rihanna, and more at this silent disco.
(Pioneer Square, free-$15)
- Paragon Live Presents Ruthie Craft
Join up-and-coming soulful pop-rock artist Ruthie Craft and former American Idol competitor Ruthie Craft for an intimate performance.
(Queen Anne, free)
- Phood, Selah Korah, No Buffer
Give your valentine a bouquet of fresh dance moves at this show with local rock outfits Phood, Selah Korah, and No Buffer.
(West Seattle, $8)
- Pop Secret: Luca Lush
Brooklyn-based genre-bending DJ Luca Lush will be right at home at this edition of Pop Secret, the dance party for musically indecisive party people.
(Capitol Hill, $15)
- Spark In The Dark Beer Release Party
Enjoy some "Valentine's Day beer and blues" with Seattle-based musician Jeff Forde.
(Fremont, free)
- Spesh, Dyed, All Hits
Enthralled with British indie rock and the short-lived "baggy" movement of the late-1980s/early-1990s, Seattle's Spesh sound like they're ready to be signed by Creation, the legendary label that released so many definitive shoegaze and Britpop records. Formerly of pop-punk faves Boyfriends, singer Michael McKinney channels charismatic English vocalists such as the Stone Roses' Ian Brown, Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder, and Adorable's Pete Fijalkowski. Spesh's debut album on Killroom, Famous World, abounds with beguiling, buoyant songs that chime with a muted optimism and ingratiate themselves within seconds. I don't wanna jinx them, but I predict Spesh's sly, melodious rock will be much bigger this year. LEILANI POLK
(Belltown, $10)
- Valentine's Day Dance Party with Grace Love, Reset, DJ Riz, & DJ Almond Brown!
Board a stationary train car for a dance party DJ'd by soul sensation Grace Love, Riz Rollins (KEXP), and Almond Brown for a funky Valentine's Day.
(Sodo, $15)
- Valentine's Day Heartbreak Covers Night
Local pop-rock acts Sylvi, Navid Eliot, Debbie Miller, Kelsey Sprague Music, Sam Russell, Peter Donovan, Heather Reynosa, and Ghost Moon will help you nurse your wounded heart with a night of live music and camaraderie.
(Ballard, no cover)
- Valentine's Day Latin Night!
Vancouver, B.C.'s DJ Baconao will spin salsa, bachata, merengue, cha-cha, and other Latin genres to get you in the Valentine's Day mood.
(Atlantic, $10)
- Valentine's Day Show with Pat Johnston, Oghale, Bill Anschell, Greg Feingold, and D'Vonne Lewis
Local jazz pros Pat Johnston, Oghale, Bill Anschell, Greg Feingold, and D'Vonne Lewis will play a special show on Valentine's Day.
(Ballard, $15)
- Valentine's Day with Eric Blu and the Soul Revue, Planet Fly, Occlusions
Eric Blu's sound is a return to classic soul with an emphasis on heavy bass lines, a turn at clever storytelling, and a full set of horns, flutes, strings, and percussion to back up his work. The 11-piece group will be joined by unhurried, nostalgic funk band Planet Fly and electronic duo Occlusions.
(Eastlake, $10)
- Valentine's Dance Day After Party
DJ Lady Dee will spin salsa, bachata, and more for beginner and seasoned dancers alike. Show up early for a bachata class or roll in for the social dance portion of the evening if you already know some moves.
(Bellevue, $15)
- VDay with Johnny & The Moles and Spiderlounge!
A tuba, drums, and a horn take the lead in psych-rock band Johnny and the Moles, headlining this Valentine's Day show with support from funky jazz-rock band Spiderlounge.
(Shoreline, $10)
- VibeSquaD | Mark Starr, DEEP N BASS x Uniting Souls
Appeal to the whims of your EDM-loving valentine at this two-room DJ dance party. DJs VibeSquaD, GriffinGrrl, Korra the Kid, and Rob Noble will take over the Deep N Bass stage while Mark Starr, Erin O’Connor, Tait Modern, and Ramiro fill up the Uniting Souls stage.
(Downtown, $15/$20) PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
- Valentine's Day at the Cloud Room
Deejayhershe will soundtrack this chill night ruled by bubbly and cocktails for one and all.
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Valentine's Day Red and White Latin Night
Wear red and white and dance to Latin beats and Top 40, plus some live music from surprise guests.
(Sodo, $15) PERFORMANCE
- Love is in the Hair: Glam Metal Burlesque
Dorathy Daggers will preside over this night of hair metal-themed erotic dance, starring some talented Seattle regulars plus special Portland guests Christy Jade and Jaxin Ryan.
(Capitol Hill, $12/$15) SINGLES
- Bumble x Sam's | Valentine's Day Party
Buzz by Sam's Tavern's Capitol Hill and SLU locations solo, with friends, or with your latest Bumble match for drinks and mingling. Your Bumble profile is your ticket, so make sure you have the app downloaded.
(Capitol Hill & South Lake Union, free)
- Cards Against Cupid ... the Anti-Valentines Day Party
Play Cards Against Humanity and bond with fellow dark-minded singles on Valentine's Day.
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Choose your Adventure - Valentine's Day Party
Friends and lovers alike can use card prompts to play truth or dare, break the ice, and win prizes like cocktail discounts and skincare gift bags. There will also be live DJs, pop-up performances, and drink specials.
(University District, free)
- Meet Market - The Offline Movement and Seattle Dating App
The Seattle Dating App (which allows you to see people close to you and thus avoid matching with someone who lives somewhere in Washington only accessible by boat) and the Offline Movement (which allows you to identify date-seeking people without an app) will team up for a "Meet Market" for singles.
(Green Lake, no cover)
- Singles Party
Heart-shaped drink tickets will also serve as conversation cards to help you break the ice with other singles.
(White Center, no cover)
- Singles Valentine's Night Party
Find a cutie in a round of speed dating, then dance into the night to cuts by DJs EPop and Vitamin D.
(Columbia City, free)
- Valentine's Day Party with Drunk Cupid!
Party with Drunk Cupid while dancing to saucy jams provided by DJ Madmax Wallace. Anyone's invited, but singles are promised a wealth of other singles to flirt with.
(Ballard, no cover)
- Valentine's Day Speed Dating
An equal number of men and women will zip through conversations in search of chemistry.
(Capitol Hill, no cover)
- Valentine's Day Stoplight Party
Wear red if you're taken, yellow if you're open, and green if you're single and ready to mingle. DJ Essex will provide the beats.
(Capitol Hill, $5) SPORTS & RECREATION
- Cheap Date Night
Climb on some rocks, eat grilled cheese sandwiches (by donation), and win cool prizes with your frugal valentine.
(Interbay, $20) VISUAL ART
- Friction Erotic Art Show & Art Prom
Bestow your valentine with some erotic art by a local artist, and enjoy live painting by Lily Ruiz and other sexy surprises while you shop. Later in the evening, DJ Jessie Beans will make your prom dreams come true with the best of the '90s and 2000s.
(Greenwood, free)
FRIDAY-SATURDAYCOMEDY
- Comedy of Love 2020
Make your Valentine's Day spontaneous and silly at this show inspired by your loves, lusts, and romantic mishaps.
(Downtown, $18/$20)
- Date Night Showcase
Seattle comics will lighten the mood with jokes about all that is "single, married, dates, awkward, and everything else."
(Central District, $10)
FRIDAY-SUNDAYVISUAL ART
- Anti Couture: Anti Romantic
See vibrant, one-of-a-kind embroidered clothing items by anti-couture (and, for this occasion, anti-Valentine's Day) artist India Spence.
(West Seattle, free)
Opening Friday
- Emily Tanner-McLean: Rose/rose/rose/rose
"Rose is a rose is a rose is a rose. / Loveliness extreme." Those two lines from artist, writer, and poet Gertrude Stein's 1913 stream-of-consciousness poem "Sacred Emily" served as inspiration for Seattle-based artist Emily Tanner McLean's latest exhibition. The show turns the line of obsessive assessment of the flower (and of the self) into a multimedia art installation that explores the underlying sentiment of the original line (a thing is what it is), and the ideas of love, sex, and romance that are attached to the flower. The rose is everywhere in this show. Through sound and visual immersion, Tanner-McLean plays with the symbol of beauty and love with a curiosity that is compelling. The showstopper in the small gallery is Flower/Thorn, a digital, moving wallpaper that takes up an entire wall. The "wallpaper"—really, a projection playing a looping video—is dazzling. JASMYNE KEIMIG
(Ballard, free)
Closing Sunday
SATURDAYANIMALS/PETS
- Puppy Love
Get a caricature drawing of you and your four-legged valentines and meet adoptable dogs from Emerald City Rescue.
(Georgetown, no cover) FILM
- Dark Romances: Bleeding Hearts
Bring a date (or just a bud) who appreciates sleaze, dominatrixes, bloodthirsty hamsters, sexy ghosts, and brain-sucking monsters to this $2 VHS screening of some Valentine's Day-worthy short films, courtesy of Scarecrow Video.
(University District, $2) MUSIC
- BollyGrooves Presents: The BreakUp Party
Feeling bummed out by displays of romantic love but don't want to stay home on Valentine's Day weekend? DJs Aanshul and Tamm will come through with Bollywood and Top 40 hits just for you. If you are looking for a date, colored bracelets will differentiate people's relationship statuses.
(Downtown, free-$15)
- Kizomba Valentine Social
Join DJs Baconao and Mario for a fiery Kizomba night on Valentine's Day weekend.
(Atlantic, $15)
- Love Leftovers with Dave Hates Chico and Friends
Local rock quartet Dave Hates Chico will sing songs about both heartbreak and heart repair.
(Ballard, free)
- Red Roses Caribbean Night Special with DJ TAB
Crank up the romance with a night of roses, champagne toasts (both on the house), and Caribbean beats from DJs TAB, Y2K Sound, and Veteran.
(First Hill, $15)
- Romance Yourself Clean
The indie-pop DJ dance party Dance Yourself Clean will present a special Valentine's Day weekend edition lots of fog, lasers, and the usual spread of hits by bands like LCD Soundsystem and Arcade Fire.
(Capitol Hill, $5/$8) SINGLES
- Valentine’s Speed Dating
Dyke March Speed Dating will host this queer speed-dating event.
(White Center, $10-$20) SPORTS & RECREATION
- Jet City Roller Derby Valentine's Hangover Double Header
Watch Jet City roller girls kick ass in the rink at this post-Valentine's Day bout. You can watch from the safety of a beer garden (if you're over 21+, duh).
(Edmonds, free-$17) VISUAL ART
- Deep Affection: Multimedia Anti Valentine's Day Art Show
These multimedia artworks by members of the Hiawatha Art Club defy the patriarchy and traditional idea of romantic love. Check them out, have some drinks, and do some dancing.
(Central District, free)