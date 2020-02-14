OPENINGS

Chi Mac

This Korean fried chicken favorite, which has a location in the University District, has opened a second location in Bellevue's Factoria Mall. Though the name is inspired by the early-2000s Korean trend of "chimaek," the pairing of crunchy fried Korean chicken with a Korean beer, neither location is currently able to serve alcohol due to the absence of a liquor license, which the establishment is working on.

Bellevue

Cold Crash Brewing Co.

Good news for gluten-free beer drinkers: A new dedicated gluten-free brewery called Cold Crash Brewing Co. (named for a technique employed by some brewers to remove sediment and improve the clarity of beer) will have its grand opening this Sunday, February 16. Co-owners and founders Robyn Campbell and Erin Treankler met in 2017 while working at "one of the largest coffee and beverage companies in the world" and realized they shared a passion for fermentation and a dream of opening a business. Treankler has a pastry school background and put her knowledge towards developing gluten-free recipes after discovering a gluten allergy, while Campbell is a seasoned homebrewer with a specialized chemical engineering degree in commercial ethanol production and computer science. Guests will be able to try the brewery's flagship beer, a limited-release beer, and hard cider from SoDo's Brownrigg Cider, plus gluten-free tacos and snacks.

West Seattle

Grillbird

This fast-casual teriyaki-focused restaurant opened in West Seattle on Thursday, February 13. Owner Matthew Parker, who's served as creative director and designer for spots like Westward and Great State Burger, has planned a small menu of gluten-free dishes with vegan options and previously told Eater Seattle that the joint will not be "elevated" teriyaki but "just your local teriyaki joint made a little more modern." For more on Seattle's teriyaki scene, check out Lester Black's new piece on the local comfort-food favorite.

West Seattle

Joe's Burgers

After last year's opening of Little Big Burger, Washington is getting another Portland burger import: Joe's Burgers, an "all-American quick-serve restaurant serving hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and milkshakes" with locally sourced meat and vegetables, has opened inside The Village at Totem Lake. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available, too.

Kirkland

Serafina

The classy, cozy Eastlake Italian standby has re-opened after a brief hiatus, with updated utilities, lighting, and seating and a new, more modern look.

Eastlake

Sugar N Flakes Bakery

A new bakery called Sugar N Flakes will have its grand opening in downtown Bellevue this Saturday, February 15. Offerings include cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and other pastries and desserts.

Bellevue

Sweet Alchemy

According to a press release, the Washington State Department of Agriculture-certified creamery Sweet Alchemy, which has locations in University District and Ballard and is focused on small-batch, organic, locally sourced ice cream, officially opened in the former space of Kurt Farm Shop this week. The shop sources its milk from the family-owned farm Fresh Breeze Organics in Lynden and serves coconut cream-based vegan ice creams, ice cream cakes, pints, scratch-made waffle cones, and kombucha and nitro cold brew floats in addition to its regular ice cream. Today, in honor of Valentine's Day, Sweet Alchemy will also have pink strawberry-flavored waffle cones at all of their locations and will have a special "Sweetheart Sundae" with chewy brownie bites, red wine caramel, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

Mexican Grocery

After 40 years of business, this longtime Pike Place fixture is closing today, February 14, due to financial issues. The spot often served as a stop on Pike Place Market Atrium Kitchen chef Traci Calderon's guided taco tours.

Downtown

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Salt and Straw opening Kirkland location

In other ice cream news, Portland's artisan ice creamery Salt and Straw, known for its collaborations with local producers and creative flavors like Lucky Charms and blood pudding, plans to open a third Washington location this June in Kirkland's Village at Totem Lake (the same shopping center where Joe's Burgers just opened—see above).

Vietnamese coffee shop opening this month

According to a press release, a new Vietnamese fusion coffee shop called Coffeeholic House is slated to open in Columbia City on February 22. The Vietnamese-American-owned and -operated cafe will be the first of its kind in Seattle and serve Vietnamese-inspired drinks like "Coffeeholic Dream," coconut coffee, bac xiu (Vietnamese coffee with sweetened condensed milk), and honey lattes, all made with organic, freshly roasted robusta and arabica beans from Brooklyn-based importer and roaster Nguyen Coffee Supply. The business's website also states that it aims to join the eco-friendly movement by eliminating plastic waste and lowering its carbon footprint.

Anchorhead Coffee plans a Pike Place location

More new ways to caffeinate on the horizon: The award-winning Duvall-based coffee roaster Anchorhead Coffee, known for its cold brew drinks and "quaffles" (a house-made croissant cinnamon roll waffle), plans to open its fourth outpost in Pike Place Market sometime before April 1, according to a press release. The new cafe will share a retail space with Locust Cider's Post Alley location, near Cloudburst Brewing, and will feature menu staples like pistachio milk matcha and the "Dreamsicle" (a cold brew creamsicle beverage), as well as a new robotic pourover station.

China Live coming to Seattle

China Live, San Francisco's behemoth $20 million food hall and retail market, is set to expand with a new location within the Amazon campus in early 2021. The project is often likened to an Asian version of Eataly (a popular Italian marketplace with restaurants and retail areas that now has locations all over the world). Once open, the 13,000 square-foot space will feature restaurants, bars, and shops, and visitors will be able to purchase gifts, cookware, snacks, condiments, teas, produce, and more.

Wrestling-themed bar headed for White Center

Not only is White Center getting a huge new location of Unicorn with carnival rides, it's also getting an ambitious wrestling-themed watering hole called Lariat Bar later this spring. A project of three bartender friends, the bar will boast vintage posters, stage lighting, skeeball, pinball machines, a life-sized likeness of Andre the Giant, and a small ring that will be used for live music performances and TV wrestling commentary. Expect beer from nearby Future Primitive Brewing, mezcal-based cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks, and typical bar fare like nachos and hot dogs. The founders have started a Kickstarter to help with opening costs.

Sea-Tac Airport debuts Capitol Hill-inspired food hall

Bizarrely, Sea-Tac Airport has unveiled a new "Capitol Hill Food Hall" that aims to give travelers the experience of eating in Seattle's popular dining neighborhood. It's quickly drawn side-eye for its choice of vendors, like Caffe Ladro and Salt and Straw and many national chains that do not have roots in the neighborhood and are perhaps less than representative of the area's true character. In response to the criticism, a rep told Eater Seattle, "The food hall is about paying homage to the neighborhood, versus replicating it exactly." Hmm.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14

addo:iNSaNiS Valentine's Day

Want something totally unexpected for Valentine's day? Try INSANIS, chef Eric Rivera's "twenty-course tasting menu with no concept."

Valentine's Day Sweet Treats and Flights

Swoon over a flight of blush-pink cider or beer and treats from Botanical Bakery Seattle, available at all Locust Cider locations.

FEBRUARY 14-15

Chocolate Beer Week!

The Beer Junction will assume the role of a hops-loving Willy Wonka with a selection of chocolate-inspired beers. Order a sampler tray with at least four of them to receive a free side of assorted chocolates, and you might just receive a "golden ticket" to redeem for a prize.

FEBRUARY 14-MARCH 2

Li'l Woody's Burger Month

As part of their yearly Burger Month collaboration, Li'l Woody's has assembled a crack lineup of four local chefs to each create their weekly burger specials for February. This week, it's the Puerto Rican-inspired "Boricua Burger" with two picadillo patties, Sazon, plantain chips, and sauce from chef Eric Rivera of Addo (Feb 11-17), followed by the the "Homersapien" with a lamb patty, chanterelle mushrooms, whipped garlic, zaatar-spiced Tim's potato chips, and date ketchup from chef Logan Cox of Homer (Feb 18-24).

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Seattle Night Market: Lunar New Year

This massive indoor night market will pop up for the Lunar New Year, bringing over 100 local Asian-inspired vendors and food trucks, plus a live DJ, to Magnuson Park.

Third Anderson Winter Beer Festival

Try over 50 ales and ciders from McMenamins and other breweries, and enjoy live music, food specials, and other activities.

FEBRUARY 15-16

Wine on the Rock

For a weekend getaway, Bainbridge Island wineries Amelia Wynn, Eagle Harbor, Eleven, Fletcher Bay, and Rolling Bay are offering two days of wine and chocolate tastings.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Alki Oyster Fest!

At the third annual Oyster Fest on Alki Beach, slurp fresh Hama Hama oysters alongside a glass of wine or craft beer from West Seattle Brewing Company, Alki Beach Pub, or Harry's Beach House while listening to live music. Net proceeds benefit the Puget Sound Restoration Fund, whose mission is to "restore marine habitat, water quality, and native species in Puget Sound through tangible, on-the-ground projects."

Bug-Eating Adventures with The Bug Chef

Atlas Obscura will host a decidedly entomological dinner at beloved dive Darrell's Tavern, where local "insect evangelist" David George Gordon (who is also known as the "Bug Chef" and authored The Eat-A-Bug Cookbook) will prepare a feast using insects such as seasoned mealworms, dried ants, and skewered locusts. Belly up to the bar for some insect-based cocktails before witnessing a cooking demonstration from Gordon (and volunteers from the audience), and snack on slices of insect-topped pizza.

Chef Dinner with Bryant Terry

A January 24 Washington Post article noted that eight percent of African American adults consider themselves vegans—the highest among all demographic groups in the US. (According to a 2016 survey by Pew Research Center, only three percent of Americans overall identify as vegans.) Black vegan eco-chef and food justice activist Bryant Terry is among veganism’s strongest advocates and is working on increasing that number one fantastic cookbook at a time, including 2014’s Afro-Vegan: Farm-Fresh African, Caribbean, and Southern Flavors Remixed (which Bon Appétit praised as one of the best vegetarian cookbooks of all time; it also helped him earn a James Beard Foundation Leadership Award in 2015). He’s got a new book out, Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes, and he’ll be appearing at two events here in conjunction with its release: a veggie-centric dinner showcasing dishes from Vegetable Kingdom at Edouardo Jordan's restaurant Salare on Sunday; and a cookbook signing and talk with local chef and instructor Tarik Abdullah at Book Larder on Monday. LEILANI POLK

Intentionalist Black History Month Brunch at Jerk Shack

At this event hosted by local small-business guide Intentionalist, tuck into a Caribbean-style brunch as Jerk Shack chef and owner Trey Lamont discusses the story behind his restaurant.

FEBRUARY 16-17

Seattle Cake Con & Dessert Showcase

Finally, a convention centered on towering frosted confections! But that's not all: Seattle Cake Con will also showcase ice cream, chocolate, macarons, doughnuts, and other sweets. In addition to tasting a plethora of sugary delights, attendees can enter decorating competitions, take in live demonstrations, and chat with experts of various dessert disciplines.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17

BB6 Year of the Rat Pop-Up

Celebrate the start of the Year of the Rat with chef Tiffany Ran's Taiwanese pop-up BB6, with six courses of "auspicious Lunar New Year dishes" to boost your "luck, fortune, and well-being." Dishes will feature ingredients brought back from Taiwan alongside local produce.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

2020 StarChefs Seattle Rising Stars Tasting Gala & Awards Ceremony

StarChefs' Rising Stars Awards recognizes up-and-coming culinary luminaries. This year, the restaurant industry magazine will bring its awards ceremony and gala to Seattle to showcase some of the best chefs working in our city today, with 16 different dishes, 16 wine pairings, and two signature cocktails. Some of the dishes I'm most excited about: squid ink noodles from Melissa Miranda of Musang, pork tacos with habanero salsa and pickled red onions from Ricardo Valdes of El Xolo and Raiz, braised Wagyu short ribs from Maximillian Petty of Eden Hill, fried and vinegar-marinated smelt fish from Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, and scallops with verjus and tomatillo from Amber Manuguid and Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago. Come hungry and ready to plunder an embarrassment of riches.

Author Talk: Simple Fruit with Laurie Pfalzer

The debut outing from Laurie Pfalzer (formerly the pastry chef at Salish Lodge and Spa, currently an educator at PCC Markets) beckoned strongly with its cover of grilled apricots. (I have a sweet tooth that has no bounds.) Simple Fruit: Seasonal Recipes for Baking, Poaching, Sautéing, and Roasting focuses on knowing when to enjoy fruit “at its peak flavor,” and is conveniently organized seasonally, which also serves as a way of knowing what’s in season in the Pacific Northwest at any given month of the year: rhubarb and strawberries in the spring; cherries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, marionberries, apricots, peaches, and nectarines in the summer; plums, apples, and pears in in autumn; and cranberries, select citrus, and dried fruits in the winter. Paired with Charity Burggraaf’s vibrant, beautifully composed photos of the fruits that almost jump off the page and beg to be eaten, Simple Fruit is a fine addition to any PNW-geared cookbook library. LEILANI POLK