To prevent some of the quirkier and more extraordinary ones from slipping through the cracks, we've compiled them here—from the Girl Scouts' Lemon Cookie Parade to the Star Brews Beer Festival, and from a victory party for Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings to a White Claw Release Party.
- National Pancake Day at IHOP
Dive into a free short stack of buttermilk flapjacks at any participating IHOP location, and get entered for a chance to win free pancakes for life and other prizes. Guests are asked to consider leaving a donation to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
- Restaurant After Hours 2020
Over 25 Seattle restaurants will convene under one roof for the Seattle Metro Chamber's annual local food extravaganza and business networking event. Mingle with your fellow professionals and taste offerings from Atrium Kitchen, Bliss Small Batch Creamery, Cakes by Frosted, Homegrown, Ivar's Acres of Clams, and more. MUSIC
- Beatwalk Fat Tuesday 2020
Multiple venues in Columbia City will have live music and drink specials for Mardi Gras, in addition to a second-line parade led by Beatwalk Booking Coordinator Tisha Gallow, which marches out from Lottie's Lounge. The bands involved will include Motown's HB Herman Brown, Meter Maids, Roc Phizzle and the Rhythm Section, the Arturo Rodriguez Trio, Lamar Lofton with Swing 3PO, Sheila Kay and Beth Wulff, and Barry Blendiana Jones Gayle (DJ Topspin).
- Mardi Gras with Ecliptic Brewing
Get in the New Orleans spirit at this Mardi Gras celebration with Fat Tuesday specials (like shrimp po boys and fried green tomatoes over grits) and beer specials from Ecliptic Brewing. Jazz pros Phil Sparks, Leif Totusek, and Bernie Jacobs will provide live music.
- Music of Today: DXARTS
The University of Washington School of Music and DXARTS—Center for Digital Art and Experimental Media have partnered once again to co-sponsor Music of Today, a series that showcases the innovative new works and contemporary classics composed and initiated by faculty members and guest composers. PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
- Flower Power! Opening Night Party & Auction
As usual, the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival will kick off with a dazzling party complete with dinner, live and silent auctions, and a sneak peek of the brightly colored displays.
- Petit Troll Mardi Gras Day FUNdraiser
If you missed Fremont's Petit Troll parade last weekend, don a masquerade mask and a colorful costume for a re-do on Mardi Gras proper. They'll have jambalaya, red beans and rice, and Lagunitas brews. PERFORMANCE
- Blank SX: A Night of Stories
Local drag performers and storytellers like Butch Alice, Sasha Bailey, Glambrosia Salad, and Sam Ro will dish about some notable times they've had betwixt the sheets. READINGS & TALKS
- Ginger Gaffney: Half Broke
Gaffney's book recounts her experiences helping to retrain wild horses at a prison ranch, where inmates, many of whom are dealing with trauma and addiction, struggle to communicate with and control their animal charges. RESISTANCE & SOLIDARITY
- Flights & Rights - Sentencing Reform and Mass Incarceration
ACLU's Legal Strategy Director for Smart Justice, Jaime Hawk, will speak on sentencing reform in Washington State, where the imprisonment rate and total incarceration rate have more than doubled since 1978.
TUESDAY-THURSDAYVISUAL ART
- An Undeniable Love
This artistic paean to the pleasures of studio practice and the artistic process is curated by Elias Hansen and features work by Kelly Akashi, Olivia Booth, Danielle Brensinger, Patricia Davidson, Jen Elek, Aya Oki, Sibelley, and Heather Sutherland.
Closing Thursday
TUESDAY-FRIDAYVISUAL ART
- Amanda Salov: Solo Show
Discover what former resident artist Salov has been doing at this solo sculpture exhibition.
Closing Friday
- Philip Govedare: New Works
Govedare shows lovely mountain landscapes whose soft brushstrokes and warm sunset hues are contrasted with cartographic details.
Closing Friday
- Spectrum: Contemporary Jewelry by Women of Color
The metalwork studio inside '57 Biscayne Artist Studios will show handmade jewelry by women artists of color—including Maru Almeida, Jennifer Balangue, and Adia Bobo—for its inaugural show.
Closing Friday
TUESDAY-SATURDAYVISUAL ART
- Anne Siems: Tattooed
Siems switches modes from her Renaissance-like portraits to a more confrontational style while sticking with her trademark composition of colorful figures on abstract backgrounds.
Closing Saturday
- Heartbreak Science Fair
See how your fellow melancholy Seattle residents are dealing with their feelings. Artists, performers, and sciency folks show art and experiments relating to heartbreak in this exhibition.
Closing Saturday
- Robert Hutchison: Memory Houses
Local architect Robert Hutchinson's Memory House project explores "mortality and memory" through buildings. See his drawings alongside ceramics from Guadalajara-based studio Cerámica Suro, and pick up a copy of Hutchinson's Memory Houses book.
Closing Saturday
TUESDAY-SUNDAYFOOD & DRINK
- Imperfect’s Food Waste Week in Seattle!
Food waste reducers Imperfect Foods, who donate hundreds of pounds of misshapen-but-still-perfectly-good produce every year, will partner with Chef Joel Gamoran and restaurants across Seattle to incorporate their supply into special menu items. A portion of proceeds will benefit Food Lifeline. PERFORMANCE
- The Creation of the World and Other Business
The players of Theatre9/12 use Arthur Miller's 1973 play The Creation of the World and Other Business to explore the news and politics of today.
WEDNESDAYFOOD & DRINK
- Big Night-Inspired Wine Dinner
In the 1996 classic Big Night, two immigrant brothers, the grouchy but brilliant chef Primo (Tony Shalhoub) and the pragmatic restaurant manager Secondo (Stanley Tucci), throw an unforgettably decadent feast in a last-ditch attempt to keep their struggling Italian restaurant afloat. Tutta Bella's South Lake Union will attempt to recreate the titular evening with a menu that includes mussels fra diavalo, a risotto trio, beef bracioli, sabayon with gelato and berries, and of course, the film's most iconic dish—timpano, a baked pasta stuffed with meatballs, sausages, egg, rigatoni, and cheeses.
- Hot Pocket Night
Try Addo chef Eric Rivera's elevated take on the cheesy microwavable classic. GEEK
- Astronomy on Tap: Cosmic Rain and White Dwarf Snow
Learn how cosmic rays influence the evolution of the galaxy from Iryna Butsky, then remain enthralled with Dr. Keaton Bell's talk on white dwarf planets. MUSIC
- Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown
Two distinctive camps of classic-rock music lovers will collide at this Beatles and Rolling Stones tribute night with cover bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction.
READINGS & TALKS
- Mimi Lok: Last of Her Name
San Francisco-based Chinese writer Mimi Lok will read excerpts from her new short fiction collection with Seventh Wave co-founder Joyce Chen. SEX & DATING
- Modern Love: Pitch-Your-Friend
In this live dating show hosted by Alanna Francis, locals "pitch" their eligible single friends to the crowd via five-minute presentations.
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAYPERFORMANCE
- Steel Magnolias
Six strong Louisianan ladies share friendship and love at Truvy's beauty shop in Robert Sarling's stirring tale of empowerment, best known for the Dolly Parton film adaptation.
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAYVISUAL ART
- Rob Droessler: This, that and another thing.
Droessler's ceramic and upcycled wire sculptures work with structure, containment, shadows, and a sense of missing or incomplete elements.
Closing Saturday
- SHRUB: The Belle and the Barman
Local artist SHRUB practices "urban abstract expressionism," creating large graffiti-inspired panels.
Closing Saturday
WEDNESDAY-SUNDAYPERFORMANCE
- 45 Plays for 45 Presidents
As the 2020 presidential elections draw nearer, brush up on our nation's history with the irreverent and experimental theater group the Neo-Futurists' series of plays about every United States president so far.
THURSDAYCOMMUNITY
- Founders Live Seattle
The founders of five local startups will each have 99 seconds to pitch their company to a live audience (you). After the pitches and a Q&A, you'll vote on the one you found most compelling. FILM
- The Animal People: Screening + Q&A
Casey Suchan's documentary tells the story of the Stop Huntington Animal Cruelty campaign, a group of radical animal rights activists who target multinational corporations. This screening will feature a Q&A with SHAC defendants Jake Conroy and Josh Harper, with all proceeds benefiting the Northwest Animal Rights Network.
- Confronting Whiteness: Abroad
Randa Tawil, Yale PhD candidate at the Department of American Studies, will conduct this class on tropes and stereotypes—as well as sharp social and political critiques—in the movies' depictions of Americans abroad. Watch Whiskey Tango Foxtrot before the class; it's also recommended to have seen or have familiarity with Rambo III, Apocalypse Now, Sayonara, and South Pacific.
- Free Mount Baker Meaningful Movie: The Best of Enemies
Based on true events that took place in Durham, North Carolina in 1971, The Best of Enemies recounts a 10-day community forum on school integration, co-chaired by opposing town leaders: Black community organizer Ann Atwater (played here by Taraji P. Henson), and president of the local chapter for the Ku Klux Klan, C.P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell). See a screening, eat free snacks, and stay on for a post-film discussion.
- The Seattle Project Presents: A New Premiere by Amanda Morgan
Dancers from Pacific Northwest Ballet and Spectrum Dance Theater will perform a new live piece interspersed with film, choreographed by PNB corps de ballet member Amanda Morgan.
- Showgirls!
Morgan and Sheri LaVigne will host a commentary-filled viewing party of the 1995 classic Showgirls. Think of it as a Rocky Horror Picture Show deal, but with even more boobs. FOOD & DRINK
- Kathy Gunst and Katherine Alford: Rage Baking
With over 50 cookie, cake, tart, and pie recipes, as well as essays and interviews, Kathy Gunst and Katherine Alford's Rage Baking aims to "[unite] like-minded women who are passionate about baking and change." Though the book has received some praise for its attempt to center female voices in a space where they're still largely underrepresented, it's also been roundly criticized for not including or crediting Tangerine Jones, a black blogger and baker who started the @ragebaking Instagram account and #ragebaking hashtag in 2015 in response to racial injustice. The authors will appear for a discussion and signing. MUSIC
- One Night Choir: "Wrecking Ball" by Miley Cyrus
Belt Miley Cyrus's impossibly catchy tune "Wrecking Ball" with a smidge more polish than your solo shower rendition at this One Night Choir sing-along.
- Return of DeadGrass
Return of DeadGrass hark back to Grateful Dead hits with an acoustic bluegrass twist.
- Video Game Orchestra: Strings Chamber Concert
Join Seattle Video Game Orchestra and Choir for one hour of "nerd music" and tea. PERFORMANCE
- Sufi Whirling Meditation Workshop
Learn Sufi whirling meditation, or Sema (a fusion of mystic audition, sacred music, poetry, and movement) from Tawhida Tanya Evanson. READINGS & TALKS
- Nordic Ventures: The Midgard Expedition
Meet a crew of seafarers before they embark on a "modern-day Viking voyage" to spread the message of environmental stewardship in a handcrafted longboat made from sustainably harvested timber.
- REI Nature Talk: The Diverse Benefits of Mountain Lions
In addition to being majestic looking, mountain lions are also essential to our ecosystem. Join ecologist and author Mark Elbroch for a talk on the misunderstood predators. SPORTS & RECREATION
- LET'S GLOW! Black Light Yoga
Wear white or bright neon to this phosphorescent black-light yoga session and dance party complete with a bar and complimentary snacks. VISUAL ART
- Winter Residency: Kimberly Deriana
Architect and artist Kimberly Deriana (Mandan/Hidatsa) has been hard at work researching, workshopping, and creating a site-specific project as the Olympic Sculpture Park's new artist in residence. See her temporary installation of cattail mats that studies the powerful relationship between nature and community-based collaboration.
THURSDAY-FRIDAYPERFORMANCE
- Parts N' Rekt: A Tribute Show in Loving Memory of Lil' Sebastian
Everyone's favorite fictional mini-horse, Lil' Sebastian, will be honored in this Parks & Recreation-themed variety show with Tootsie Spangles.
THURSDAY-SATURDAYCOMEDY
- Louis Katz
Louis Katz has appeared on Jimmy Fallon, HBO’s Down & Dirty with Jim Norton, and Comedy Central’s This Is Not Happening. He'll bring his combination of "highbrow and lowbrow" to the stage. MUSIC
- Mozart Concerto for Two Pianos
Mozart's Concerto for Two Pianos was originally played alongside his equally talented sister. This playful duet will be rekindled by composer, conductor, and pianist Ryan Wigglesworth with fellow pianist Marc-André Hamelin. PERFORMANCE
- Asylum In Georgia
After having a meltdown on live TV, a Texas anchorwoman is sent on administrative leave to a tiny town in Georgia. She meets the persnickety locals, muses over the mysterious disappearance of her late father, and worries about her son, who she's just dropped off at college in Atlanta. If that all sounds too heavy for your liking, don't be fooled—it's a comedy.
- You'd Better Sit Down for This
The fringe theater will stage another play melding sci-fi and quirky comedy, this one by Eric Navarrette and Jasmine Joshua, in which a person named Margaret is summoned to the DMV (Department of Monster Verification) to learn that she has contracted "robotitis." VISUAL ART
- Jane Hickey Caminos: On Women Bound
Hickey Caminos's figurative, realistic paintings of women are shown in the lead-up to the Womxn's March on Seattle.
Closing Saturday
FRIDAYCOMEDY
- Faraday Cage Match: An Evening of Competitive Science Improv
Five grad students will describe the main idea of their respective research projects to a team of improvisers, who will then take the brainy subjects into their own hands. COMMUNITY
- The Wild with Chris Morgan: Season 2 Launch Celebration
Get a behind-the-scenes look at some upcoming episodes of Chris Morgan's podcast The Wild, which explores wildlife around the globe and our relationship to it. The host will appear live in conversation with KUOW's Deborah Wang. FILM
- 'More Than a Month' Screening & Discussion
This hourlong documentary follows Shukree Hassan Tilghman as he travels the country on a mission to "end Black History Month." FOOD & DRINK
- The Lemon Cookie Parade
On the first day of Girl Scout cookie booth sales (the most wonderful day of the year), little ones in badge-strewn vests will celebrate a brand-new cookie, the Lemon-Up, with a grand parade featuring a yellow fire engine, yellow classic cars, female firefighters, and lots of treats from local businesses like Trophy Cupcakes and Molly Moon's that feature the new cookie.
- Ramen Night at the Taproom
Slurp noodles cleverly made from scratch with Lowercase Brewing's repurposed spent grain in a miso broth with crispy pork belly, soft-boiled egg, young corn, menma (fermented bamboo shoots), and nori.
- Star Brews Beer Festival
Star Wars fans can explore an intergalactic playground stationed with characters, photo ops, live bands, and craft beer and cider tastings like the Darth Lair of Ciders and the Rebel's Beer Base. MUSIC
- DEAL - Performing Music of the Grateful Dead
Trip out to Grateful Dead covers by DEAL.
- The Gay '20s
Imbue your Saturday night with speakeasy-style performances, live DJs, and debaucherous dancing.
- School of Rock West Seattle Adult Program Performs Dazed and Confused
The late rock and roll bloomers of School of Rock Seattle's adult program will bring you a live rendition of the Dazed and Confused soundtrack.
- Winter Dance Party: A Rockabilly Tribute to Buddy Holly
Scoot your toot to rockabilly covers of Buddy Holly songs, courtesy of local bands Billy Joe & the Dusty 45s. PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
- Big After Party
Mingle with the cast and crew of the Charlie Parker opera Yardbird 1940s-style with live jazz, tasty libations, and tunes from DJ Mixx America. PERFORMANCE
- "Go Home, Roger!": A Drag Dedication to Black Sitcoms
Skarlet Dior Black & Londyn Bradshaw will host a black sitcom-themed drag show with the cast of Noir.
- Century Ballroom 23rd Anniversary Cabaret
Local drag performers Waxie Moon and Ruby Mimosa will be accompanied by the Puget Sound Company a cappella group at this fundraiser for Century Ballroom.
- Impact West Seattle Rainbow Bingo Carnival
Support the work of local women-led "giving circle" Impact West Seattle at this bingo carnival with local drag queen Sylvia O'Stayformore.
- March Is Cabaret Month
Drag performer Arnaldo! will bring back the old-timey nightclub vibes with help from musical talents Love Markets, Princess Guy, and the Sweet Spot Combo.
- Underbelly 2: everything i hide from everyone//never have I ever
Artists and performers will try out media they aren't overly familiar with—musicians experimenting with poetry, dancers painting, etc. The sizable lineup will include such locally prominent creative folks as Alyza DelPan-Monley, Fox Whitney, and many more. All proceeds will benefit the arts organization Studio Current. QUEER
- RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party
Watch the premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 over happy hour specials with Bosco, "Demon Queen of Seattle." READINGS & TALKS
- The Black Embodiments Studio Presents: Artist Talk with Will Rawls
Stop-motion animator Will Rawls will talk about how he works with genre, fantasy, and DIY in his time-based pieces.
- Kiran Bhat: We of the Forsaken World
Kiran Bhat will read from her four-act novel, In We of the Forsaken World, which tells the stories of four people who witness the declines of their particular spheres. VISUAL ART
- Baso Fibonacci Zine Release: 'Morris' Hydrants'
Flip through a copy of local artist Baso Fibonacci's new zine, which shows renderings of fire hydrants along First Avenue in the likeness of ones sketched by the late Pacific Northwest painter Morris Graves in the 1930s.
FRIDAY-SATURDAYCOMEDY
- Zoltan Kaszas
Hungarian-born comic Zoltan Kaszas, a past winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, will tell jokes live.
FRIDAY-SUNDAYCOMMUNITY
- Climate Change // Curiosity Expo
There's nothing fun about climate change itself, but this science-filled weekend is sure to leave you inspired to investigate issues like wildfires, melting ice caps, extreme temperatures, and hurricanes caused by our warming planet—and it will leave you with tools to help the best you can. The program includes tons of hands-on activities, live science demos, and more. FOOD & DRINK
- Wild Alaska Pollock Restaurant Week
The tasty and sustainable Alaska Pollock will star in exclusive dishes from over a dozen Seattle restaurants, including Aerlume, Anthony’s, Bar Melusine, Café Presse, Chinooks, Duke’s, Le Pichet, and Luc. PERFORMANCE
- The Book Club Play
A quiet book club cherished by its members becomes the subject of a documentary, causing all sorts of hilarious chaos. Karen Zacarias's play is directed here by Jane Ryan.
- Twisted Cabaret 2020
Welcome Frank Oliver and his "retinue" of European circus stars—what? It's just him? That's right: Oliver plays every single juggler, acrobat, magician, musician, mime, and everyone else onstage.
SATURDAYCOMEDY
- Fancy Cafeteria
Fond of both the "glamour of a Broadway production" and "the dishevelment of improv"? This improvised musical, based on audience suggestions, will be just for you.
- Whindersson Nunes
Brazilian comedy star Nunes will perform a set in Portuguese. COMMUNITY
- Bạn - Means More Than Friends (LGBTQ Vietnamese Conference)
VietQ will host this inaugural conference for the Vietnamese LGBTQ+ community, promising workshops on everything from heritage to language to food; community-building exercises; a live panel; and a resource fair.
- History of the Tuskegee Airmen
Author and Historian Dr. Daniel Haulman, the former Chief of Organizational Histories at the Air Force Historical Research Agency, will discuss the history of the Tuskegee Airmen—the first African American pilots who fought in WWII.
- King/Snohomish County Regional Spelling Bee
At least one Stranger employee has attested to the joy of seeing middle-schoolers knock out words like "zwieback," "alluvium," and "thalweg" at the annual King-Snohomish regional spelling bee, which brings together brainy students from across counties.
- Wild Coast Fest
Be the first to see Filson's new C.C.F. Workwear and Popeye collections at this maritime extravaganza with demos, workshops, and free stuff. FILM
- What The Femme!: Vamps
SIFF programmer Colleen O'Holleran will conduct this class on the evolving figure of the sexy but destructive vamp, from The Lady from Shanghai to The Hunger to Jennifer's Body (all of which are recommended viewing before class). FOOD & DRINK
- 2020 Chocolate Dipped Snohomish
Sample your way through Snohomish eateries' chocolate creations.
- Downtown Dog Lounge Bakery Grand Opening
Treat Fido to canine-friendly baked goods at the grand opening of Downtown Dog Lounge's new bakery. There will be giveaways, free nail trims, treats, a chance to win a doggie spa day at Downtown Dog Lounge, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a photo contest with a monthly membership to the lounge's upcoming Dog Yard Bar as a prize.
- An Extra Day To Be Extra!
Macaron maven Lady Yum invites you to spend the extra day of the month being "extra indulgent, fabulous, giving and compassionate" with drag queen bingo hosted by DonnaTella HoweHowe and Sativa Queen, animal-inspired watercolor portraits of guests by Taeuber Troupe, and custom macarons and drinks (available at the Pioneer Square location only). 10% of all macaron sales at all locations for the day will benefit Seattle Humane Society. MUSIC
- The Carpenters Remembered
Fans of If I Were a Carpenter can sway to covers of melancholy-yet-comforting classics by the iconic '60s sibling duo.
- Gabe the Babe - Leap Year Party
Spend your precious extra day dancing to house beats with Venezuelan American DJ Gabe the Babe, plus locals Frida K, Ennelyn, and Alex Michael.
- GULP!
DJ Suss Out will lay down juicy R&B and disco cuts.
- Leap Day Revue
This once-every-four-years revue will feature performances by the musical duo the International Lovers, acoustic outfit Half Rushmore, singer-songwriter, Eamon Ra, and spacey pop band Echo Ravine.
- MarchFourth, Guests
A troupe of 20 musicians, stilt-walkers, acrobats, and dancers will bring their traveling circus party to Seattle.
- Sade vs. Badu
Get sweaty dancing to hits and deep cuts from contemporary soul icons Sade and Badu, spun late into the night by DJs MRE and Cut50.
- Sound Off! 2020 Finals
For the 19th year, MoPOP's Sound Off! will pit local, under-21 bands against each other in this concert series that rewards the first-place winner with a performance slot at Bumbershoot. This is the final night, featuring David's Van, Mirabai Kukathas, Seven Sky, and Talaya.
- TrainCarHouseParty: Rave to the Grave! A Leap Year Edition!
Groove to old-school jams with DJs Jameson Just, Jon Lee, Tony H, Geod, and Melton.
- Yacht Rock Revue
For "a trip down memory lane that skips all the bad neighborhoods," the Yacht Rock Revue will play soft-rock hits from the late '70s and early '80s ranging from Hall & Oates to Kenny Loggins—polyester shirts and bellbottom jeans included. PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
- Beach Party - Dad Bods Allowed Part 2
Frolic on a facsimile of a beach, complete with sand, fake sun, and maybe even a "pool or two." Prizes for the best beach costume and "dad bod" will be awarded.
- Ken Jennings, G.O.A.T.: The Victory Party
Legendary Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings racked up a lot of points against his opponents James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter in the show's latest "Greatest of all Time" (G.O.A.T) tournament. Celebrate the Seattle-born brainy man's accomplishment by seeing a rescreening of his 30 minutes of glory with commentary from Jennings himself, who will be there in the flesh alongside author Maria Semple and singer-songwriter John Roderick. PERFORMANCE
- Be My Valentine
Noah Bruckshen and Austin Olson will make fun of reality TV in their live comedy about a screwed-up, wealthy family named Valentine.
- Mardi Gras 2020: Cabaret Circus Show and Dance Party
Let your freak flag fly at this circus-themed party with signature cocktails from the Fly Bar and live flying trapeze, variety acts, and aerial arts. After the show, stick around for a carnival-themed dance party.
- Stephanie Miller's Sexy Liberal Tour
Radio show host Stephanie Miller will sling some anti-Trump wit with her co-hosts, Hal Sparks and Frangela.
- Super Amazing Magic Fun Time
This evening of magic and comedy by Aaron Wheeler and friends promises "a world of laughter and amazement." QUEER
- RPDR Season 12 Show (Part One)
Join local drag queens Jan Sport, Nicky Doll, Jaida Essence Hall, and Dahlia Sin for the premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12. SHOPPING
- Love in the Market
Pack as many activities into your Leap Day as possible by going on a mural scavenger hunt, making crafts with local artists, hanging out with local drag queen Sylvia O'Stayformore, going on a new underground tour, and drinking wine. SPORTS & RECREATION
- Extra Day 5K
It's a leap year! If you want to spend the extra day as responsibly as possible, opt for this 5K or one-mile fun run around Green Lake.
- Pacific Northwest Regional Yo-Yo Championship
Swivel your yo-yo with the determination and skill of a bored tween in the year 1999 at this regional championship. Or, just show up to be a spectator. VISUAL ART
- A Black Tie Affair
Rev up for the Seattle Erotic Art Festival at this fundraiser and preview party, featuring sexy performances curated by Icy London, art to pre-purchase, a raffle, and fancy snacks. Dress formally, sluttily, or fetishistically.
- Mug Madness 2020 Preview Sale
Ceramicists from around the world compete for a $500 cash prize in this bracket-style mug tournament. This preview sale is your chance to pick out your favorite mug before they become available online.
- Sanctuary Print Shop
Wa Na Wari invites visitors to create silkscreen and print posters with pro-immigrant, pro-social justice messages. This edition, especially focused on issues for POC, will be led by Thea Quiray Tagle, who'll also preside over a discussion on the power of art. The workshop organizers say: "No experience necessary- wear close-toed shoes and comfy clothes you wouldn't mind getting paint on (just in case!)."
SATURDAY-SUNDAYFOOD & DRINK
- Hard Liver 2020
Apologize to your liver in advance before enjoying barleywine (a style of strong ale of between 6-11% alcohol by volume) at Brouwer's Cafe's 18th annual celebration, which will have over 40 varieties on tap. PERFORMANCE
- The Women of Lockerbie
Students from UW's drama program will perform Deborah Brevoort's Greek tragedy-like play about the Scottish women who set out to recover the bodies of the victims of the 1988 Pan Am flight 103 bombing. Second-year MFA student Kristie Post Wallace will direct.
SUNDAYCOMEDY
- Black Ice: The Unexpected Sitcom
Unexpected Productions improvisers will fashion a live prime-time TV sitcom using audience suggestions. COMMUNITY
- First Viewing
The Seattle Japanese Garden will open its 2020 season with a traditional Shinto blessing—an ancient Japanese ceremony meant to usher in good fortune and "life energy." Afterward, stick around for complimentary tea service in the Tateuchi Community Room and guided tours of the grounds.
- FOCS Black History Month Gathering: Black Love Is
Join Families Of Color Seattle for a day of arts, food, and community activities for members of the African American diaspora.
- Reign of Style
Students from barber, stylist, and cosmetology schools around the Northwest will display their talents at this eighth annual hair show and competition. A few workshops will also be offered, along with vendor booths. FOOD & DRINK
- Spam Night
Try six flavors of Hormel's iconic canned meat, each in different preparations, in a six-course tasting menu by chef Eric Rivera.
- Swedish Pancake Breakfast
After enjoying some lively Swedish music and folk dancing, stuff yourself full of authentic Swedish pancakes laden with lingonberries, ham, and other toppings.
- White Claw Release Party
The outrageously popular spiked seltzer brand is dropping three new flavors of boozy bubbly water. Be the first to try them out, alongside a current popular flavor and four specially created snack pairings with tasting notes, at Capitol Hill's irreverent natural wine bar La Dive. MUSIC
- Cabaret Month 2020
March is "Cabaret Month" at Egan's, with everything from jazz and blues to Beatles tributes and movie soundtracks performed with a little extra zazz. Performers this year include Gretchen Rumbaugh, Tom Orr, Jeannette D'Armand, John Patrick Lowrie, Karen Skrinde, Jordan McClellan, and many more.
- COSMOZOA: Making of the Mind
Self-described "electrochamber" group Cosmozoa will take you on a musical journey of the developing brain with help from biologists Lina Dahlberg and Ben Wiggins. PERFORMANCE
- B - The Underwater Bubble Show
Using classic kids' stories like Alice in Wonderland and The Little Mermaid as inspiration, this play follows an everyday man who discovers Bubblelandia—an aquarium filled with seahorses, mermaids, and other creatures in an aquarium inside his briefcase.
- Risk/Benefit
A rule-following bureaucrat stands up to a corrupt leader and faces the consequences in this play by Amanda L. Aikman.
- Torture Dungeon
Submit to the ghoulish power of Terrie's torture dungeon with freaky local queens Indika Haze, Vincent Milay, Lavish Leone, and Killer Bunny. SPORTS & RECREATION
- Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K/5K 2020
Starting and finishing at Seattle Center, this annual race rewards runners with all manner of chocolate delights, including hot chocolate, marshmallows with a hot fudge dipping sauce, and more.
- Suburban Fight Pro Wrestling - No Ring, No Rules
The only rule of this wrestling match is that there are no rules. Stars from around the country will throw down in the center of Substation.