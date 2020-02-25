Treat your doggo to a canine-friendly treat and a free nail trim at the grand opening of the new Downtown Dog Lounge Bakery. Downtown Dog Lounge Bakery

Our arts & culture critics have already recommended 73 great things to do this week and our music critics have picked the 53 best music shows, but there are still hundreds more events happening. To prevent some of the quirkier and more extraordinary ones from slipping through the cracks, we've compiled them here—from the Girl Scouts' Lemon Cookie Parade to the Star Brews Beer Festival, and from a victory party for Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings to a White Claw Release Party. For even more options this week, check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar.

    TUESDAY

     FOOD & DRINK

  1. National Pancake Day at IHOP
    Dive into a free short stack of buttermilk flapjacks at any participating IHOP location, and get entered for a chance to win free pancakes for life and other prizes. Guests are asked to consider leaving a donation to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

  2. Restaurant After Hours 2020
    Over 25 Seattle restaurants will convene under one roof for the Seattle Metro Chamber's annual local food extravaganza and business networking event. Mingle with your fellow professionals and taste offerings from Atrium Kitchen, Bliss Small Batch Creamery, Cakes by Frosted, Homegrown, Ivar's Acres of Clams, and more. 

    MUSIC

  3. Beatwalk Fat Tuesday 2020
    Multiple venues in Columbia City will have live music and drink specials for Mardi Gras, in addition to a second-line parade led by Beatwalk Booking Coordinator Tisha Gallow, which marches out from Lottie's Lounge. The bands involved will include Motown's HB Herman Brown, Meter Maids, Roc Phizzle and the Rhythm Section, the Arturo Rodriguez Trio, Lamar Lofton with Swing 3PO, Sheila Kay and Beth Wulff, and Barry Blendiana Jones Gayle (DJ Topspin).

  4. Mardi Gras with Ecliptic Brewing
    Get in the New Orleans spirit at this Mardi Gras celebration with Fat Tuesday specials (like shrimp po boys and fried green tomatoes over grits) and beer specials from Ecliptic Brewing. Jazz pros Phil Sparks, Leif Totusek, and Bernie Jacobs will provide live music. 

  5. Music of Today: DXARTS
    The University of Washington School of Music and DXARTS—Center for Digital Art and Experimental Media have partnered once again to co-sponsor Music of Today, a series that showcases the innovative new works and contemporary classics composed and initiated by faculty members and guest composers.

    PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

  6. Flower Power! Opening Night Party & Auction
    As usual, the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival will kick off with a dazzling party complete with dinner, live and silent auctions, and a sneak peek of the brightly colored displays.

  7. Petit Troll Mardi Gras Day FUNdraiser
    If you missed Fremont's Petit Troll parade last weekend, don a masquerade mask and a colorful costume for a re-do on Mardi Gras proper. They'll have jambalaya, red beans and rice, and Lagunitas brews. 

    PERFORMANCE

  8. Blank SX: A Night of Stories
    Local drag performers and storytellers like Butch Alice, Sasha Bailey, Glambrosia Salad, and Sam Ro will dish about some notable times they've had betwixt the sheets. 

    READINGS & TALKS

  9. Ginger Gaffney: Half Broke
    Gaffney's book recounts her experiences helping to retrain wild horses at a prison ranch, where inmates, many of whom are dealing with trauma and addiction, struggle to communicate with and control their animal charges.

    RESISTANCE & SOLIDARITY

  10. Flights & Rights - Sentencing Reform and Mass Incarceration
    ACLU's Legal Strategy Director for Smart Justice, Jaime Hawk, will speak on sentencing reform in Washington State, where the imprisonment rate and total incarceration rate have more than doubled since 1978. 

    TUESDAY-THURSDAY

     VISUAL ART

  11. An Undeniable Love
    This artistic paean to the pleasures of studio practice and the artistic process is curated by Elias Hansen and features work by Kelly Akashi, Olivia Booth, Danielle Brensinger, Patricia Davidson, Jen Elek, Aya Oki, Sibelley, and Heather Sutherland.
    Closing Thursday

    TUESDAY-FRIDAY

     VISUAL ART

  12. Amanda Salov: Solo Show
    Discover what former resident artist Salov has been doing at this solo sculpture exhibition.
    Closing Friday

  13. Philip Govedare: New Works
    Govedare shows lovely mountain landscapes whose soft brushstrokes and warm sunset hues are contrasted with cartographic details.
    Closing Friday

  14. Spectrum: Contemporary Jewelry by Women of Color
    The metalwork studio inside '57 Biscayne Artist Studios will show handmade jewelry by women artists of color—including Maru Almeida, Jennifer Balangue, and Adia Bobo—for its inaugural show.
    Closing Friday

    TUESDAY-SATURDAY

     VISUAL ART

  15. Anne Siems: Tattooed
    Siems switches modes from her Renaissance-like portraits to a more confrontational style while sticking with her trademark composition of colorful figures on abstract backgrounds.
    Closing Saturday

  16. Heartbreak Science Fair
    See how your fellow melancholy Seattle residents are dealing with their feelings. Artists, performers, and sciency folks show art and experiments relating to heartbreak in this exhibition.
    Closing Saturday

  17. Robert Hutchison: Memory Houses
    Local architect Robert Hutchinson's Memory House project explores "mortality and memory" through buildings. See his drawings alongside ceramics from Guadalajara-based studio Cerámica Suro, and pick up a copy of Hutchinson's Memory Houses book. 
    Closing Saturday

    TUESDAY-SUNDAY

     FOOD & DRINK

  18. Imperfect’s Food Waste Week in Seattle!
    Food waste reducers Imperfect Foods, who donate hundreds of pounds of misshapen-but-still-perfectly-good produce every year, will partner with Chef Joel Gamoran and restaurants across Seattle to incorporate their supply into special menu items. A portion of proceeds will benefit Food Lifeline.

    PERFORMANCE

  19. The Creation of the World and Other Business
    The players of Theatre9/12 use Arthur Miller's 1973 play The Creation of the World and Other Business to explore the news and politics of today.

    WEDNESDAY

     FOOD & DRINK

  20. Big Night-Inspired Wine Dinner
    In the 1996 classic Big Night, two immigrant brothers, the grouchy but brilliant chef Primo (Tony Shalhoub) and the pragmatic restaurant manager Secondo (Stanley Tucci), throw an unforgettably decadent feast in a last-ditch attempt to keep their struggling Italian restaurant afloat. Tutta Bella's South Lake Union will attempt to recreate the titular evening with a menu that includes mussels fra diavalo, a risotto trio, beef bracioli, sabayon with gelato and berries, and of course, the film's most iconic dish—timpano, a baked pasta stuffed with meatballs, sausages, egg, rigatoni, and cheeses.

  21. Hot Pocket Night
    Try Addo chef Eric Rivera's elevated take on the cheesy microwavable classic.

    GEEK

  22. Astronomy on Tap: Cosmic Rain and White Dwarf Snow
    Learn how cosmic rays influence the evolution of the galaxy from Iryna Butsky, then remain enthralled with Dr. Keaton Bell's talk on white dwarf planets. 

    MUSIC

  23. Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown
    Two distinctive camps of classic-rock music lovers will collide at this Beatles and Rolling Stones tribute night with cover bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction.

    READINGS & TALKS

  24. Mimi Lok: Last of Her Name
    San Francisco-based Chinese writer Mimi Lok will read excerpts from her new short fiction collection with Seventh Wave co-founder Joyce Chen. 

    SEX & DATING

  25. Modern Love: Pitch-Your-Friend
    In this live dating show hosted by Alanna Francis, locals "pitch" their eligible single friends to the crowd via five-minute presentations. 

    WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY

     PERFORMANCE

  26. Steel Magnolias
    Six strong Louisianan ladies share friendship and love at Truvy's beauty shop in Robert Sarling's stirring tale of empowerment, best known for the Dolly Parton film adaptation.

    WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY

     VISUAL ART

  27. Rob Droessler: This, that and another thing.
    Droessler's ceramic and upcycled wire sculptures work with structure, containment, shadows, and a sense of missing or incomplete elements.
    Closing Saturday

  28. SHRUB: The Belle and the Barman
    Local artist SHRUB practices "urban abstract expressionism," creating large graffiti-inspired panels.
    Closing Saturday

    WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

     PERFORMANCE

  29. 45 Plays for 45 Presidents
    As the 2020 presidential elections draw nearer, brush up on our nation's history with the irreverent and experimental theater group the Neo-Futurists' series of plays about every United States president so far. 

    THURSDAY

     COMMUNITY

  30. Founders Live Seattle
    The founders of five local startups will each have 99 seconds to pitch their company to a live audience (you). After the pitches and a Q&A, you'll vote on the one you found most compelling. 

    FILM

  31. The Animal People: Screening + Q&A
    Casey Suchan's documentary tells the story of the Stop Huntington Animal Cruelty campaign, a group of radical animal rights activists who target multinational corporations. This screening will feature a Q&A with SHAC defendants Jake Conroy and Josh Harper, with all proceeds benefiting the Northwest Animal Rights Network.

  32. Confronting Whiteness: Abroad
    Randa Tawil, Yale PhD candidate at the Department of American Studies, will conduct this class on tropes and stereotypes—as well as sharp social and political critiques—in the movies' depictions of Americans abroad. Watch Whiskey Tango Foxtrot before the class; it's also recommended to have seen or have familiarity with Rambo IIIApocalypse Now, Sayonara, and South Pacific. 

  33. Free Mount Baker Meaningful Movie: The Best of Enemies
    Based on true events that took place in Durham, North Carolina in 1971, The Best of Enemies recounts a 10-day community forum on school integration, co-chaired by opposing town leaders: Black community organizer Ann Atwater (played here by Taraji P. Henson), and president of the local chapter for the Ku Klux Klan, C.P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell). See a screening, eat free snacks, and stay on for a post-film discussion.

  34. The Seattle Project Presents: A New Premiere by Amanda Morgan
    Dancers from Pacific Northwest Ballet and Spectrum Dance Theater will perform a new live piece interspersed with film, choreographed by PNB corps de ballet member Amanda Morgan. 

  35. Showgirls!
    Morgan and Sheri LaVigne will host a commentary-filled viewing party of the 1995 classic Showgirls. Think of it as a Rocky Horror Picture Show deal, but with even more boobs. 

    FOOD & DRINK

  36. Kathy Gunst and Katherine Alford: Rage Baking
    With over 50 cookie, cake, tart, and pie recipes, as well as essays and interviews, Kathy Gunst and Katherine Alford's Rage Baking aims to "[unite] like-minded women who are passionate about baking and change." Though the book has received some praise for its attempt to center female voices in a space where they're still largely underrepresented, it's also been roundly criticized for not including or crediting Tangerine Jones, a black blogger and baker who started the @ragebaking Instagram account and #ragebaking hashtag in 2015 in response to racial injustice. The authors will appear for a discussion and signing.

    MUSIC

  37. One Night Choir: "Wrecking Ball" by Miley Cyrus
    Belt Miley Cyrus's impossibly catchy tune "Wrecking Ball" with a smidge more polish than your solo shower rendition at this One Night Choir sing-along. 

  38. Return of DeadGrass
    Return of DeadGrass hark back to Grateful Dead hits with an acoustic bluegrass twist. 

  39. Video Game Orchestra: Strings Chamber Concert
    Join Seattle Video Game Orchestra and Choir for one hour of "nerd music" and tea.

    PERFORMANCE

  40. Sufi Whirling Meditation Workshop
    Learn Sufi whirling meditation, or Sema (a fusion of mystic audition, sacred music, poetry, and movement) from Tawhida Tanya Evanson.

    READINGS & TALKS

  41. Nordic Ventures: The Midgard Expedition
    Meet a crew of seafarers before they embark on a "modern-day Viking voyage" to spread the message of environmental stewardship in a handcrafted longboat made from sustainably harvested timber. 

  42. REI Nature Talk: The Diverse Benefits of Mountain Lions
    In addition to being majestic looking, mountain lions are also essential to our ecosystem. Join ecologist and author Mark Elbroch for a talk on the misunderstood predators. 

    SPORTS & RECREATION

  43. LET'S GLOW! Black Light Yoga
    Wear white or bright neon to this phosphorescent black-light yoga session and dance party complete with a bar and complimentary snacks. 

    VISUAL ART

  44. Winter Residency: Kimberly Deriana
    Architect and artist Kimberly Deriana (Mandan/Hidatsa) has been hard at work researching, workshopping, and creating a site-specific project as the Olympic Sculpture Park's new artist in residence. See her temporary installation of cattail mats that studies the powerful relationship between nature and community-based collaboration.

    THURSDAY-FRIDAY

     PERFORMANCE

  45. Parts N' Rekt: A Tribute Show in Loving Memory of Lil' Sebastian
    Everyone's favorite fictional mini-horse, Lil' Sebastian, will be honored in this Parks & Recreation-themed variety show with Tootsie Spangles. 

    THURSDAY-SATURDAY

     COMEDY

  46. Louis Katz
    Louis Katz has appeared on Jimmy Fallon, HBO’s Down & Dirty with Jim Norton, and Comedy Central’s This Is Not Happening. He'll bring his combination of "highbrow and lowbrow" to the stage.

    MUSIC

  47. Mozart Concerto for Two Pianos
    Mozart's Concerto for Two Pianos was originally played alongside his equally talented sister. This playful duet will be rekindled by composer, conductor, and pianist Ryan Wigglesworth with fellow pianist Marc-André Hamelin.

    PERFORMANCE

  48. Asylum In Georgia
    After having a meltdown on live TV, a Texas anchorwoman is sent on administrative leave to a tiny town in Georgia. She meets the persnickety locals, muses over the mysterious disappearance of her late father, and worries about her son, who she's just dropped off at college in Atlanta. If that all sounds too heavy for your liking, don't be fooled—it's a comedy. 

  49. You'd Better Sit Down for This
    The fringe theater will stage another play melding sci-fi and quirky comedy, this one by Eric Navarrette and Jasmine Joshua, in which a person named Margaret is summoned to the DMV (Department of Monster Verification) to learn that she has contracted "robotitis."

    VISUAL ART

  50. Jane Hickey Caminos: On Women Bound
    Hickey Caminos's figurative, realistic paintings of women are shown in the lead-up to the Womxn's March on Seattle.
    Closing Saturday

    FRIDAY

     COMEDY

  51. Faraday Cage Match: An Evening of Competitive Science Improv
    Five grad students will describe the main idea of their respective research projects to a team of improvisers, who will then take the brainy subjects into their own hands. 

    COMMUNITY

  52. The Wild with Chris Morgan: Season 2 Launch Celebration
    Get a behind-the-scenes look at some upcoming episodes of Chris Morgan's podcast The Wild, which explores wildlife around the globe and our relationship to it. The host will appear live in conversation with KUOW's Deborah Wang.

    FILM

  53. 'More Than a Month' Screening & Discussion
    This hourlong documentary follows Shukree Hassan Tilghman as he travels the country on a mission to "end Black History Month."

    FOOD & DRINK

  54. The Lemon Cookie Parade
    On the first day of Girl Scout cookie booth sales (the most wonderful day of the year), little ones in badge-strewn vests will celebrate a brand-new cookie, the Lemon-Up, with a grand parade featuring a yellow fire engine, yellow classic cars, female firefighters, and lots of treats from local businesses like Trophy Cupcakes and Molly Moon's that feature the new cookie. 

  55. Ramen Night at the Taproom
    Slurp noodles cleverly made from scratch with Lowercase Brewing's repurposed spent grain in a miso broth with crispy pork belly, soft-boiled egg, young corn, menma (fermented bamboo shoots), and nori.

  56. Star Brews Beer Festival
    Star Wars fans can explore an intergalactic playground stationed with characters, photo ops, live bands, and craft beer and cider tastings like the Darth Lair of Ciders and the Rebel's Beer Base.  

    MUSIC

  57. DEAL - Performing Music of the Grateful Dead
    Trip out to Grateful Dead covers by DEAL. 

  58. The Gay '20s
    Imbue your Saturday night with speakeasy-style performances, live DJs, and debaucherous dancing.

  59. School of Rock West Seattle Adult Program Performs Dazed and Confused
    The late rock and roll bloomers of School of Rock Seattle's adult program will bring you a live rendition of the Dazed and Confused soundtrack. 

  60. Winter Dance Party: A Rockabilly Tribute to Buddy Holly
    Scoot your toot to rockabilly covers of Buddy Holly songs, courtesy of local bands Billy Joe & the Dusty 45s.

    PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

  61. Big After Party
    Mingle with the cast and crew of the Charlie Parker opera Yardbird 1940s-style with live jazz, tasty libations, and tunes from DJ Mixx America. 

    PERFORMANCE

  62. "Go Home, Roger!": A Drag Dedication to Black Sitcoms
    Skarlet Dior Black & Londyn Bradshaw will host a black sitcom-themed drag show with the cast of Noir.

  63. Century Ballroom 23rd Anniversary Cabaret
    Local drag performers Waxie Moon and Ruby Mimosa will be accompanied by the Puget Sound Company a cappella group at this fundraiser for Century Ballroom. 

  64. Impact West Seattle Rainbow Bingo Carnival
    Support the work of local women-led "giving circle" Impact West Seattle at this bingo carnival with local drag queen Sylvia O'Stayformore. 

  65. March Is Cabaret Month
    Drag performer Arnaldo! will bring back the old-timey nightclub vibes with help from musical talents Love Markets, Princess Guy, and the Sweet Spot Combo.

  66. Underbelly 2: everything i hide from everyone//never have I ever
    Artists and performers will try out media they aren't overly familiar with—musicians experimenting with poetry, dancers painting, etc. The sizable lineup will include such locally prominent creative folks as Alyza DelPan-Monley, Fox Whitney, and many more. All proceeds will benefit the arts organization Studio Current.

    QUEER

  67. RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party
    Watch the premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 over happy hour specials with Bosco, "Demon Queen of Seattle."

    READINGS & TALKS

  68. The Black Embodiments Studio Presents: Artist Talk with Will Rawls
    Stop-motion animator Will Rawls will talk about how he works with genre, fantasy, and DIY in his time-based pieces. 

  69. Kiran Bhat: We of the Forsaken World
    Kiran Bhat will read from her four-act novel, In We of the Forsaken World, which tells the stories of four people who witness the declines of their particular spheres. 

    VISUAL ART

  70. Baso Fibonacci Zine Release: 'Morris' Hydrants'
    Flip through a copy of local artist Baso Fibonacci's new zine, which shows renderings of fire hydrants along First Avenue in the likeness of ones sketched by the late Pacific Northwest painter Morris Graves in the 1930s. 

    FRIDAY-SATURDAY

     COMEDY

  71. Zoltan Kaszas
    Hungarian-born comic Zoltan Kaszas, a past winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, will tell jokes live.

    FRIDAY-SUNDAY

     COMMUNITY

  72. Climate Change // Curiosity Expo
    There's nothing fun about climate change itself, but this science-filled weekend is sure to leave you inspired to investigate issues like wildfires, melting ice caps, extreme temperatures, and hurricanes caused by our warming planet—and it will leave you with tools to help the best you can. The program includes tons of hands-on activities, live science demos, and more.

    FOOD & DRINK

  73. Wild Alaska Pollock Restaurant Week
    The tasty and sustainable Alaska Pollock will star in exclusive dishes from over a dozen Seattle restaurants, including Aerlume, Anthony’s, Bar Melusine, Café Presse, Chinooks, Duke’s, Le Pichet, and Luc.

    PERFORMANCE

  74. The Book Club Play
    A quiet book club cherished by its members becomes the subject of a documentary, causing all sorts of hilarious chaos. Karen Zacarias's play is directed here by Jane Ryan.

  75. Twisted Cabaret 2020
    Welcome Frank Oliver and his "retinue" of European circus stars—what? It's just him? That's right: Oliver plays every single juggler, acrobat, magician, musician, mime, and everyone else onstage.

    SATURDAY

     COMEDY

  76. Fancy Cafeteria
    Fond of both the "glamour of a Broadway production" and "the dishevelment of improv"? This improvised musical, based on audience suggestions, will be just for you.

  77. Whindersson Nunes
    Brazilian comedy star Nunes will perform a set in Portuguese.

    COMMUNITY

  78. Bạn - Means More Than Friends (LGBTQ Vietnamese Conference)
    VietQ will host this inaugural conference for the Vietnamese LGBTQ+ community, promising workshops on everything from heritage to language to food; community-building exercises; a live panel; and a resource fair.

  79. History of the Tuskegee Airmen
    Author and Historian Dr. Daniel Haulman, the former Chief of Organizational Histories at the Air Force Historical Research Agency, will discuss the history of the Tuskegee Airmen—the first African American pilots who fought in WWII. 

  80. King/Snohomish County Regional Spelling Bee
    At least one Stranger employee has attested to the joy of seeing middle-schoolers knock out words like "zwieback," "alluvium," and "thalweg" at the annual King-Snohomish regional spelling bee, which brings together brainy students from across counties.

  81. Wild Coast Fest
    Be the first to see Filson's new C.C.F. Workwear and Popeye collections at this maritime extravaganza with demos, workshops, and free stuff. 

    FILM

  82. What The Femme!: Vamps
    SIFF programmer Colleen O'Holleran will conduct this class on the evolving figure of the sexy but destructive vamp, from The Lady from Shanghai to The Hunger to Jennifer's Body (all of which are recommended viewing before class).

    FOOD & DRINK

  83. 2020 Chocolate Dipped Snohomish
    Sample your way through Snohomish eateries' chocolate creations. 

  84. Downtown Dog Lounge Bakery Grand Opening
    Treat Fido to canine-friendly baked goods at the grand opening of Downtown Dog Lounge's new bakery. There will be giveaways, free nail trims, treats, a chance to win a doggie spa day at Downtown Dog Lounge, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a photo contest with a monthly membership to the lounge's upcoming Dog Yard Bar as a prize.

  85. An Extra Day To Be Extra!
    Macaron maven Lady Yum invites you to spend the extra day of the month being "extra indulgent, fabulous, giving and compassionate" with drag queen bingo hosted by DonnaTella HoweHowe and Sativa Queen, animal-inspired watercolor portraits of guests by Taeuber Troupe, and custom macarons and drinks (available at the Pioneer Square location only). 10% of all macaron sales at all locations for the day will benefit Seattle Humane Society.

    MUSIC

  86. The Carpenters Remembered
    Fans of If I Were a Carpenter can sway to covers of melancholy-yet-comforting classics by the iconic '60s sibling duo.

  87. Gabe the Babe - Leap Year Party
    Spend your precious extra day dancing to house beats with Venezuelan American DJ Gabe the Babe, plus locals Frida K, Ennelyn, and Alex Michael. 

  88. GULP!
    DJ Suss Out will lay down juicy R&B and disco cuts.

  89. Leap Day Revue
    This once-every-four-years revue will feature performances by the musical duo the International Lovers, acoustic outfit Half Rushmore, singer-songwriter, Eamon Ra, and spacey pop band Echo Ravine. 

  90. MarchFourth, Guests
    A troupe of 20 musicians, stilt-walkers, acrobats, and dancers will bring their traveling circus party to Seattle.

  91. Sade vs. Badu
    Get sweaty dancing to hits and deep cuts from contemporary soul icons Sade and Badu, spun late into the night by DJs MRE and Cut50.

  92. Sound Off! 2020 Finals
    For the 19th year, MoPOP's Sound Off! will pit local, under-21 bands against each other in this concert series that rewards the first-place winner with a performance slot at Bumbershoot. This is the final night, featuring David's Van, Mirabai Kukathas, Seven Sky, and Talaya.

  93. TrainCarHouseParty: Rave to the Grave! A Leap Year Edition!
    Groove to old-school jams with DJs Jameson Just, Jon Lee, Tony H, Geod, and Melton. 

  94. Yacht Rock Revue
    For "a trip down memory lane that skips all the bad neighborhoods," the Yacht Rock Revue will play soft-rock hits from the late '70s and early '80s ranging from Hall & Oates to Kenny Loggins—polyester shirts and bellbottom jeans included.

    PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

  95. Beach Party - Dad Bods Allowed Part 2
    Frolic on a facsimile of a beach, complete with sand, fake sun, and maybe even a "pool or two." Prizes for the best beach costume and "dad bod" will be awarded.

  96. Ken Jennings, G.O.A.T.: The Victory Party
    Legendary Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings racked up a lot of points against his opponents James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter in the show's latest "Greatest of all Time" (G.O.A.T) tournament. Celebrate the Seattle-born brainy man's accomplishment by seeing a rescreening of his 30 minutes of glory with commentary from Jennings himself, who will be there in the flesh alongside author Maria Semple and singer-songwriter John Roderick. 

    PERFORMANCE

  97. Be My Valentine
    Noah Bruckshen and Austin Olson will make fun of reality TV in their live comedy about a screwed-up, wealthy family named Valentine.

  98. Mardi Gras 2020: Cabaret Circus Show and Dance Party
    Let your freak flag fly at this circus-themed party with signature cocktails from the Fly Bar and live flying trapeze, variety acts, and aerial arts. After the show, stick around for a carnival-themed dance party.

  99. Stephanie Miller's Sexy Liberal Tour
    Radio show host Stephanie Miller will sling some anti-Trump wit with her co-hosts, Hal Sparks and Frangela.

  100. Super Amazing Magic Fun Time
    This evening of magic and comedy by Aaron Wheeler and friends promises "a world of laughter and amazement."

    QUEER

  101. RPDR Season 12 Show (Part One)
    Join local drag queens Jan Sport, Nicky Doll, Jaida Essence Hall, and Dahlia Sin for the premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12. 

    SHOPPING

  102. Love in the Market
    Pack as many activities into your Leap Day as possible by going on a mural scavenger hunt, making crafts with local artists, hanging out with local drag queen Sylvia O'Stayformore, going on a new underground tour, and drinking wine.

    SPORTS & RECREATION

  103. Extra Day 5K
    It's a leap year! If you want to spend the extra day as responsibly as possible, opt for this 5K or one-mile fun run around Green Lake.

  104. Pacific Northwest Regional Yo-Yo Championship
    Swivel your yo-yo with the determination and skill of a bored tween in the year 1999 at this regional championship. Or, just show up to be a spectator.

    VISUAL ART

  105. A Black Tie Affair
    Rev up for the Seattle Erotic Art Festival at this fundraiser and preview party, featuring sexy performances curated by Icy London, art to pre-purchase, a raffle, and fancy snacks. Dress formally, sluttily, or fetishistically.

  106. Mug Madness 2020 Preview Sale
    Ceramicists from around the world compete for a $500 cash prize in this bracket-style mug tournament. This preview sale is your chance to pick out your favorite mug before they become available online. 

  107. Sanctuary Print Shop
    Wa Na Wari invites visitors to create silkscreen and print posters with pro-immigrant, pro-social justice messages. This edition, especially focused on issues for POC, will be led by Thea Quiray Tagle, who'll also preside over a discussion on the power of art. The workshop organizers say: "No experience necessary- wear close-toed shoes and comfy clothes you wouldn't mind getting paint on (just in case!)."

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

     FOOD & DRINK

  108. Hard Liver 2020
    Apologize to your liver in advance before enjoying barleywine (a style of strong ale of between 6-11% alcohol by volume) at Brouwer's Cafe's 18th annual celebration, which will have over 40 varieties on tap.

    PERFORMANCE

  109. The Women of Lockerbie
    Students from UW's drama program will perform Deborah Brevoort's Greek tragedy-like play about the Scottish women who set out to recover the bodies of the victims of the 1988 Pan Am flight 103 bombing. Second-year MFA student Kristie Post Wallace will direct.

    SUNDAY

     COMEDY

  110. Black Ice: The Unexpected Sitcom
    Unexpected Productions improvisers will fashion a live prime-time TV sitcom using audience suggestions.

    COMMUNITY

  111. First Viewing
    The Seattle Japanese Garden will open its 2020 season with a traditional Shinto blessing—an ancient Japanese ceremony meant to usher in good fortune and "life energy." Afterward, stick around for complimentary tea service in the Tateuchi Community Room and guided tours of the grounds.

  112. FOCS Black History Month Gathering: Black Love Is
    Join Families Of Color Seattle for a day of arts, food, and community activities for members of the African American diaspora. 

  113. Reign of Style
    Students from barber, stylist, and cosmetology schools around the Northwest will display their talents at this eighth annual hair show and competition. A few workshops will also be offered, along with vendor booths.

    FOOD & DRINK

  114. Spam Night
    Try six flavors of Hormel's iconic canned meat, each in different preparations, in a six-course tasting menu by chef Eric Rivera.

  115. Swedish Pancake Breakfast
    After enjoying some lively Swedish music and folk dancing, stuff yourself full of authentic Swedish pancakes laden with lingonberries, ham, and other toppings.

  116. White Claw Release Party
    The outrageously popular spiked seltzer brand is dropping three new flavors of boozy bubbly water. Be the first to try them out, alongside a current popular flavor and four specially created snack pairings with tasting notes, at Capitol Hill's irreverent natural wine bar La Dive.

    MUSIC

  117. Cabaret Month 2020
    March is "Cabaret Month" at Egan's, with everything from jazz and blues to Beatles tributes and movie soundtracks performed with a little extra zazz. Performers this year include Gretchen Rumbaugh, Tom Orr, Jeannette D'Armand, John Patrick Lowrie, Karen Skrinde, Jordan McClellan, and many more.

  118. COSMOZOA: Making of the Mind
    Self-described "electrochamber" group Cosmozoa will take you on a musical journey of the developing brain with help from biologists Lina Dahlberg and Ben Wiggins. 

    PERFORMANCE

  119. B - The Underwater Bubble Show
    Using classic kids' stories like Alice in Wonderland and The Little Mermaid as inspiration, this play follows an everyday man who discovers Bubblelandia—an aquarium filled with seahorses, mermaids, and other creatures in an aquarium inside his briefcase. 

  120. Risk/Benefit
    A rule-following bureaucrat stands up to a corrupt leader and faces the consequences in this play by Amanda L. Aikman. 

  121. Torture Dungeon
    Submit to the ghoulish power of Terrie's torture dungeon with freaky local queens Indika Haze, Vincent Milay, Lavish Leone, and Killer Bunny.

    SPORTS & RECREATION

  122. Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K/5K 2020
    Starting and finishing at Seattle Center, this annual race rewards runners with all manner of chocolate delights, including hot chocolate, marshmallows with a hot fudge dipping sauce, and more.

  123. Suburban Fight Pro Wrestling - No Ring, No Rules
    The only rule of this wrestling match is that there are no rules. Stars from around the country will throw down in the center of Substation. 