The Top 17 St. Patrick's Day 2020 Events in Seattle The St. Patrick's Day Dash, Ballard's Parade O' Pints, and More

St. Pats Dash via Facebook Wear green or get pinched at Seattle Center's 36th annual St. Patrick's Day Dash on March 15.

If you plan on celebrating St. Patrick's Day (Tues March 17) out on the town, you have a ton of options. To help you plan ahead and ease your decision-making process, we've rounded up the biggest and best ways to experience the holiday, from the St. Patrick's Day Parade to Ballard's Parade O' Pints to the Irish Festival. Find them all below, and check out our complete St. Patrick's Day calendar for even more options. In the South Sound? Check out our guide to Tacoma St. Patrick's Day events.

PSA: As you're making plans to go out in Seattle, remember that it's important to always wash your hands and stay home if you're sick. Currently, there are no restrictions in place regarding events due to the coronavirus, but Governor Inslee has encouraged people, especially people over 60, to avoid large gatherings. It's a good idea to double-check event websites directly for cancellations or postponements before leaving the house.

MARCH 6-8

Coastal Celtic Music Festival

Pretend the coastlines of the Long Beach Peninsula are that of Ireland's Howth at this weekend-long, multi-venue festival featuring Celtic music from local and visiting acts.

Various locations (Long Beach)

MARCH 7-21

Irish Week

The Irish Heritage Club celebrates St. Patrick's Day with an Irish Soda Bread Contest (Sat March 7), a Mass for Peace (Fri March 13), a Mayor's Proclamation Luncheon (Fri March 13), St. Patrick's Landing (Fri March 13), the Green Stripe Laying (Fri March 13), a parade (Sat March 14), a festival at Seattle Center (March 14–15), and the St. Patrick's Day Dash (Sun March 15).

Various locations

MARCH 13-17

Saint Patrick's Day Irish Festival 2020

Due to their location in Post Alley, Kells Irish Restaurant can be a little touristy, but they throw one heck of a St. Patrick's Day party—this year will mark their 37th annual Irish festival.

Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub (Downtown)

MARCH 13-18

Shawn O'Donnell's St. Patrick's Day Festival 2020

Jig along to Irish music, play trivia, and knock back drink specials (like $5 pints of Harp Lager and Kilkenny Cream Ale) for a whole week in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill & Irish Pub (Pioneer Square)

MARCH 14

St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2020

Trumpeters will lead a procession of green-clad Seattleites in the Irish and US National Anthems to kick off the 49th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade up Fourth Avenue, ending in Westlake Park. From there, participants are encouraged to hop on the Monorail (for free!) and head to Seattle Center's Irish Festival for closing ceremonies.

Fourth Ave and James St (Downtown)

Ballard Breweries Present St. Pat's Parade O' Pints

Ride Hale's Ales double-decker bus around Ballard, with stops at all eleven of the neighborhood's breweries, and try specialty beers. Your $5 "bus fare" will be donated to the Seattle Firefighters Pipes and Drums.

Various locations (Ballard)

Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl

Fish out your favorite green garments and prance around like a rowdy leprechaun to various Seattle pubs for food and drink specials and other festivities.

Various locations (Pioneer Square)

Paddy O'Party

St. Patrick's Day celebrations should offer more than just green beer. The South Puget Sound's biggest party delivers games, prizes, food, and live music in addition to all that Irish cheer.

Washington State Fair Events Center (Puyallup)

The 12th annual Bud Light St Paddy's Day Run Tacoma

Tacoma's largest St. Paddy's Day party aims to get revelers moving with a race for every kind of runner. There's a half-marathon, relay, 10K, 5K run/walk, and a 1K jaunt for the kids.

Downtown Tacoma

Kirkland Shamrock Run

Run or walk a 5K or 10K course through downtown Kirkland to support local non-profits. After the race, stop by Wilde Rover for a pint and some St. Patrick's Day festivities.

Marina Park (Kirkland)

Woodinville Leprechaun Leap 5K/10K

Starting at Sammamish River Trail, channel your inner Irish fairy and skip along a 5K or 10K course. Runners will also enjoy hot beverages, face painting, and a costume parade.

Wilmot Park (Woodinville)

MARCH 14-15

Irish Festival

This festival is chock-full of performances, live music ideal for practicing your Irish jigs, short film screenings, genealogy workshops, food, and more.

Seattle Center

MARCH 14 & 17

Kiss Me, I'm Irish Seattle St. Paddy's Day Bar Crawl

Hop along to Pike Brewing Company, SPiN, Tankard & Tun, and other bars in pursuit of green-hued drink specials.

Various locations (Downtown)

St. Patrick's Day at Fadó Irish Pub

The downtown Irish pub will feature brunch, sports on TV, and live music on March 14, plus a live music lineup and its regular menu of Irish fare on March 17.

Fadó Irish Pub (Pioneer Square)

MARCH 15

St. Patrick's Day Dash 2020

For the 36th year, support community-run nonprofits by wearing green on green on green and running in the St. Patrick's Day Dash.

Seattle Center

MARCH 17

Mulleady's Irish Pub Saint Patrick's Day

The Irish pub will serve a prix-fixe dinner menu with a pate en croute from the Ballard butcher Beast and Cleaver, an "Irish cassoulet" with short ribs, sugar snap pea salad, traditional corned beef, and an Irish take on tiramisu for dessert. It's likely to sell out, and Mulleady's won't be open after 3 p.m. otherwise (because they "have no desire to be overrun with 'overly festive' guests"), but they will open at 9 a.m. to serve a limited food menu in the morning.

Mulleady's Irish Pub & Restaurant (Magnolia)

St. Paddy's Day at O'Malley's

For a true Dubliner-about-town experience, fill up on St. Paddy's Day-inspired dishes washed down with drink specials while Neutralboy, Atracity Girl, Digging for Change, Dogger, and Kira Michele play live.

O'Malley's Irish Pub (Tacoma)