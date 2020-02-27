If you plan on celebrating St. Patrick's Day (Tues March 17) out on the town, you have a ton of options. To help you plan ahead and ease your decision-making process, we've rounded up the biggest and best ways to experience the holiday, from the St. Patrick's Day Parade to Ballard's Parade O' Pints to the Irish Festival. Find them all below, and check out our complete St. Patrick's Day calendar for even more options. In the South Sound? Check out our guide to Tacoma St. Patrick's Day events.
MARCH 6-8MUSIC
Coastal Celtic Music Festival
Pretend the coastlines of the Long Beach Peninsula are that of Ireland's Howth at this weekend-long, multi-venue festival featuring Celtic music from local and visiting acts.
Various locations (Long Beach)
MARCH 7-21FESTIVALS
Irish Week
The Irish Heritage Club celebrates St. Patrick's Day with an Irish Soda Bread Contest (Sat March 7), a Mass for Peace (Fri March 13), a Mayor's Proclamation Luncheon (Fri March 13), St. Patrick's Landing (Fri March 13), the Green Stripe Laying (Fri March 13), a parade (Sat March 14), a festival at Seattle Center (March 14–15), and the St. Patrick's Day Dash (Sun March 15).
Various locations
MARCH 13-17FESTIVALS
Saint Patrick's Day Irish Festival 2020
Due to their location in Post Alley, Kells Irish Restaurant can be a little touristy, but they throw one heck of a St. Patrick's Day party—this year will mark their 37th annual Irish festival.
Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub (Downtown)
MARCH 13-18FESTIVALS
Shawn O'Donnell's St. Patrick's Day Festival 2020
Jig along to Irish music, play trivia, and knock back drink specials (like $5 pints of Harp Lager and Kilkenny Cream Ale) for a whole week in honor of St. Patrick's Day.
Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill & Irish Pub (Pioneer Square)
MARCH 14COMMUNITY
St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2020
Trumpeters will lead a procession of green-clad Seattleites in the Irish and US National Anthems to kick off the 49th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade up Fourth Avenue, ending in Westlake Park. From there, participants are encouraged to hop on the Monorail (for free!) and head to Seattle Center's Irish Festival for closing ceremonies.
Fourth Ave and James St (Downtown)
Ballard Breweries Present St. Pat's Parade O' Pints
Ride Hale's Ales double-decker bus around Ballard, with stops at all eleven of the neighborhood's breweries, and try specialty beers. Your $5 "bus fare" will be donated to the Seattle Firefighters Pipes and Drums.
Various locations (Ballard)
Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl
Fish out your favorite green garments and prance around like a rowdy leprechaun to various Seattle pubs for food and drink specials and other festivities.
Various locations (Pioneer Square)
Paddy O'Party
St. Patrick's Day celebrations should offer more than just green beer. The South Puget Sound's biggest party delivers games, prizes, food, and live music in addition to all that Irish cheer.
Washington State Fair Events Center (Puyallup)
The 12th annual Bud Light St Paddy's Day Run Tacoma
Tacoma's largest St. Paddy's Day party aims to get revelers moving with a race for every kind of runner. There's a half-marathon, relay, 10K, 5K run/walk, and a 1K jaunt for the kids.
Downtown Tacoma
Kirkland Shamrock Run
Run or walk a 5K or 10K course through downtown Kirkland to support local non-profits. After the race, stop by Wilde Rover for a pint and some St. Patrick's Day festivities.
Marina Park (Kirkland)
Woodinville Leprechaun Leap 5K/10K
Starting at Sammamish River Trail, channel your inner Irish fairy and skip along a 5K or 10K course. Runners will also enjoy hot beverages, face painting, and a costume parade.
Wilmot Park (Woodinville)
MARCH 14-15FESTIVALS
Irish Festival
This festival is chock-full of performances, live music ideal for practicing your Irish jigs, short film screenings, genealogy workshops, food, and more.
Seattle Center
MARCH 14 & 17FOOD & DRINK
Kiss Me, I'm Irish Seattle St. Paddy's Day Bar Crawl
Hop along to Pike Brewing Company, SPiN, Tankard & Tun, and other bars in pursuit of green-hued drink specials.
Various locations (Downtown)
St. Patrick's Day at Fadó Irish Pub
The downtown Irish pub will feature brunch, sports on TV, and live music on March 14, plus a live music lineup and its regular menu of Irish fare on March 17.
Fadó Irish Pub (Pioneer Square)
MARCH 15SPORTS & RECREATION
St. Patrick's Day Dash 2020
For the 36th year, support community-run nonprofits by wearing green on green on green and running in the St. Patrick's Day Dash.
Seattle Center
MARCH 17FOOD & DRINK
Mulleady's Irish Pub Saint Patrick's Day
The Irish pub will serve a prix-fixe dinner menu with a pate en croute from the Ballard butcher Beast and Cleaver, an "Irish cassoulet" with short ribs, sugar snap pea salad, traditional corned beef, and an Irish take on tiramisu for dessert. It's likely to sell out, and Mulleady's won't be open after 3 p.m. otherwise (because they "have no desire to be overrun with 'overly festive' guests"), but they will open at 9 a.m. to serve a limited food menu in the morning.
Mulleady's Irish Pub & Restaurant (Magnolia)
St. Paddy's Day at O'Malley's
For a true Dubliner-about-town experience, fill up on St. Paddy's Day-inspired dishes washed down with drink specials while Neutralboy, Atracity Girl, Digging for Change, Dogger, and Kira Michele play live.
O'Malley's Irish Pub (Tacoma)