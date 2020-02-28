The Top 12 Seattle Cocktail Week 2020 Events You Need to Know About Best of Brunch, Drink Like a Girl, and More Picks for March 1-8

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

Explore the World of the Negroni

Brush up on the finer points of the classic Campari-based aperitif at Joli, "Seattle's gin bar."

Joli (Phinney)

MONDAY, MARCH 2

Barnacle on Mars: A Bitter Pop-Up

The crew of Renee Erickson's jewel-box aperitivo bar Barnacle will take a jaunt to Capitol Hill to pour some refreshingly bitter libations made with Highside Distilling amari within the cozy, vinyl-lined digs of Life On Mars. Plus, a limited pop-up menu of Barnacle food will be available.

Life on Mars (Capitol Hill)

Cocktails of the Future: Drinks by Robots For Robots!

You're invited to "indulge in all things mechanical" and welcome our new robot overlords at this Seattle Cocktail Week bash hosted by Kirk & Sweeney Rum, Bozal Mezcal, Pasote Tequila, and Rumba. Dress as your favorite robot, sip beverages from a custom-built drink vending machine, and be the first to try Kirk & Sweeney's new XO Cask Strength, a rum aged for 25 years.

Rumba (Capitol Hill)

Temple Distilling Co-Authored Vol. 2 Gin Release Party

At this event, you'll get to be among the first to try local distillery Temple Distilling's Co-Authored Gin Vol. 2, which was created in collaboration with a bartender named Jonathan who won a Seattle Cocktail Week cocktail competition at the Gerald last year. As the guest bartender, Jonathan will serve up pours of the new release and a special cocktail for the occasion. Plus, two other Temple Gin cocktail specials (created by Temple Distilling's master distiller and The Gerald) will be available.

The Gerald (Ballard)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Can Can Culinary Cabaret: Cocktail Hour and Cast Meet & Greet

At this evening of "glitz, glamour, and cocktails," rub elbows with the stars of the Can Can Culinary Cabaret while sipping featured Seattle Cocktail Week specials and other libations.

Can Can (Downtown)

Happy Hour with Steven Soderbergh and Singani 63

Who knew that Sex, Lies, and Videotape filmmaker Steven Soderbergh was in the booze business? Well, he is—the Oscar-winning director launched Singani 63, the first version of the Bolivian spirit Singani to be available in the United States. A special surprise screening of one of his films at Central Cinema is sold out, but you can still party with Soderbergh afterward at a late-night happy hour at Barrio, which will feature frosé made with Singani 63 and other drink specials.

Barrio (Capitol Hill)

Sol Liquor Lounge: Spring Menu Launch

You'll get to try Sol Liquor Lounge's brand-new spring menu before anyone else at this event, with fresh cocktails and drink specials all night.

Sol Liquor Lounge (Capitol Hill)

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Build Your Own Whiskey Cocktails Featuring James E. Pepper

Use a custom guide to build a flavor profile for old-fashioneds or sours made with whiskey from James E. Pepper, and the bartenders at the Gerald will whip up your creation.

The Gerald (Ballard)

London Takeover with Discount Suit Company

For the first time, London's acclaimed, clandestine underground bar Discount Suit Company, which gets its name from its location in a former tailor's storeroom, will come to Seattle for a bar takeover at Fremont's funky Stampede Cocktail Club. Expect classic, bespoke cocktails.

Stampede Cocktail Club (Fremont)

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Cocktail District

You'll find pop-up cocktail bars, tastings, bar takeovers, food trucks, music, classes, demos, and more at this "carnival of cocktails," which serves as the main event of Seattle Cocktail Week. Wander through sections like the "Whiskey Woods," "Vodka Village," and "Gin Garden" to discover new spirits from over 100 brands and shop for bottles to take home.

Bell Harbor International Conference Center (Downtown)

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

Best of Brunch

Booze is a natural partner for the hearty, sweet-and-savory flavors of brunch. Participating restaurants all over the city will feature brunch cocktail specials on Sunday.

Various locations

Drink Like a Girl! Celebrate International Women’s Day 2020

Whiskey enthusiast Julia Ritz Toffoli and her friends were weary of hearing men exclaim, "Whoa, that's a strong drink for a little lady! Sure you can handle it?" every time they ordered their favorite liquor. So they founded Women Who Whiskey, an "experimental whiskey club for women." At this event hosted by the society's Seattle chapter in honor of International Women's Day, Wanderback Whiskey Co. co-owner Sasha Muir will lead a whiskey tasting of limited-edition American single-malt whiskeys and give a presentation on the "American single-malt revolution" and her company's process. Tickets include a cocktail, snacks, and a whiskey tasting flight.

Palace Kitchen (Downtown)