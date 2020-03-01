The 68 Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: March 2-8, 2020 Seattle Cocktail Week, John Akomfrah's Future History, and More Arts & Culture Critics' Picks

Courtesy of the Seattle Art Museum Discover three works by nontraditional filmmaker John Akomfrah in Future History , opening Thursday in the Seattle Art Museum gallery.

Our music critics have already chosen the 48 best music shows this week, but now it's our arts & culture critics' turn to recommend the best events in their areas of expertise. Here are their picks in every genre—from Seattle Cocktail Week to the unveiling of Georgia O'Keeffe's Abstract Variations at the Seattle Art Museum, and from a four-day stand-up stint with Gabriel Rutledge to the Womxn's March. See them all below, and find even more events on our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

MONDAY

The Viking of Comedy Live Stand-Up

Caitlin Weierhauser, Mike Coletta, Alyssa Yeoman, and host Travis Nelson will put on their Viking hats and storm Ballard with jokes.

Li'l Woody's Burger Month

As part of their yearly Burger Month collaboration, Li'l Woody's has assembled a crack lineup of four local chefs to each create their weekly burger specials. This is the last day to try the "Manolin Sandwich" with a breaded pork cutlet, onion, and a sweet bun from chef Liz Kenyon of Manolin and Rupee Bar.

Pasta Grannies Cookbook Dinner

In 2014, Vicky Bennison began a project to document Italy's dying art of making pasta at home by hand. So she began to track down the Italian grandmothers who had learned the craft in their youth and filmed their processes in their own homes. It didn't take long for the delightful results to become an online sensation, with more than 456,000 followers on YouTube and upwards of 236,000 followers on Instagram, transforming nonagenarian nonna into unlikely influencers. Bennison's work also spawned a cookbook, Pasta Grannies: The Secrets of Italy's Best Home Cooks, released in the US last October. In collaboration with the local cookbook store Book Larder, chef Brandon Pettit's Ballard pizzeria Delancey will host a dinner inspired by the book, with sfoglia in brodo, tagliolina with shrimp, pappardelle with wild boar ragu, chicories with Meyer lemon, and "something beautiful and Italian for dessert." JULIANNE BELL

MONDAY & WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Seattle Black Panther Party Film Festival

The third annual Black Panther Party Film Festival will benefit the United African Alliance Community Center (UAACC), a BPP-founded organization in the village of Imbaseni, Tanzania. UAACC Activist, artist, and writer Charlotte Hill ONeal, aka Mama C, will feature as a special guest at the opening kick-off at Ark Lodge Cinemas, where she'll perform before screenings of the films "WAREJEAJI: Those Who Have Returned" and Mama C Urban Warrior. For the second part of the festival, which will take place at Northwest Film Forum, you'll have a second chance to watch these two films, as well as the short film "Legacy: Spirit of the Black Panthers" and the feature documentary A Panther in Africa.

MONDAY & THURSDAY-SUNDAY

1984​

On the subject of George Orwell’s literary masterpiece, I stand with Kristen Stewart, who was unfairly maligned for calling the book, “a love story of epic, epic, epic proportion.” Though I, too, take issue with all three deployments of the word “epic” in this context, Stewart is absolutely correct in her analysis. Sure, the book has retained its currency long after its titular date, but, for me, the intensity of its love story and the richness of its description of human sensation has always outshined the prescience of its politics. Radial Theater Project, the local troupe producing Tim Robbins's theatrical adaptation of the story, is well positioned to highlight those qualities with a fantastic cast in the cozy theater at 18th and Union. RICH SMITH

ALL WEEK

Children's Film Festival Seattle 2020

CCFS’s slate of international films features visual storytelling centered on narratives about childhood—the way that children view the world, deal with adult issues, and work as agents of change in their communities. Curated by Northwest Film Forum, the 2020 fest encompasses 175 animated, feature-length, and short films from 47 countries. For obvious reasons (read: short attention spans), the biggest chunk of offerings are shorts packaged in thematic and age-appropriate blocks. And there is just so much to see during the fest's run (February 27 to March 8). Much of what you'll find on tap at the annual fest, now in its 15th year, can be experienced and enjoyed by adults—and they don't need to feel odd or out of place if they are unaccompanied by minors. LEILANI POLK

Seattle Cocktail Week

This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at more than 60 participating venues, plus classes and seminars for industry pros, pop-up cocktail bars, bar takeovers, competitions, tastings, parties, and more. Saturday’s Cocktail District event at Bell Harbor Conference Center, a "carnival of cocktails," will feature presentations and demonstrations, a retail store, and a food truck pier with Uzbek street food from Tabassum, Native American fry bread tacos from Off the Rez, Asian fusion eats from Crave by Suite J, and much more. JULIANNE BELL

Regina Silveira: Octopus Wrap

Brazilian artist Regina Silveira was drawn to the PACCAR Pavilion's immediate surroundings. “The topography of this park is really special because it crosses many lines of traffic flow, from cars to trains,” she told The Stranger via telephone from her home in São Paulo. “I found it magical and was really impressed with the park’s strategy to take over the plot of land.” That focus on Olympic Sculpture Park’s decidedly urban context inspired Octopus Wrap’s design: a series of black tire track adhesives that crisscross the pavilion’s walls and ceiling, all emanating from tiny motorcycles. Wrapping the building in such a fashion—a longtime practice of Silveira’s—certainly makes the glass building stand out rather than blend into the landscape. GREGORY SCRUGGS

Closing Sunday

Robert Williams: The Father of Exponential Imagination

The work of Robert Williams is sick, perverse, offensive, violent, erotic, profane, and firmly without any sort of god to speak of. That is also precisely why it is incredible. A technically skilled draftsman, Williams’s works are often psychedelic, depicting an alternate, unhinged reality. He is naughty to the nth degree, hemmed in neither by “good taste” or any type of moral responsibility. In addition to being an artist and comic book illustrator, Williams was also a key figure in the California hot rod scene of the late 1960s. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Closing Sunday

TUESDAY

smARTfilms: Black Excellence

This series, curated by Sade McInnis, includes five films that showcase black brilliance. This week, it's Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing.

Camille A. Brown & Dancers

This Bessie Award-winning dance company merges hip-hop, modern, and African dance with ballet and tap to delve into ancestral and political narratives.

Joanne Bagshaw with Kirsten Harris-Talley: How to Resist Sexism and Dismantle the Patriarchy

If you're exhausted from the daily burdens of misogyny and marginalization, go to this talk by psychology professor and sex therapist Bagshaw, whose new book The Feminist Handbook: Practical Tools to Resist Sexism and Dismantle the Patriarchy promises a range of strategies to resist the mental effects of sexism and racism. Plus, she'll offer ways to "create lasting change through activism and community." For a sample of what to expect, look up her blog The Third Wave for Psychology Today.

Sierra Crane Murdoch: Yellow Bird

Sierra Crane Murdoch's work of literary journalism chronicles the true story of a woman's murder on an Indian reservation and the Arikara woman who became obsessed with solving it. Join the author for a reading and conversation with Seattle writer Brooke Jarvis.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

Max Planck: Images of Science

Science experiments yield abstract works of art in this traveling exhibition, featuring images submitted by more than 80 research institutes of the Max Planck Society, a German research institute that has produced 18 Nobel laureates since 1948. See the world in glorious macro or micro.

Closing Friday

TUESDAY-SATURDAY

Heartbreak Science Fair

Cheer up your wintry heart with pieces by interactive assemblage artist Dominique Nick, scientist and visual projection artist Simon Winder, performance artist Krista Lee Wolfe (who also curated), and many others interested in the crossroads of science and art.

Closing Saturday

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

August Wilson’s 'Jitney'

It is not at all amazing to claim that August Wilson is one of the greatest American playwrights of the 20th century. The more amazing thing to say about Wilson is this: He was the greatest black American economist of the 20th century. Indeed, Wilson's first play, Jitney, is not only a masterpiece of 1970s economics, but it also predicted the rideshare economy of our times. The play, which Seattle Rep is staging under the direction of the talented Ruben Santiago-Hudson, is about black cab drivers who informally serve Pittsburgh's black community because white-owned cabs will not. The business is owned by the play's key character, Jim Becker, a man in his 60s who retired after devoting decades of his life to a Pittsburgh steel plant. In Jitney, we see the capital-starved working conditions for black men who have pensions or served in the army. They do whatever they can to make ends meet. But no matter how much time and innovation they invest in their economy, the returns always fall short of settling real needs. CHARLES MUDEDE

No Thursday performance

Last Days of the Tsars

At the turn of the 20th century, a massive class struggle in Russia was reaching a boiling point. The old saying, “God is in heaven and the Tsar is in St. Petersburg”—meaning royal rulers don’t truly touch the lives of Russian citizens—was quickly going out of fashion as the 300-year-old Romanov empire attempted to save itself by violently suppressing revolutions and carrying out horrific pogroms against Jews. Meanwhile, the empire was losing major battles and influence abroad. Any of this sounding…familiar? Witness, a NYC-based producer of immersive theater, has condensed the twilight of the Romanovs into a single performance set in the august environs of the Stimson-Green mansion on First Hill. The choose-your-own-adventure production allows you to observe this nauseatingly relevant story from the vantage of Rasputin, Anastacia, a servant tired of paying a billion rubles for eggs, or any other character you wish. Go with a group of friends, take notes, and come prepared for class the next day with suggestions on how to bring down an empire. RICH SMITH

No Saturday performance

WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY

Momentum 2020

Head out to Bainbridge Island for a month of dance, music, films, book talks, and more. This week brings a reading of The Big Thaw with Eric Scigliani (Wed) and a performance from the Joy Mills Band (Fri).

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY

Charlie Parker's 'Yardbird'

Jazz icon Charlie Parker gets the operatic treatment in this Seattle Opera production of Daniel Schnyder's Yardbird, a journey through limbo by Parker, who struggles to complete his last masterpiece amidst a series of flashbacks that showcases the glorious heyday of iconic NYC jazz club Birdland, as well as the failures and victories of Parker's dynamic life.

No Thursday performance

All the Things

Roq la Rue is always worth a stop if you're craving something fanciful, surreal, magical, witty, and kitschy. See very disparate work by Ben Ashton, Hydeon, Colin Chillag, Camille Rose Garcia, Tasha Kusama, El Gato Chimney, Kai Carpenter, Adam Alaniz, and Amy Guidry.

Closing Saturday

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

The Angel in the House

During the Victorian era, Coventry Patmore wrote a poem describing the ideal wife as an "angel in the house" who lives to please her man, as it were. Nobody liked the poem at the time, but it became popular around the turn of the century, and its ideology was pervasive enough to spur Virginia Woolf to write a whole essay collection critiquing it. "Killing the Angel in the House was part of the occupation of a woman writer," she wrote. Quadruple-threat Sara Porkalob, who has built her career on a biographical trilogy about her cool family, said her love of Victorian-era literature and her passionate agreement with Woolf's takedown inspired her riff on this cursed character. Like her Dragon Cycle, The Angel in the House will serve as the first installment of a new play cycle based on "magic, the occult, revenge, blood, and sacrifice." Unlike the Dragon Cycle, the show is a thriller that looks like a murder mystery at first but ends up being something else entirely. Major reasons to be excited include local stars Ray Tagavilla and Ayo Tushinde, plus the joy of watching a writer/director exploring completely new territory. RICH SMITH

The Children

In this Tony Award-nominated play by Lucy Kirkwood, two retired nuclear scientists on the coast of an environmentally devastated England receive a disruptive visit from an old friend.

Peacock

An ambitious young man in 1920s Paris works his way up in a ritzy nightclub in Can Can's latest kitschy-glam, flesh-baring, plot-driven revue.

She Loves Me

You know the story: two people who hate each other in real life are unwittingly in love with each other in a different realm. It's based on the same 1937 play, Parfumerie, that Nora Ephron's You've Got Mail was based on. In She Loves Me, which is set in the 1930s, the romantic leads are Amalia Balash (Allison Standley) and Georg Nowack (Eric Ankrim). They spar in the perfume shop where they both work and while corresponding anonymously as pen pals connected through a Lonely Hearts Club. No one is as happy as they seem in She Loves Me and everyone seems to be hiding something. Maybe love could fix all this. Through the constant hum of music that serves as the heartbeat to She Loves Me, each character gets a breath of individuality. There are no showstoppers here. Some of the characters shine, and others fade into the background, all while telling us what they yearn for, or what they think they yearn for. Mostly, that's love. NATHALIE GRAHAM

The Turn of the Screw

Book-It will adapt Henry James's chilling and ambiguous Victorian ghost novel about a naive governess who discovers what she perceives as evil supernatural influences trying to possess her two charges. Carol Roscoe will direct an adaptation by Rachel Atkins.

Maria Phillips: Hidden in Plain Sight

In Hidden in Plain Sight, Seattle-based artist Maria Phillips dove headfirst into interrogating her own consumption habits. This two-part exhibition was made using nonrecyclable plastics and single-use items mostly generated by Phillips and her family of four over the course of nine months. One part features small-scale works of takeout box towers, nylon rope clusters, and video installation. But it's the other part that is truly overwhelming in both its beauty and its horror. In a gallery all its own, Undercurrent: Plasticene takes up the entire space. Referencing the name that some scientists suggest would best describe our current plastic geological age, her piece measures 15 feet wide, 15 feet tall, and 100 feet long. Phillips carefully stitched together close to a thousand different pieces of nonrecyclable plastic using flat irons she bought at Goodwill. The front half of the tapestry is hung to resemble a waterfall, composed of single-use plastic bags of different colors and sizes, pooling onto the floor. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Closing Sunday

Northwest Abstractions

In conjunction with the Seattle Art Museum's opening of Georgia O'Keeffe: Abstract Variations, the gallery brings together work by skilled contemporary abstract artists Alfred Harris, Anna Macrae, and Laura Thorne.

Opening Wednesday

THURSDAY

Charity Comedy Show: Ballard Food Bank

Seattle's Bo Johnson gigs regularly around the PNW (including at Bumbershoot), but he's been seen more widely on Kevin Hart's Hart of the City on Comedy Central and at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. See him in the flesh with support acts Chase Mayers, Stephanie Nam, Vanessa Dawn, and Elliott GB, knowing that proceeds will benefit the Ballard Food Bank.



Be Bold Seattle International Women's Day

The World Economic Forum’s 2017 Global Gender Report estimated the date for full gender equality throughout the world as 217 years in the future. At this celebration of International Women’s Day, speakers will hold forth on how to speed up the processes of gender justice and parity. This year, Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau and Filipina American poet Louie Tan Vital are among the special guests, as well as Marilyn Jean Smith and Lore Ameloot (Abused Deaf Women’s Advocacy Services) Nikki Gane (Dignity for Divas), Scilla Andreen (IndieFlix), Chantel Jackson (CJs Phillys), and Poppy MacDonald (USAFacts).

Cry Baby

Local queens Angel Baby Kill Kill Kill, Beau Degas, Cookie Couture, Isis, Uh Oh, and host Rowan Ruthless will wear their emotions on their fabulous sleeves for Pisces season.

Colum McCann: Apeirogon

A Palestinian and an Israeli, both bereaved of their children by horrific violence, try to turn their personal tragedies into a force for peace in the seventh novel by National Book Award winner Colum McCann. Divided into 1,001 chapters, some of which are composed of photographs, a single line of text, or a blank page, Apeirogon (which denotes a shape with an infinite number of sides) apparently conducts literary experiments in the service of grief and humanity.

Jerry Mitchell: Race Against Time

Some of us watched Mississippi Burning, Alan Parker's masterpiece about one of the civil rights era's most infamous racist killings, and thought, "Damn, racism sucks." Jerry Mitchell, a journalist at the Clarion-Ledger, watched Mississippi Burning and then devoted his life and career to cracking decades-old cold cases involving Ku Klux Klan murders across the South. Over the next few years, his work would build the evidence necessary to bring several Klan members to justice and offer some sense of closure to communities ripped apart by racist violence. Using clean, clear prose shot through with rich, cinematic detail, Mitchell tells the fascinating story of his storied career in Race Against Time. RICH SMITH

Pioneer Square Art Walk

Once a month, Seattleites flock to the streets in Pioneer Square for a chance to stroll, sip on booze, and attend as many art openings as possible at First Thursday. It's the city's central and oldest art walk, and takes place in a historic neighborhood known for its abundance of galleries. Wine and hobnobbing steal the scene for some, but at its core, it's an impressive communal unveiling of new artwork. Check out our list of suggested art openings here.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

As, Not For

Contributions by African Americans to the field of graphic design have often been overlooked. This exhibit acts as an “incomplete historical survey” of Black designers’ work. Taking inspiration from Alain Locke’s seminal 1925 book of critique The New Negro and a small multidisciplinary exhibition from the 1970s called Ritual: Baptismal in Black, As, Not For questions the ubiquity of whiteness in the designed world and what it means for Black “expressive design practice” to be excluded from the field. You can expect to see printed ephemera made by Black designers like Art Sims, Laini (Sylvia) Abernathy, and Emory Douglas that have been scaled up to poster size. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Opening Thursday

Winter Exhibition

Wa Na Wari's winter show is another lineup of terrific black artistic talent: internationally exhibited film artist Amir George, narrative painter Ronald Hall, Afrocentric sculptor Shurvon Haynes, and Jaleesa Johnston. See non-linear video, dynamic painting, a symbolic mandala, and mixed-media sculpture about the black female body.

Closing Saturday

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Gabriel Rutledge

In a recent interview, Central Comedy Show's Henry Stoddard and Isaac Novak singled out Gabriel Rutledge as perhaps the Seattle area's funniest comic—a view reinforced by Rutledge winning the Seattle International Comedy Competition and his frequent major TV appearances. Working in the familiar territory of family life and its countless frustrations and sorrows, Rutledge finds many quirky angles from which to squeeze distinctive humor out of everyday situations. His bit about parents desperately trying to snatch a couple of spare minutes to have sex might ring all too true for many. Happiness Isn't Funny is the title of his book and the guiding principle behind his unerring humor. DAVE SEGAL

Raja Feather Kelly: UGLY

Raja Feather Kelly is here to celebrate the many nuances of black queer joy in UGLY, which debuted at Brooklyn's Bushwick Starr in 2018. In a nod to a line from an Anne Sexton poem, Kelly waltzes onto a bright-yellow stage wearing only a few articles of bright-yellow clothing. He moves to pulsing electronic music from Emily Auciello "while interpreting the words of an essay he wrote," according to an interview with the New York Times. The show is being brought to town as part of Washington Ensemble Theatre's GUSH series. RICH SMITH

Currents 2020

The Northwest Designer Craftsmen association puts together a juried exhibition of some master shapers and designers of glass, textiles, mixed media, baskets, and more, who hail from Washington, Montana, Alaska, Oregon, and Idaho. They include NWDC members Pat Hickman, John Garrett, Dean Pulver, Gerhardt Knodel, Kensuke Yamada, and Robert Ebendorf, plus dozens more artists from the region, including the impressive, uncanny-valley-evoking Tip Toland.

Opening Thursday

Georgia O'Keeffe: Abstract Variations

The Seattle Art Museum celebrates the acquisition of O'Keeffe's Music, Pink and Blue, No. 1, which it calls "the first complete expression of her personal brand of modernism," and Music, Pink and Blue, No. 2 with an exhibition that also features loaned paintings, drawings, and Alfred Stieglitz's photographs of the artist.

Opening Thursday

Heather Wilcoxon: Unsettled Waters

This houseboat-residing Bay Area artist, who's never before had a solo exhibition in the Pacific Northwest, creates atmospheric depictions of shipwrecks, reminders of the fragility of human accomplishments and endeavors.

Opening Thursday

John Akomfrah: Future History

Three works by nontraditional filmmaker John Akomfrah play on multiple screens in the gallery. Immerse yourself in Tropikos, set during the encounter of Europe and Africa in the 16th century; discover maritime exploration in Vertigo Sea, a combination of archival and new recordings about both peaceful waters and disasters at sea; and revisit the birth of the internet in The Last Angel of History.

Opening Thursday

FRIDAY

Socially Inept: Tech Roast Show

If you're a tech bro and you're not prepared to get roasted, be warned: This night of comedy will poke fun at coders, programmers, and the megacorps they work for, courtesy of four local comics and some brave audience volunteers. As Dave Segal has written: "Roasting tech culture may be considered low-hanging fruit in the Seattle comedy world, but that just makes the challenge of conceiving funny observations about it all the more compelling."

Whose Live Anyway?

The cast members of the Emmy-winning show Whose Line Is It Anyway?—including Greg Proops, Joel Murray, Jeff B. Davis, and Bellingham-born Ryan Stiles—will play their hilarious improv games onstage.

Meaningful Movies: Dolores

The winner of SIFF's Golden Space Needle Audience Award for Best Documentary, Peter Bratt's Dolores follows the life of civil-rights icon Dolores Huerta, the "most vocal activist no one has ever heard of." SIFF explains further: "She was eventually pushed to defend her rights as a woman when she was subsequently forced to leave the union she helped establish. Juggling her responsibilities as a mother of 11, she was a key leader in the 1965 Delano Grape Strike, which compelled 17 million Americans to boycott grapes to bring attention to the plight of farm workers." Not just well loved by audience members, the film has also received wide critical acclaim, including from Roger Ebert: "Huerta is such a commanding figure, and the array of historical footage marshalled on behalf of her story is so impressive, that the film makes a strong impression." Stick around for a group discussion at this free Meaningful Movies screening.

Alys Eve Weinbaum: The Afterlife of Reproductive Slavery

Alys Eve Weinbaum takes a page out of the book of black feminist thinkers of the '70s by drawing a parallel between women's reproductive exploitation in the days of slavery and the current state of "biocapitalism" in America. Hear more as she reads from her book The Afterlife of Reproductive Slavery.

Monsen Photography Lecture: Catherine Opie

This year, the Henry Art Gallery is bringing ceramicist, collage artist, and fine art photographer (and queer icon) Catherine Opie to speak at its Monsen Photography Lecture. Opie is internationally renowned for her portraiture of the lesbian and gay community in Los Angeles in the 1990s, using traditional techniques with “less traditional” subjects in order to explore gender, sexuality, and family. There’s an unflinching honesty to her photos; she often turns the camera back on herself and her family, conveying an intimacy that isn’t voyeuristic, but thoughtful. Opie’s work isn’t limited to just portraiture, but also includes landscape and cityscape photography that focuses on issues of homelessness and gentrification. JASMYNE KEIMIG

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Fiber 2020

Expect an explosion of innovation in fiber and textile arts as 35 artists—Margaret Chodos-Irvine, Maria Phillips, Ko Kirk Yamahira, and others—reveal their craft in embroidery, quilts, clothing, installations, and sculptures.

Opening Friday

SATURDAY

Saturday Sabotage Presents Bobby Higley

Growing up in a Mormon family in Utah and Idaho, thin white androgyne Bobby Higley must have stuck out like '70s-era David Bowie at a hardcore-punk gig. She has turned the pain of being bullied in school and misunderstood at home into one of the raunchiest and funniest acts on Seattle's comedy stages. "I describe myself as Seattle's premier sad, gay, ex-Mormon comic," Higley says. "I have a couple of really cutesy jokes that are actually police-brutality jokes at the end. And you don't realize until we get there. Then once you do, you're like, 'Oh, god.' I've always described my approach as 'razzle-dazzle gut punch.'" DAVE SEGAL

The Art in Horror: Horror and the Director

"Prestige horror" isn't new; great directors have worked in the genre since the existence of the motion picture. Esteemed local critic Robert Horton will head this screening series of horror masterpieces, including Christian Nyby's 1951 picture The Thing from Another World, screening tonight.

9th Annual Bellevue Bourbon Bash

Boasting one of the largest collections of bourbon and rye whiskey on this side of the Mississippi, the annual Bourbon Bash brings over 100 sample-sized brown liquors—including a small collection of Pappy Van Winkle—to Bellevue. Hearty appetizers will be served so you don't topple over.

Guerilla Pizza Kitchen x Ursa Minor

Cam Hanin of the nomadic "weird pizza" pop-up Guerilla Pizza Kitchen will team up with Nick Coffey of the acclaimed Lopez Island restaurant Ursa Minor for a night of "naturally fermented pizza, a selection of natural wines, and an array of delicious vegetable offerings native to an island tucked into a southern Canadian archipelago," with all-you-can-eat salads and pizza.

Samish Bay Night Tide Soiree

I like to start each year by randomly doing something I would normally avoid. When I saw the event listing for Taylor Shellfish’s Night Tide Soiree at their Samish Bay farm, my first thought was, “I would never do that.” Which is exactly why I decided I should. Whether or not you find the notion of harvesting oysters in Puget Sound at night appealing, adventurous, or eerie, you have to admit it is an exceedingly Pacific Northwest thing to do. For this event, a bus will pick you up from either Seattle or Bellingham and take you out to Samish Bay Farm, which is just outside of Bellingham. Wine and beer are provided (another draw), as is a shucking knife, and when you’re done, you get to slurp the fruits of your harvest right there on the beach, in front of a roaring bonfire. Headlamp, boots, and all-weather gear are suggested. DAVID LEWIS

Three Sacks Full: Soul Warming Soups & Flatbreads

Make the most of the late winter chill with comforting soups, stews, and flatbreads made with preserves and pantry items from Three Sacks Full's half-acre farm. There will be plenty of vegan and vegetarian options for non-carnivores.

ArtHaus 6.0

The Kremwerk Complex has birthed many of Seattle's strangest drag stars. Both of R Place's recent So You Think You Can Drag winners got their start at the complex. But Kremwerk's freaks have to originate somewhere, and they usually spawn at ArtHaus, the venue's factory for developing fresh performers and hosts. Over the course of a "season," which lasts roughly a year, drag houses compete in absurd monthly battles for the final crown. The winning house hosts the following season. The audience controls who wins and loses. HORSE CLUB NW is in charge of this year's season, and this month's theme is "One-Trick Pony." CHASE BURNS

The Bachelor Live

In the show's touring edition, one (TBA) eligible Bachelor is selected ahead of time from each city where the tour stops, and during the live show, he's introduced to 10 local ladies from the audience for a "chance at love." These single Seattleites will be recruited by the tour's casting director and participate in the two-hour-and-20-minute event, during which, through a series of "games, challenges, onstage dates, and other fun 'getting to know you' scenarios," the women are whittled down through multiple rose ceremonies until the Seattle Bachelor finds the woman he's (theoretically) most compatible with. Bachelor Nation alums Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins will serve as the hosts/matchmakers. Who will be Seattle's Bachelor? Will the eligible ladies seem as thirsty in this unedited environment as they do on TV? I don't know, but I'm buying tickets to this shitshow now. LEILANI POLK

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Doug Stanhope

Michael Ian Black once described Doug Stanhope as comedy’s Charles Bukowski, likely because Stanhope is dark, offensive, vulgar, and sometimes downright brutal. His style is a mix of volatile social criticism and anecdotal humor taken to self-hate extremes. Past subjects have included abortion, his own alcoholism and self-defeating behavior, capitalism and how the US’s idea of poverty is radically different from other parts of the world (“Our landfills are third-world bling”), football, death, and everything in between. He has four comedy albums, three stand-up specials, a few books, and, like seemingly all comics out there these days, a podcast (The Doug Stanhope Podcast), which he records on the road from whatever hotel room he’s staying in. Be forewarned: If you offend easily, this show ain’t for you. LEILANI POLK

Penn Cove Musselfest

Thanks to the nutrient-rich outflow of water from the Skagit River, beautiful Penn Cove’s famous mussels grow full-sized in record time and are harvested young, making them impossibly firm, fat, and sweet. This annual festival, which bills itself as a celebration of all things “bold, briny, and blue,” features boat tours of the Penn Cove Mussel Farm, a mussel eating contest, cooking demonstrations with local chefs, a waterfront beer garden, and the main event: a tasting competition with restaurants from all over Coupeville vying to have their mussel chowder declared the finest in town.

Snow White

Two actors will portray Snow White, the evil queen, seven dwarfs, the talking mirror, and the huntsman in this ambitious children's theater production written by Greg Banks and directed by Desdemona Chiang.

SUNDAY

Stage Russia HD: Anna Karenina Women's Day Encore

Alina Chevik directs this Moscow Operetta production of Anna Karenina that communicates the classic story of hopeless love and societal constraint through music, dance, and spectacular production design. It's shown here shown onscreen as an encore for International Women's Day.

Drink Like a Girl! Celebrate International Women’s Day 2020

Whiskey enthusiast Julia Ritz Toffoli and her friends were weary of hearing men exclaim, "Whoa, that's a strong drink for a little lady! Sure you can handle it?" every time they ordered their favorite liquor. So they founded Women Who Whiskey, an "experimental whiskey club for women." At this Seattle Cocktail Week event hosted by the society's Seattle chapter in honor of International Women's Day, Wanderback Whiskey Co. co-owner Sasha Muir will lead a whiskey tasting of limited-edition American single-malt whiskeys and give a presentation on the "American single-malt revolution" and her company's process. Tickets include a cocktail, snacks, and a whiskey tasting flight.

John Becker and Megan Scott: Joy of Cooking

Julia Child once called the Joy of Cooking “a fundamental resource for any American cook.” Originally self-published by St. Louis homemaker Irma Rombauer in 1931, and in print continuously since its original commercial publishing in 1936, Joy of Cooking is one of the most popular cookbooks to come out of the United States, and has been republished more times than any other, with more than 18 million copies sold. Rombauer’s great-grandson John Becker and his wife, Megan Scott, are the first of the family to be solely responsible for testing, revising, and updating the book since 1975, and their revised edition dropped in November 2019. They added 600 new recipes to the 4,000 it already included, bumping it up to an astounding 1,200 pages. They updated every section to reflect modern ingredients and techniques currently available to home cooks. Becker and Scott join Anna Brones (the local author/artist responsible for creating the paper cuts at the beginning of each chapter) in conversation at this special event held in support of Joy's latest revision. LEILANI POLK

Oyster Fest 2020

The frigid water of winter months yields especially delicious oysters, and Fremont's charming cafe and natural wine shop Vif has taken it upon themselves to showcase these crisp, briny treasures by pairing them with similarly crisp, briny white wines. Slurp slippery bivalves from guest shuckers Hama Hama Oysters, purchase other food for sale, and pour lots of natural wine down your gullet. The event will be held both indoors and outdoors, so be sure to dress appropriately. JULIANNE BELL

PNA Birthday Party Ice Cream Social

On the Phinney Neighborhood Foundation's 40th birthday, throw it back to the '80s with an old-school ice cream social featuring flavors and toppings galore (including beer floats with chocolate stout) from Bluebird Ice Cream.

Purim Party with Marc Smason Barry Pollack & Guests

Revel in Purim festivities with live klezmer music by Marc Smason Barry Pollack and a special menu from the Jewish delicatessen and bakery Zylberschtein's.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Fred Rogers might be gone (RIP, you lovely, lovely man), but his legacy lives on in Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, an animated Daytime Emmy-winning PBS show for preschool-aged children. It's based on the Neighborhood of Make-Believe from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood and features characters of all shapes, sizes, and animal (and non-animal) persuasions. It’s sweet and charming and kind of annoying, but it's also one of my daughter’s favorite shows, so this live theatrical production with all the Daniel Tiger characters (“filled with singing, dancing, and laughter”) seems like a no-brainer. LEILANI POLK

Make Maritess Disappear!

Magician and hypnotist Zurbano draws on her own life, and her experiences after the death of her longtime mentor, for this story about "what happens to women in the field of magic after men stop valuing them." Theater star Sara Porkalob will direct.

Sylvia Ann Hewlett: #MeToo in the Corporate World

The importance of #MeToo can hardly be overstated. Yet according to economist and author Hewlett, the movement has too often neglected abuse and harassment suffered by black men, gay people, Latinx people, and other marginalized folks in America. She'll read from her new book #MeToo in the Corporate World: Power, Privilege, and the Path Forward, which confronts #MeToo's shortcomings with concrete examples and opportunities for progress. Hewlett, the founder of the New York think tank Center for Talent Innovation, will be joined by her organization's vice president, Kennedy Ihezie.

Womxn's March on Seattle 2020: The Next Revolutionaries

Since the roads were icy on the anniversary of Trump's inauguration, the organizers of the Womxn's March postponed the landmark Trump-era resistance event to fatefully align with International Women's Day. And even though Senators have voted to acquit Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment, the rights and safety of womxn, people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants, and anyone else who is not a wealthy white man are still at risk. For the fourth year in a row, join a procession from the Beacon Hill Playfield to City Hall Park. Concurrently, in Dr. Jose Rizal Park, South Asian- and Asian Pacific Islander-focused anti-violence organization API-Chaya will lead an additional march and rally advocating for working womxn and immigrant communities.