Buy Your Tickets to These 35 Newly Announced Seattle Events Before They Sell Out Marshmello, Kevin James, and More Events on Sale the Week of March 5

Artist photo via WaMu Theater Catch EDM mega-producer Marshmello at WaMu Theatre this September.

We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like Kevin James and Lindsey Stirling, plus things that have just gone on sale, like Brew at the Zoo. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

ON SALE FRIDAY

COMEDY

Dana Gould

Sept 11-12 at Columbia City Theater

John Waters Christmas: It's A Yuletide Massacre

Wed Dec 2 at Neptune Theatre

Kevin James

Sat May 23 at Moore Theatre

Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour

Fri June 12 at Neptune Theatre

MUSIC

Candlebox

Fri Oct 2 at Crocodile; Sat Oct 3 at Paramount Theatre

CATHEDRALS XXXII: The Milk Carton Kids, Haley Heynderickx

Sat May 16 at Saint Mark's Cathedral

Chris Young

Sat June 13 at White River Amphitheatre

Circles Around The Sun, Californiosos

Wed April 8 at Neptune Theatre

Diet Cig, Guests

Sat Oct 17 at Neumos

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

Mon May 18 at Moore Theatre

Jhené Aiko, Queen Naija, Ann Marie

Sat June 6 at Marymoor Park

Kaleo, Wilder Woods, Belle Mt.

Thurs July 2 at Marymoor Park

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Sat June 6 at Moore Theatre

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Thurs April 16 at Showbox Sodo

Layne Staley Tribute 2020 with Jar of Flies

Sat Aug 22 at the Showbox

Lindsey Stirling, Kiesza, Mako

Mon July 13 at WaMu Theatre

Marshmello

Sat Sept 26 at WaMu Theatre

MAX

Tues May 26 at Neptune Theatre

NOTD

Thurs May 21 at Crocodile

Odie

Sun May 3 at Columbia City Theater

Ohmme, V.V. Lightbody

Fri June 12 at Barboza

Pop Evil, Joyous Wolf, BRKN Love, JunkBunny

Thurs June 4 at the Showbox

PVRIS, Eliza and The Delusionals

Wed June 10 at Neptune Theatre

STRFKR, The Undercover Dream Lovers

Tues June 9 at the Showbox

The Steeldrivers

Fri Nov 6 at Neptune Theatre

They Might Be Giants

Oct 2-3 at Neptune Theatre

Tickets going on sale for Sat Oct 3; Fri Oct 2 tickets on sale now

Yemi Alade

Wed June 24 at Neptune Theatre

PERFORMANCE

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees

Nov 3-22 at Erickson Theatre Off Broadway

Trolls LIVE!

Sat Sept 19 at McCaw Hall

READINGS & TALKS

Daniel Habif Inquebrantables World Tour 2020

Thurs June 11 at Moore Theatre

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Neck Deep, Guests

Wed Nov 18 at Showbox Sodo

On sale Fri March 13

THING

Aug 28-30 at Fort Worden State Park

On sale Fri March 20

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

FOOD & DRINK

Brew at the Zoo

Thurs Oct 1 at Woodland Park Zoo

WildBites

Fri Aug 21 at Woodland Park Zoo