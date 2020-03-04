We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like Kevin James and Lindsey Stirling, plus things that have just gone on sale, like Brew at the Zoo. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.
Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified
ON SALE FRIDAY
COMEDY
Dana Gould
Sept 11-12 at Columbia City Theater
John Waters Christmas: It's A Yuletide Massacre
Wed Dec 2 at Neptune Theatre
Kevin James
Sat May 23 at Moore Theatre
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour
Fri June 12 at Neptune Theatre
MUSIC
Candlebox
Fri Oct 2 at Crocodile; Sat Oct 3 at Paramount Theatre
CATHEDRALS XXXII: The Milk Carton Kids, Haley Heynderickx
Sat May 16 at Saint Mark's Cathedral
Chris Young
Sat June 13 at White River Amphitheatre
Circles Around The Sun, Californiosos
Wed April 8 at Neptune Theatre
Diet Cig, Guests
Sat Oct 17 at Neumos
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Mon May 18 at Moore Theatre
Jhené Aiko, Queen Naija, Ann Marie
Sat June 6 at Marymoor Park
Kaleo, Wilder Woods, Belle Mt.
Thurs July 2 at Marymoor Park
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Sat June 6 at Moore Theatre
Kruder & Dorfmeister
Thurs April 16 at Showbox Sodo
Layne Staley Tribute 2020 with Jar of Flies
Sat Aug 22 at the Showbox
Lindsey Stirling, Kiesza, Mako
Mon July 13 at WaMu Theatre
Marshmello
Sat Sept 26 at WaMu Theatre
MAX
Tues May 26 at Neptune Theatre
NOTD
Thurs May 21 at Crocodile
Odie
Sun May 3 at Columbia City Theater
Ohmme, V.V. Lightbody
Fri June 12 at Barboza
Pop Evil, Joyous Wolf, BRKN Love, JunkBunny
Thurs June 4 at the Showbox
PVRIS, Eliza and The Delusionals
Wed June 10 at Neptune Theatre
STRFKR, The Undercover Dream Lovers
Tues June 9 at the Showbox
The Steeldrivers
Fri Nov 6 at Neptune Theatre
They Might Be Giants
Oct 2-3 at Neptune Theatre
Tickets going on sale for Sat Oct 3; Fri Oct 2 tickets on sale now
Yemi Alade
Wed June 24 at Neptune Theatre
PERFORMANCE
Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
Nov 3-22 at Erickson Theatre Off Broadway
Trolls LIVE!
Sat Sept 19 at McCaw Hall
READINGS & TALKS
Daniel Habif Inquebrantables World Tour 2020
Thurs June 11 at Moore Theatre
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Neck Deep, Guests
Wed Nov 18 at Showbox Sodo
On sale Fri March 13
THING
Aug 28-30 at Fort Worden State Park
On sale Fri March 20
RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
FOOD & DRINK
Brew at the Zoo
Thurs Oct 1 at Woodland Park Zoo
WildBites
Fri Aug 21 at Woodland Park Zoo
MUSIC
TOPS, Sorry Girls
Wed April 29 at Crocodile