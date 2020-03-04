The Top 13 New Pioneer Square Art Shows to Check Out in March 2020 Two Major Museum Shows, Brain Art, Invisible Labor, and Other Critics' Picks

On the first Thursday of every month, Seattleites flock to the streets of Pioneer Square for the city's central and oldest art walk, which offers opportunities to stroll, sip on wine, and attend as many gallery openings as possible. But, in most cases, the shows are up for longer than just one night, and the historic neighborhood is a great place to check out art any day of the year. So, below, we've compiled the most promising exhibits that are having opening receptions on March 5, like Justin Duffus and Seattle Art Museum's free John Akomfrah and Georgia O'Keeffe Community Opening—complete with a Google map at the bottom. You can also find more options on our First Thursday calendar, including shorter-term events like the OK Underground Art Show. For art in other neighborhoods, check out our complete visual art calendar.

PSA: As you're making plans to go out in Seattle, remember that it's important to always wash your hands and stay home if you're sick. Currently, there are no restrictions in place regarding events due to the coronavirus, but Governor Inslee has encouraged people, especially people over 60, to avoid large gatherings. It's a good idea to double-check event websites directly for cancellations or postponements before leaving the house.

CoCA’s Annual Members’ Show: 20/20 Vision

CoCA's annual member show boasts the work of more than 115 artists, some of whom are represented in a digital slide show and print catalog. Some notable participants include locals like Susan Gans, Zoee Xiao, Leah Gerrard, KT Hancock, Troy Gua, and Eliaichi Kimaro. Other artists hail from New York, Vancouver BC, and many cities and towns of Washington State.

CoCA

Conscious Collaboration with Spirit

Pulsing rainbow colors, mystical patterns, and half-submerged figures emerge from art practices of "collaboration with spirit," as the organizers describe them. See intriguing work by Hayley Barker, Emily Counts, Sara Long, Jean Nagai, Leah Nguyen, Nicholas Nyland, and Elizabeth Traina.

SOIL

Immigrants' Songs

Five immigrant artists from across the globe who are living in the US—Filmon Adelehey from Eritrea, Carlos Barberana from Nicaragua, Lou Beach from Poland, Ashkon Hadari from Iran, and Yulia Kusnetsova from Russia—show work that celebrates their cultures and the diversity they bring to America.

Frederick Holmes

John Akomfrah and Georgia O'Keeffe Community Opening

You're invited to attend the exciting new exhibitions John Akomfrah: Future History and Georgia O'Keeffe: Abstract Variations for free. Plus, enjoy music, performances, and art-making.

Seattle Art Museum

Justin Duffus

The work of Seattle-based artist Justin Duffus resembles something long forgotten but recently remembered. Which makes sense, as he bases his paintings off found photographs that often depict the domestic or mundane aspects of American private life: birthday parties, public pool swimming, baptisms. His subjects often bleed into abstraction or incompletion, their settings becoming a wash of color built up over layers of paint, his hand becoming ever clearer. You get a sense of connectedness through these cultural rituals we all take a part in. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Linda Hodges Gallery

Karey Kessler: here is the Place

Kessler likes to play with topographical imagery and words. In her latest show, she ponders environmental change, geological time, and the links between spirituality and locale, drawing on the "Hebrew word for 'the Place,' ha-Makom, [which] is also used as a name for God."

Shift Gallery

Leah Gerrard, Sean Pearson: Indirect Course

As Jasmyne Keimig has written, "Leah Gerrard’s wiry creations speak to the delicacy—and rigidity—of the material. Gerrard incorporates the natural (rocks, wood, organic forms) into the metallic sinew of the wire, which is often suspended from rusty iron chains." Gerrard's work is accompanied by works by Sean Pearson, a maker of "dystopic drawings and sculptures."

Shift Gallery

Nola Avienne: Brain Flow

Nola Avienne makes art that Jen Graves once called "scarier than Jaws." Brain Flow is a series of watercolors based on magnetic resonance angiography brain scans, which allow you to see the network of blood vessels. This is science-literate, spooky stuff.

SOIL

Northwest Abstractions

In conjunction with the Seattle Art Museum's opening of Georgia O'Keeffe: Abstract Variations, the gallery brings together work by skilled contemporary abstract artists Alfred Harris, Anna Macrae, and Laura Thorne.

SAM Gallery

Qwalsius (Shaun Peterson) & Andrea Grant

These two Coast Salish creatives will present Killer Whale-Wolf & the Isle of Women, a retelling of classic Coast Salish stories adapted by poet Grant and illustrated by artist Qwalsius (aka Shaun Peterson). During the month of March, you can see Qwalsius's illustrations digitally printed on paper and aluminum panel.

Stonington Gallery

Ramiro Gomez

The paintings of Los Angeles-based artist Ramiro Gomez recall the bright, pristine works of David Hockney. The blaring blue sky, the green grass, the stark white walls, the economy of figures and emotions. But Gomez takes these scenes a step further, centering the people who maintain these pristine spaces and are often left out—Latino landscapers, janitors, maids, and valets. Using his perspective as the child of undocumented immigrants from Mexico and being a former nanny of a West Hollywood family, Gomez makes visible the “invisible” labor in LA, unspooling the racial and class dynamics inherent in wealthy spaces. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Greg Kucera Gallery

Todd Jannausch: Now So Dreamlike

In past exhibitions, Jannausch has played with everyday objects like tools, nails, and wheelbarrows, altering them so that their utilitarian purposes are subverted. This new show seems to use similar concepts to investigate ideas of shared experience and individuality.

Traver Gallery

Tony Angell: Drawings in Stone

Tony Angell's naturalistic, energetic bird sculptures, here carved in slate and bronze relief, are enriched by his studies of corvidae, seabirds, and owls, about which he has published several books. You may already have seen his works at the Seattle Aquarium, the Frye, or the Woodland Park Zoo.

Foster/White Gallery