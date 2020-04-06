These Seattle Restaurants Have Easter and Passover Takeout Specials Bakery Nouveau, Dingfelder's Delicatessen, and More Places with Holiday Offerings to Go

Bakery Nouveau Place your orders with Bakery Nouveau by Thursday, April 9 to enjoy your chocolate bunnies, chocolate eggs, and hot cross buns by Easter Sunday.

Easter (Sun April 12) and Passover (April 8-16), two major springtime holidays that often fall around the same time, will look much different this year on account of social distancing. But, when it comes to feasting, observers needn't be left to their own devices. Whether you're after artisanal chocolate bunnies or homemade matzo ball soup, local eateries like Tilth and Dingfelder's Delicatessen have fashioned up holiday specials to enjoy with your loved ones—even if it's over a Zoom call.

EASTER

Bakery Nouveau

The beloved local bakery chain has a variety of Easter treats available, including hot cross buns, chocolate bunnies, and giant chocolate eggs filled with individual chocolates.

Pickup only (West Seattle, Capitol Hill, and Burien locations); orders must be placed by Thursday, April 9

Capital Grille

The fancy downtown steakhouse is offering an "exclusive" three-course Easter menu revolving around a whole rack of bone-in filet. You'll also get a salad, rolls, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, and freshly baked apple crostata. Choose to add on shrimp cocktail, lobster mac 'n' cheese, or additional steaks and roasts from their "butcher shoppe" to cook at home later.

Curbside pickup and free delivery available; $95 for 2/$185 for 4-6; call 206-382-0900 to order

DeLaurenti Specialty Food & Wine

The Pike Place Market institution has a variety of Easter sweets available to order, including Columba (dove cake), chocolate eggs, and Italian cookies. Grab some cheese or wine while you're at it to fill out your Easter feast.

Shipping and pickup available; order deadline 3 pm Saturday, April 11

DeLille Cellars

Though it's not explicitly called an Easter brunch, the winery's new four-person "Spring Brunch" is available for pickup the day before Easter only (between 1-5 pm) and includes many traditional holiday fixings. The prix fixe menu includes Bananas Foster stuffed French toast, an egg frittata, carved honey ham, mac and cheese, and wine.

Pickup only; order deadline 5 pm Wednesday, April 8; $129+

Macrina Bakery

The longtime Seattle bakery chain's spring menu includes a variety of menu items that'd fit perfectly on your Easter table, like cinnamon swirl brioche, buttermilk dinner rolls, and bird's nest cupcakes, topped with chocolate eggs. They're also baking up loaves of challah.

Pickup and delivery available; two days' notice required

Nuflours

If you're "needing a fun Easter activity to do with your family or cat," the popular gluten-free bakery has you covered: Vegan Easter egg-shaped cookie decorating kits are now available for pickup in store or to order online.

Pickup and delivery available; $6

Petit Pierre Bakery

This sweet family-owned French bakery in Magnolia is closed, but they're opening this weekend just to bring you sweet hot cross buns. They're "lightly spiced with cinnamon and studded with lemon and orange candied and raisins."

Pickup and delivery available on Saturday or Sunday; $13-$24

Piroshky Piroshky

The beloved Pike Place pastry purveyor is baking special batches of Easter kulich, a buttery Russian pastry filled with raisins and citrus and topped with colorful sprinkles.

Delivery available; $18

Raised Doughnuts

If Easter makes you nostalgic for Cadbury eggs, try Pastry Chef Mi Kim's doughnut version: They're stuffed with chocolate cream and topped with a colorful, crunchy sugar shell.

Preorder online or call 206-945-2353 on Saturday or Sunday to order

Theo Chocolate

The Fremont-based chocolatier's new Theo-To-Go menu includes build-your-own Easter baskets. Choose up to eight items from their catalogue (including seasonal ones like butterfly-shaped lollypops, marshmallow eggs, and chocolate rabbits) and purchase a basket for Theo to fill up with your treats.

Delivery and pickup available, Monday-Friday, 10:30 am-6 pm only

Tilth

Chef Maria Hines' all-organic restaurant is offering family-style heat-at-home Easter dinners for four people. Choose your protein (an Olsen Farms boneless ham, roasted sockeye salmon, or roasted cauliflower), and then choose a salad, side dish, vegetable, bread, and dessert to go with it.

Pickup only on Easter Sunday between 10 am-3 pm; order deadline Tuesday, April 7; $160

Trophy Cupcakes

The gourmet cupcake bakery has a special Easter dozen available, which comes with six chocolate-vanilla, three triple coconut, and three vanilla-vanilla cupcakes, topped with jelly beans and cute animal figurines.

Pickup (Wallingford only) and delivery available between April 9-13 only; order deadline 5 pm the day before pickup; $57

PASSOVER

Addo

Chef Eric Rivera has parties of two covered with a very classic takeout Passover dinner of brisket, roast chicken, gefilte fish, sweet potatoes, za’atar carrots, and matzo ball soup. You can choose to add wine or a seder kit to your order if you like.

Pickup on Wednesday, April 8 at 2 p.m. only; $105

Dingfelder's Delicatessen

The "old-world authentic" New York-style Jewish deli will have comforting holiday items like an herby rotisserie chicken, slow-roasted brisket and gravy, spice-laden tzimmes, and gefilte fish loafs for pickup.

Pickup from April 6-15, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

L'Oursin

The seafood-focused French restaurant will pivot to chicken liver mousse, matzo ball soup, brisket, gruyere kugel, and chocolate babka for their preorder-able Passover menu. (Also featured: green salad.)

Pickup from April 8-9, 4-6 p.m.; $175

Schmaltzy's Delicatessen

For families of four or five, the Fremont deli is coming through with a feast of roast chicken or braised brisket with sides like gefilte fish, matzo ball soup, tzimmes, and kale and leek potato kugel. And cake!

Pickup on Wednesday, April 8 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. only; $225

Seders to go:

Chabad Jewish Center of Capitol Hill

Reserve a Seder plate for pickup, complete with artisan Shmurah matzo; wine; a plate; a Haggada (which contains the story of Passover); food items (bitter herbs and the like); instructions; and, last but not least, a jumping frog toy.

Pickup on Tuesday, April 7 at 12 p.m.

Chabad Jewish Center of Redmond

Get your Seder staples—a Haggadah, a bottle of kosher wine, a bottle of grape juice, a candle-lighting kit, and matzo—to go. You can choose your desired quantity of each item when you place your order.

Chabad Jewish Center of Kirkland

This kit includes a disposable Seder plate, beitzah (boiled egg), zeroah (shank bone), charoset (an apple-nut paste), maror and chazeret (bitter herbs), and karpas (root vegetables). The matzo, Seder guide, and Haggadah are free.

Pickup from April 8-16

Chabad of Northwest Seattle

This Seder kit is the same as the one at Chabad of Capitol Hill, listed above.

Pickup on Tuesday, April 7 from 6-7 p.m. only

EASTER & PASSOVER (BOTH)

Byen Bakeri

The Scandinavian bakery's wheat-free (but non-kosher) Passover dessert offerings include gooey Swedish Kladdkaka cake, pavlovas, and mini almond raspberry tarts. You can also order Easter breakfast items like hot cross buns and lemon lavender cake, along with Easter egg cookie decorating kits.

Pickup and delivery available

Eden Hill Provisions

Acclaimed chef Maximillian Petty's upscale, tasting-menu-centric restaurant Eden Hill is closed, but his new, more laidback spinoff restaurant is open for takeout, including to-go boxes for both Passover and Easter. The non-kosher Passover seder box includes everything you'll need for a seder plate, a full meal including brisket and smoked black cod gefilte fish, flourless chocolate cake, a bottle of wine, and flowers. The Easter brunch menu includes quiche Lorraine, cinnamon rolls, ham, a mimosa kit, and flowers. You can also choose to add on a Bloody Mary kit, candy-filled plastic Easter eggs, or hard-boiled eggs with colored dye to make your own.

Passover: Pickup and delivery available; order deadline Monday, April 6 at 4 pm; $250

Easter: Pickup and delivery available; order deadline Friday, April 10 at 9 am; $120