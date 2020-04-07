Where to Buy Local Produce, Dairy, and Meat While Seattle Farmers Markets are Closed CSA Boxes, Butcher Shops, and Other Ways to Get Local Provisions

Eden Hill Provisions via Instagram Eden Hill Provisions is boxing up pantry staples like fresh bread, eggs, and pickles for their new eight-week subscription program.

If you're mourning the temporary closure of your neighborhood farmers market and your weekly Trader Joe's run leaves something to be desired, you have options. Several farms in Washington are helping you get your hands on fresh supplies of produce—and meat and dairy, in some cases—through community-supported agriculture (CSA) boxes, which are subscription-based parcels that allow farmers to sell shares of their produce. We've rounded up some noteworthy programs that are currently operating—plus ones currently accepting applications for the summer—for your meal-planning and sensible-snacking needs. We've also included markets and eateries selling local provisions that you can order ahead of time (like Eden Hill Provisions' new subscription boxes and butchery items from Rain Shadow Meats). Another way to support your favorite market purveyors? Donate to the Good Farmer Fund, which helps mitigate financial losses for small farms in Washington.

RESTAURANT-BACKED CSA & PRODUCE BOXES

Canlis

In addition to rolling out family meals and bottles of booze for delivery, the fine-dining institution is also bringing a solid supply of local bounties to meat and dairy eaters. Each box, available to order weekly, includes a Sea Breeze Farm chicken, two Olson Farms pork chops, a dozen fresh eggs, one jar of Samish Bay yogurt, and a smattering of produce from the restaurant's favorite farms.

Eden Hill Provisions

One of Eden Hill Provisions' new eight-week subscription boxes is a parcel of pantry staples that includes fresh bread, desserts, pickled things, condiments, eggs, and fresh produce from some of their suppliers. No-contact delivery is available for a few extra bucks.

Hitchcock

Brendan McGill's local/sustainable/organic/etc. Bainbridge Island restaurant is offering a cornucopia of goods in a $100 eight-week (or biweekly) subscription. You can pick up your Kitsap/Olympic Peninsula-sourced produce, dry-aged beef, pickled condiments, and the like at Bar Hitchcock on Bainbridge or Panino Taglio in Georgetown.

The London Plane

The lovely, airy London Plane has a weekly program called the Larder Share, which usually starts in mid-June but is now being offered on a four-week or one-week basis starting April 17. Each box contains produce from Local Roots Farm, along with a curated selection of wine and a pastry.

FARM-SPECIFIC CSA BOXES

Full Circle

Promising a "regional bounty of veggies made sweeter with a little fruit," this North Bend farm offers three weekly or biweekly boxes: a mixed fruit and veggie number (their most popular option), a traditional CSA (their original box), and an organic snack pack (an assortment of "easy-to-eat" things).

Spoon Full Farm

Spoon Full's CSA programs are delivered on a weekly, biweekly, or monthly basis, but they're pay-as-you-go, with each box coming out to about $45. Their winter box includes grass-fed beef cut how you want, plus pasture eggs as add-ons. If you want veggies, you'll have to sign up for their summer program. If your zip code is 98122, 98112, or 98102, you qualify for free home delivery. Otherwise, you can pick up your order at glassybaby in Madrona.

Tight 5 Farm

The Ballard farm is running a pop-up featuring products from various local farms, with orders available for curbside pickup. Their weekly subscription starts at $50, with the options of adding on as many extras as you like.

Farmhouse Organics

This Poulsbo operation's 2020 CSA runs from May 7 to October 1 and ranges from small ($25 per week) to medium ($30 per week) to large ($40 per week). They also offer year-round one-off orders, available for delivery (or pickup, you happen to live in Poulsbo) through their online store.

Helsing Junction Farms

Along with your standard peas and carrots, Rochester's 35-acre Helsing Junction Farms tout some more unusual offerings like bulbing fennel, escarole, French filet beans, radicchio, Italian zucchini, and 10 types of gourmet lettuce. Their 20-week CSA program (which starts in June) yields tons of variety, ranging from a "mini share" yielding six to seven items per week to a "paleo share" for picky households of two or three. They also have a farm stand now with sweet beets, leeks and kale raab that's open daily from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Frisky Girl Farm

If you savor the crunch of a fresh radish but have commitment issues, Frisky Girl might be for you. After a $300 buy-in, your 25-week subscription (which starts in late May) allows you to choose how much you want every week, kind of like a debit account. The five-acre flower and vegetable farm has plenty to choose from, including squash, tomatoes, and snap peas, and they've expanded their pickup sites to include Mt. Baker, Wallingford, Central District, and Seattle Bouldering Project.

Little Big Farm

Starting in late May, this "salad-centric" Olympia farm builds its five-to-seven-item boxes (available in 10- or 20-week subscriptions that you can pick up from the West Seattle and Queen Anne farmers markets) around staples like baby arugula, spinach, microgreens, and head lettuce. Look forward to other summer treats like sugar snap peas, carrots, radishes, beets, and snacking cucumbers.

Local Roots Farm

If you've eaten vegetables at L'oursin, Homer, Spinasse Vif, Salare, Juicebox, or the London Plane (to name just a few), they likely came from this family-run Snoqualmie Valley farm. Lucky for you, they've extended their summer CSA subscription deadline—which starts in June and clocks in just under your standard CSA box with seven to ten items per week—to April 15. They also have a farm stand open year-round, for those who live in Duvall.

Skinny Kitty Farms

Starting in June, members can choose from a full 18-week share, a 10-week build-your-own share, or a fruit share from the Mt. Vernon farm.

Tonnemaker Valley Farm

This Royal City farm has been offering CSA boxes for more than 10 years, and now currently features fruit, veggie, and flower bundles. Their 2020 season starts on July 7 and runs through October.

Also check out:

Ballard Farmers Market Shopper Sourcing Guide

Neighborhood Farmers Markets Farm & Garden Order Pickup & Shopping Sites

Neighborhood Farmers Markets Shopper Sourcing Guide

Tilth Alliance's Edible Plant Sale (May 1–5 event)

Tilth Alliance is moving its annual edible plant sale online to serve your quarantined spring gardening needs. You'll be able to browse selections and order them for pickup at Rainier Beach Urban Farm & Wetlands.

OTHER PLACES TO GET LOCAL PROVISIONS

Addo

Stock up on dry goods, sauces, spices, and other pantry items that'll last you through this quarantine period. You can pick them up in person on Sundays, or have them delivered.

Bean Box

This coffee delivery service is donating $5 of every subscription and gift box, plus $2 of every bag of coffee, to the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund. They're also offering 15% off all our coffee with a code on their website. If you choose a subscription, you can filter by frequency and quantity.

Beast & Cleaver

Kevin Smith's British-influenced butcher shop has closed its kitchen, but is still selling cuts of meat from local farms.

Ben's Bread Pop-Up

Ben Campbell, head baker for Lark, will link up his bread pop-up with the Willmott's Ghost curbside takeout program. One dollar from each loaf will go to the Seattle Hospitality Emergency Fund.

Cone & Steiner

You can still get local foods, flowers, coffee, kombucha, and beer from this market's Capitol Hill and Pioneer Square locations, available for pickup or delivery.

East Anchor Seafood

This Madrona seafood market and specialty grocery store is still here for all your fresh fish and pasta needs. Give them a call to find out the catch of the day and swing by to pick up your order.

Homer

Logan Cox's Mediterranean- and Middle Eastern-inspired restaurant is offering, in addition to takeout lunches and dinners, pantry staples such as hummus, granola, cookie dough, olives, pita, and sourdough.

L'Oursin

The Central District French restaurant and natural wine bar has temporarily turned into a food and wine market. Stop in from 11 am–4 pm, Monday–Saturday, for items like duck confit, raclette mac and cheese, à la carte vegetables and meat, and plenty of wine.

Mr. West

The University District outpost of the bar and cafe has been transformed into an "essential neighborhood bodega" for to-go coffee, food, and pantry items.

Pike Place Market

Pike Place has a handy map and list indicating which of its butcher shops, bakeries and produce stands are open for pickup. DeLaurenti Specialty Food & Wine, the Pike Place Fish Market, and Sosio's Fruit & Produce all make the cut. For an amalgamation of goods from the market, check out Savor Seattle's weekly boxes.

Salumi

Salumi's salami and cured meats are available online while their doors are closed. If you want some variety, you might go for their $50 sample pack, which includes four five-ounce salami sticks in flavors like molé with cocoa and cinnamon and Agrumi with orange and cardamom.

Rain Shadow Meats

The Melrose Market butcher is doling out special deals on Washington-raised meats during the quarantine.

San Fermo

The Ballard Italian restaurant has fashioned a Saturday pop-up market in its 19th-century digs, where you can pick up cooking provisions, bottled wine, and antipasti when you call ahead between 12-4 p.m. the day before.