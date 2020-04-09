Learn New Skills at Home with These Adult-Friendly, Virtual Classes & DIY Workshops in Seattle Knitting, Photography, Cocktail-Making, and Other Things You Can Learn While Social Distancing

THE WORKS VIA FACEBOOK This is normally what The Works looks like. For our new socially distanced reality, though, they have several online classes available, in everything from tarot to flower arranging to growing a victory garden.

Last fall, we made a list of some of Seattle's best adult-friendly classes and workshops . For as long as social distancing is in effect, though, many of those offerings are unavailable (sadly, at-home blacksmithing classes aren't in the cards), but many other local schools and studios have shifted their offerings online. Other places are also now offering take-home project kits that you can complete on your own time with video instruction. If adding new skills and hobbies to your repertoire is on your quarantine to-do list, you'll find plenty of options below, whether you want to learn how to grow a victory garden, the basics of digital photography, or the secrets of writing poetry. If you're looking to learn new athletics-based skills, check out our guide to livestreamed workout classes Jump to: Arts & Crafts

ARTS & CRAFTS

FINE ARTS

Gage Academy of Art

Working artists teach diverse subjects in visual arts, from color harmony to egg tempera painting. They've moved their offerings for the spring quarter, which starts April 20, online. If a semester-long commitment is out of your budget, they're also offering a new online "Art to Go" series of free, one-time lectures and tutorials.

Seattle Artist League

The North Seattle-located Seattle Artist League normally offers small-size classes in drawing, painting, printmaking, and more. They have several one-time and session classes available on Zoom, some of which have already started and others of which will begin later in April.

DIY CRAFTS

AR Workshop

This new Etsy-inspired workshop offers artsy home decor classes for those looking to fill their living space with textile wall hangings, knit pumpkins, cozy blankets, painted wooden signs, and the like. Though they're not offering streaming classes, you can purchase a to-go Chunky Knit Blanket class, which they'll deliver to your door, complete with a yarn color of your choosing and a video tutorial.

Beadworld

"Seattle's largest bead store" no longer has in-person jewelry-making classes, but they do have free downloadable project kits on their website. Stock up on supplies from their Etsy store and get to work on a bracelet or necklace at your own pace.

Hammer & Stain

This nationwide DIY studio with locations in Fremont and Kirkland normally specializes in "guid[ing] you though the process of transforming unfinished wood into fully customizable and personalized art and home decor," and is geared towards bachelorette parties, date nights, and kids' birthdays. They're now offering "Hammer It at Home" kits for pickup. Each one includes all the supplies you need to make a "Home Sweet Home" or "Badass Bearded Dad" sign for those blank walls in your home you've been spending so much time looking at.

The Works

Crafters, cooks, and natural skincare enthusiasts alike will find something that suits their interests (and Instagrams) here. In the before times, this cute First Hill studio had near-daily classes on everything from knife skills to crochet, and now, their offerings are just as diverse. They have several prerecorded, on-demand options, including one on growing your own victory garden and another on redesigning your grocery store bouquet, as well as a few livestreamed Zoom classes, including a tarot-focused class on April 16.

PAINTING

Corks and Canvas

Usually, this paint-and-sip company's focus is on the latter half of that expression, as they pop up in wineries, tasting rooms, and bars across the Seattle area. But for now, you'll have to BYOB (may we suggest getting booze to go from one of these local spots?), as well as your own supplies (they suggest using Michaels' curbside pickup). If you've got that covered, they'll provide step-by-step instruction—brought to you live, almost nightly, via Zoom—in creating everything from Easter bunnies to happy cows to your very own pet.

Uncorked Canvas

Let out your inner Van Gogh by purchasing one of this Tacoma-based paint-and-sip studio's painting kits, which come with everything you need to create your own Baby Yoda portrait, Starry Tardis Night, or Northern Lights scene at home, including a follow-along video (you'll have to supply your own "sip," though). Delivery is available, if you can't get to Tacoma for pickup.

FILM & PHOTOGRAPHY

Glazer’s Camera

For a quick and cheap creative break, check out the local camera shop's free livestreamed classes. Learn about the best landscape photography settings to use while you take your afternoon walk, or start planning for your post-quarantine vacation and tune into one of their travel photo lectures.

Northwest Film Forum

A wonderful resource for the local film community, the Forum employs professionals to teach workshops and intensives on using editing software, scriptwriting and storyboarding, and camera operation and techniques. They've shifted their previously scheduled workshops to Zoom.

Photographic Center Northwest

This school gives you the choice of a 53-credit certificate program (if you’re seeking serious academic laurels), 10-week courses, short-term courses, and individual workshops and crash courses. They're offering several semester-long courses online this spring, including some that fulfill credits and have prerequisites, and others that are open to photographers of all levels, like "Digital Photography Essentials." They're on the pricier end of the spectrum (the least expensive prerequisite-free course starts at $75) and go for several weeks, starting in mid- to late April, depending on which option you choose.

WRITING

Hugo House

Seattle’s local literary hub has moved their spring courses to Zoom. If you’re an aspiring writer, you should absolutely check out their course catalog, which includes quarterly classes in poetry, novel writing, and more. For those with less time and money, the one- or two-session classes are perfect. Some of this season's offerings have already begun; others have start dates through mid-June.

FOOD & DRINK

Addo

Adding to the ever-growing list of creative COVID-19-friendly options available at his experimental "culinary incubator," Chef Eric Rivera now offers livestreamed cooking classes.

Cure

The Capitol Hill lounge's takeout cocktail kits include instructional videos taught by Joe Wargo, who was selected as one of Seattle's favorite bartenders by Stranger readers last fall. Learn how to make everything from margaritas to martinis to old fashioneds, and impress your friends or family the next time you have a virtual happy hour.

NATURE & OUTDOORS

Seattle Audubon

The birding-focused nonprofit has shifted some of its natural history workshops to the internet, including a "Raptors for the Social Distancer" class on April 15. While you're at it, consider participating in their Big Backyard Birdathon fundraiser.

Tilth Alliance

For anyone looking to improve their green thumb and learn about sustainable eating—whether that means tending to garden full of plants or a kitchen windowsill’s worth—Tilth Alliance offers everything from 101-style classes on composting to workshops on small space-friendly "container gardening." They have several livestreamed Zoom courses scheduled for April and May.

PERFORMANCE

Freehold Theatre

Working actors, playwrights, and other theater professionals teach the fundamentals of drama and advanced topics at Freehold. They have several online classes starting this week and into mid-April, including prerequisite-free options.

Miss Indigo Blue’s Academy of Burlesque

Miss Indigo Blue invites you to “dip your toe in those sparkly waters” with classes in stripping, teasing, bumping, grinding, tassel-twirling with your boobs or butt, and all that good stuff. For more extensive courses, start out with Burlesque 101, during which you’ll perfect your own routine. One-off dance classes, single-day workshops, and multi-week series are all available online.

MISCELLANEOUS

General Assembly

If you’re interested in digital marketing, starting a podcast, crafting an elevator pitch, understanding Python programming, or otherwise elevating your status as a web- and business-savvy individual, this private tech school has your back with free introductory classes (all offered online!). For more money, you can also sign up for single-day workshops and bootcamps.

Seattle Central College

The community college's continuing education courses will be offered online during the spring, with start dates in April, May, and June. Whether you've always wanted to learn a new language, to play the guitar, or to design a website, there are options for you.