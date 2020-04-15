GiveBIG via Facebook

Every year, GiveBIG Washington helps raise money for a broad range of local nonprofits with a fundraising campaign in May. This year, in addition to expanding its usual 24-hour event into a two-day event, GiveBIG has also made it possible to make early donations—starting today, April 15!—to show some extra love for your favorite local organizations during the COVID-19 crisis. There are tons—and we mean tons—of terrific causes to choose from, but we've rounded up some noteworthy ones below. Read on for details, and check back for more suggestions as we continue to update this post.

ARTS & PERFORMANCE

Bellevue Arts Museum
Book-It Repertory Theatre
Cornish College of the Arts
Early Music Seattle
Earshot Jazz
Frye Art Museum
Gage Academy of Art
GreenStage Shakespeare in the Park
Hnery Art Gallery
Intiman Theatre
Jet City Improv
Moisture Festival
Museum of Glass
Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI)
Nordic Heritage Museum
On the Boards
Photographic Center Northwest
Rendezvous Jewelbox Theatre
Seattle Architecture Foundation
Seattle Arts & Lectures
Seattle Art Museum
Seattle Children's Theatre
Seattle Choral Company
Seattle Opera
Seattle Public Theatre
Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra
Seattle Repertory Theatre
Seattle Symphony
Strawberry Theatre Workshop
Theatre Off Jackson
Town Hall
Unexpected Productions
Village Theatre
Washington Ensemble Theatre
Whim W’Him
Wing Luke Museum
COMMUNITY & SPECIAL INTEREST

El Centro De La Raza
Seattle Public Library Foundation
Neighborhood Farmers Market Alliance
FILM

Scarecrow Video
SIFF
Three Dollar Bill Cinema
SPECIAL INTEREST

GeekGirlCon
Museum of Flight
Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP)
Pacific Science Center
NATURE & ANIMALS

Friends of the Conservatory
Kubota Garden Foundation
Seattle Audubon Society
Seattle Humane
Volunteer Park Trust
Woodland Park Zoological Society
