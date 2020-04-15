Every year, GiveBIG Washington helps raise money for a broad range of local nonprofits with a fundraising campaign in May. This year, in addition to expanding its usual 24-hour event into a two-day event, GiveBIG has also made it possible to make early donations—starting today, April 15!—to show some extra love for your favorite local organizations during the COVID-19 crisis. There are tons—and we mean tons—of terrific causes to choose from, but we've rounded up some noteworthy ones below. Read on for details, and check back for more suggestions as we continue to update this post.ARTS & PERFORMANCE
Bellevue Arts Museum
Book-It Repertory Theatre
Cornish College of the Arts
Early Music Seattle
Gage Academy of Art
GreenStage Shakespeare in the Park
Hnery Art Gallery
Moisture Festival
Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI)
Nordic Heritage Museum
Photographic Center Northwest
Rendezvous Jewelbox Theatre
Seattle Architecture Foundation
Seattle Arts & Lectures
Seattle Art Museum
Seattle Children's Theatre
Seattle Choral Company
Seattle Public Theatre
Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra
Seattle Repertory Theatre
Strawberry Theatre Workshop
Theatre Off Jackson
Unexpected Productions
Washington Ensemble Theatre
El Centro De La Raza
Seattle Public Library Foundation
Neighborhood Farmers Market Alliance
Three Dollar Bill Cinema
Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP)
Pacific Science Center
Friends of the Conservatory
Kubota Garden Foundation
Seattle Audubon Society
Volunteer Park Trust
Woodland Park Zoological Society
