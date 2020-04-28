It's Tulip and Daffodil Season—Here's Where to Order Flowers in Seattle Pike Place Market, London Plane, and More Places Selling Spring Bouquets

You can't browse the flower aisles of Pike Place Market right now, but many of its flower vendors—including several of the Hmong family farmers—are providing fresh spring bouquets for pickup and delivery.

When cherry blossom season ends, there's no better consolation than knowing that gardens and farms across the state are quickly filling with other kinds of spring flowers: tulips and daffodils. While sheltering in place remains in effect, local farmers are continuing to harvest colorful crops and arrange them into bouquets to brighten up your quarantine—and, like many small businesses, to stay afloat until they can return to business as usual. To prevent you from clipping bulbs from your neighbor's yard (the urge is real), we've rounded up all the ways to support local flower purveyors both directly and through restaurants, taprooms, and wine bars around the city, all while observing social distancing. For more seasonal options, check out our guides to where to get local produce and where to find asparagus and rhubarb on takeout menus.

Bar del Corso

Pa Garden's affordable bouquets, available daily for pickup at the Beacon Hill pizzeria, range from assorted small or large arrangements to tulips and daffodils by the dozen. You even have the option of donating a bouquet to an essential food industry worker in Seattle.

Sponsored The Stranger Presents: A Worldwide Silent Reading Party Every Wednesday at 6pm PST, make yourself a snack, pour yourself a drink, and read silently while Paul Moore plays piano music for you!

Central Cafe and Juice Bar

The eco-conscious cafe gets tulips and mixed bouquets delivered from Fall City florist Sweet Blissful Blooms every Tuesday and Saturday. Stop by in person to scoop up a bundle (and a pastry to go, while you're at it).

Cure

From Wednesday-Saturday, you can add pastel-hued daffodils and tulips from local farmers to your charcuterie, sandwich, and/or cocktail kit order, either online or by phone. Note: These have limited availability, and they tend to go fast.

Hill City Tap House & Bottle Shop

Want something nice to look at while you drink beer from your Hill City growler? Text Sunshine by Tuesday at 916-396-2166 to reserve a $15 Cha New Life Garden bouquet for pickup on April 30, from 1:30-7:30 pm.

Left Bank

To soothe your stuck-inside-during-springtime-blues, the South Park natural wine shop's standing Friday Night Wine pickup and delivery program now includes the option of adding a $30 bouquet from Bleedfoot Florals.

London Plane

Starting on May 8 and continuing every Friday, the Melrose Market joint's flower shop will make springtime flower deliveries. If you're someone who likes to freshen your vase every week, opt for their four-week subscription, or consider their at-home floral arrangement class on May 15, which comes with flowers and a vase. They're also putting together special arrangements for Mother's Day, which will be delivered to moms on May 9.

Neighborhood Farmers Markets

Many of the flower vendors you usually buy from at your neighborhood farmers market continue to offer their services while the majority of markets remain closed. The Neighborhood Farmers Markets Shopper Sourcing Guide contains everything you need to know about ordering from places like Alm Hill Gardens, Blong’s Garden, Chao Cheng, Choice Bulb, and others.

Oma Bap

Pike Place Market flower vendor Shong Chao's spring bouquets are available for purchase through the fast-casual Korean restaurant's website, as well as its third-party delivery sites.

Pike Place Market

One of the highlights of visiting Pike Place, even when it's packed like a can of hungry sardines, is browsing its beautiful flower arrangements and chatting with the local farmers behind the stands. Help support them from home by ordering bouquets for pickup (and delivery, in many cases) from vendors like Santos Farm, the 30-plus Hmong family farmers (who have their own relief fund you can donate to as well), Gaia's Harmony Farm, and many others. If you're after tulips and daffodils in particular, your options are plentiful.

San Fermo

The Ballard pop-up market, open daily, has lovely seasonal floral bouquets in stock, along with other sundries for your home. Call ahead for curbside pickup.

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

April hasn't been the same for those who drive north to Skagit Valley every year to marvel at the sweeping fields of technicolor spring blooms. But, as you might already know, vendors like the Washington Bulb Co. and Tulip Town, who participate in the festival, have been making bouquet and bulb deliveries instead.

Terra Plata

Pike Place's own Hmong family farmers—who you can read about in The Atlantic—are working hard to bring you their colorful crops while the main market is closed for in-person shopping. Add a bouquet of fresh tulips to your order of house-made chorizo (or whatever else you choose from the New American restaurant's takeout and delivery menu).

Tilth

Tilth Alliance's annual Edible Plant Sale will move online this year to serve your quarantined spring gardening needs. Browse selections—they don't have bouquets, but they have a nice selection of edible flowers—from May 1-5 and order them for pickup at Rainier Beach Urban Farm & Wetlands.