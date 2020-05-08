The Best Movies to Stream This Weekend from Seattle Theaters and Beyond: May 8-10, 2020 Spaceship Earth, Translations, and More Movies to Watch from Home

The subjects of Matt Wolf's Spaceship Earth are quarantined just like us, only they get cool matching red jumpsuits. SIFF and Ark Lodge are screening this documentary about Biosphere 2 starting this weekend.

If you need a break from your deep quarantine binge (maybe it's The Sopranos, maybe it's Love Island), we're back with a fresh round of movie and TV recs you can watch on the internet. This weekend's lineup (many of which are presented by local theaters, though we've included some new Netflix and HBO options, too) range far and wide, from Spaceship Earth to the Translations: Seattle Transgender Film Festival to Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell.

New & Noteworthy: Supporting Seattle Businesses

15th Annual HUMP! Film Festival 2020

Our colleagues, the creators of HUMP!, were crushed to cancel their originally planned spring re-screening. But after receiving enthusiastic support and permission from the filmmakers to show their films online, they knew that the show must go on! Even if we can’t watch together in movie theaters, we can still watch the 16 all new, sexy short films, curated by Dan Savage, in the privacy and safety of our homes. Dan will introduce the show (starts 7pm tonight,) and then take you straight to the great dirty movies that showcase an amazing range of shapes, colors, sexualities, kinks and fetishes! BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via The Stranger

Saturday only

Ginger Snaps

A perennial gem in the teen werewolf movie canon, Ginger Snaps follows two socially outcast sisters, one of whom (Ginger) undergoes an unholy transformation after being attacked by a wolf in the woods. Will her sister Brigitte follow suit and join the nocturnal world? Is changing into a bloodthirsty canine creature a metaphor for the perils of puberty? This online screening will come complete with an intro with special guest Amie Simon (the creator of the blog I Love Splatter!), drink recommendations, a post-film discussion, and "cheap-as-heck quarantine cosplay."

Available via MoPOP

Friday only

A Good Woman is Hard to Find

A recently widowed mother of two goes searching for the culprit of her husband's murder—an act done in front of her young son, rendering him mute. When a drug dealer breaks into her house and forces her to let him keep his stolen supply there, she makes a quick pivot to badass vigilante. A New York Times review writes "working from a script (by Ronan Blaney) that’s a minor miracle of austerity and pacing, [director Abner Pastroll] layers gangland grift, domestic drama and female fury into a satisfying lasagna of mounting violence." We love lasagna. And this looks very good.

Available via Grand Illusion

The Infiltrators

In this docu-thriller, two young immigrants who purposely get themselves thrown into a shady for-profit detention center to dismantle the corrupt organization from the inside. Their detainers don't know that they're members of the National Immigrant Youth Alliance, a group of radical DREAMers who are on a mission to stop unjust deportations.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Police Beat

Police Beat, a fictional film I made with the director Robinson Devor (we also made Zoo), is also a documentary about a Seattle that's recovering from the dot-com crash of 2000 (a crash that sent Amazon's shares falling from nearly $100 apiece to $6—they're now around $2,400), and entering its first construction boom of the 21st century (between 2005 and 2008). The hero of my film, the police officer Z (played by the beautiful but sadly late Pape Sidy Niang), could actually afford a little Seattle house on his salary (around $45,000). The median price of houses in 2003 was a lot (about $300,000) but not out of reach for a middle-class immigrant with a stable job. Lastly, the film is a documentary about Seattle's beautiful and virid parks. How I love them all and wanted to film them all: Volunteer Park, Freeway Park, the Washington Park, Madison Park, the parks on either side of the Montlake Cut. So green, so urban, so natural. CHARLES MUDEDE

Available via The Stranger

Spaceship Earth

Matt Wolf's oddly uplifting documentary tells the true story of Biosphere 2—a self-engineered replica of the Earth's ecosystem inspired by a project that began in the 1970s, and in which eight people (self-described "biospherians") attempted to quarantine themselves for two years in the early '90s. While the experiment was cut short, the fact that this film chronicles daily existence in the face of a life-threatening ecological disaster makes this a timely online release.

Available via SIFF and Ark Lodge

Stage Russia HD – Children of the Sun

Russian playwright Maxim Gorky's dark comedy, written during the Russian Revolution of 1905, follows members of a new middle class as they search for meaning in ignorance of their impending annihilation. This modernized production by Timofey Kulyabin (Three Sisters, Onegin), filed at his Red Torch Theatre in Novosibirsk, is set in 1999 at Stanford University, and focuses on a group of students who "[barely sense] that their own privileged world is in jeopardy."

Available via Northwest Film Forum

The Teachers' Protest

In Nazi-occupied Norway, school teachers were forced to spout antisemitic, racist, and homophobic ideas in their classrooms. Thousands responded with protest letters and were threatened with job termination, and when that didn't work, soldiers arrested 1,000 teachers and sent them to prison camps. This documentary recounts their story with archival footage and animation by Herlov Åmland.

Available via the National Nordic Museum

Translations: Seattle Transgender Film Festival

Charles Mudede has written, "Here is something that Seattle should take pride in. We have the world's largest trans film festival. Not Berlin, not London, not New York City—but Seattle. The festival is called Translations, and it features a bunch of films from places that do not have the largest trans film festival." Jasmyne Keimig has picked her top three films for the virtual edition here: including Kelet (Saturday) and So Pretty (Sunday).

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell

It's impossible to boil down the music of the late musician Arthur Russell, who died of AIDS in 1992, into a single genre, but no one is gonna disagree that he made some very good and wild moves with the cello. This documentary incorporates rare archival footage and commentary from Russell's family, friends, and collaborators, from Philip Glass to Allen Ginsberg, and will have you taking time away to dream and clean up your room.

Available via SIFF

New and Noteworthy: Nationwide

Becoming

About a year ago, American treasure and cultural icon Michelle Obama came to the Tacoma Dome as part of her national tour promoting her book Becoming. She covered key events in her life from career to motherhood, and discussed the lessons learned from becoming the first Black woman to serve as First Lady of the United States. This documentary, premiering on Netflix today (from the Obamas' production company Higher Ground, following up their acclaimed American Factory) is "an intimate documentary" for those who were able to attend last year's show, and for us broke folk who weren't able to drive to Tacoma. Not sure how “intimate” this “conversation” can get, but I also don’t doubt Michelle’s ability to surpass all expectations. JENNI MOORE

Available via Netflix

Better Things

There might be no comedy series currently running that is as consistently cathartic as Pamela Adlon's Better Things. It was always good, but the leap the show has taken in its last two seasons (not coincidentally, the two seasons created sans-input from Adlon's former collaborator Louis C.K.) is something to behold. Not every character in the show—not Pamela's character, not her daughters, and certainly not the parade of people storming in and out of her already turbulent life—is likeable, but they're all in their own way extremely loveable, in the hard, complicated, but rewarding way you might recognize in relationships with your own (often-infuriating) family members. The fourth season (its best yet) is now available in full on Hulu, so if you've been waiting for that binge, here you go.BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via Hulu

Dead to Me Season 2

Netflix's unique buddy-comedy-dramedy-suspense-thriller (with wine!) returns for another off-kilter season that, much like their breakout drama Ozark, is basically just a prime-time soap opera of the sort that used to rule network television way back in the days where network television itself ruled popular culture. Nothing that's happening in this domestic drama is even remotely realistic, much less plausible, but the interplay between the characters, and the way they keep getting in each other's way, breaking shit, trying to fix it, failing, and then succeeding in spite of themselves anyway is pretty engrossing, and is especially so when it’s top-of-their-game Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini anchoring the show. Top off your goblet with some alcoholic grape juice and catch up with a binge of Dead to Me's first season before jumping into the new one. BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via Netflix

The Eddy

The latest burst of jazz-flavored drama from Oscar-winning writer/director Damian Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash) isn't lighting up a big screen (because that doesn't really happen anymore unless you've got one of those fancy projector setups in your house or whatever), it's on Netflix. Debuting on May 8, The Eddy seems like it should be a kind-of-chill slice-of-life about a guy (Andre Holland) running a jazz club in Paris and trying to be a good parent to his estranged daughter (Amandla Stendberg). But because it's Chazelle, it's also a crime-drama about an exile from the States just trying to stay relevant musically while ducking shady underworld types coming after him, that plays out its eight-episode run like an actual jazz ensemble giving its players a lot of room to solo.BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via Netflix

The Goldfinch*

If you've read Donna Tartt’s The Goldfinch, I am happy to report there’s zero need for you to sit through the remarkably tedious two-and-a-half-hour movie adaptation. If you haven’t read The Goldfinch, I am happy to report there’s zero need for you to sit through the remarkably tedious two-and-a-half-hour movie adaptation. NED LANNAMANN

*This film isn't recommended, but it's a big deal, and newly available this week

Available via Vudu, Google Play, Amazon Prime, and elsewhere

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

This counts as a Mother's Day movie, right? It probably should. Based on the bestselling Terry McMillan book, Stella (Angela Bassett) is a mom—a very hardworking one—who has to be cajoled into taking a trip to Jamaica because she's not been practicing self-care for awhile now. And when she gets to Jamaica with her friend Whoopi Goldberg, she meets young Taye Diggs, who is probably the cutest he has ever been in his entire life (which is saying something). He is also not an idiot, because the second he sees Angela Bassett, he falls in love with her. Don't turn this on expecting drama of any kind. This is a very laid-back, beautiful, mind-meltingly-gorgeous domestic fantasy that's more like a luxuriant bubble bath in film form. A bubble-bath with an almost always shirtless 20-something Taye Diggs.BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via HBO

The Hustle*

Ever sat down with a bag of Chex Mix and start eating, and realize that Chex Mix isn’t very good, and it just makes you thirsty and hungry for something else, but it’s better than nothing, so you eat the whole bag, and you don’t feel exactly bad after, but you don’t feel great either? That’s The Hustle, which stars Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway as two competing con-people and is a gender-swapped remake of the 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Like snack mix, you will enjoy this film on an airplane on your couch when it’s your only option. ELINOR JONES

*This film isn't recommended, but it's a big deal, and newly available this week

Available via Hulu, Amazon Prime, and elsewhere

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

I want to reconsider my stance on marriage so that I can marry Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. I want it to be one of my daughter’s fathers. It is the lightest timeline. It is the good place. Aside from parenting my child, it is the most uplifting experience I’ve had in the last two years. It's important to be engaged, but mental health breaks are important, too, and while you could just silence your phone and try to ignore each news alert signaling our further descent into doom, it'll be much better to watch Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and fully immerse yourself in pure, batshit joy. ELINOR JONES

Available via HBO

MTV's 'The Challenge'

This last Wednesday, Jasmyne Keimig wrote a piece celebrating the resurgence of "smooth-brained" reality TV as a balm for the time we live in, a time where every tidbit of news seems specially formulated to stab, spike, and wrinkle our cerebral cortex to anxious ruin. Well, if it's smooth-brained fun you seek, might we suggest one of the best possible options: MTV's The Challenge, the best possible iteration on the "Battle of the Network Stars" idea, and one of the rare examples of a TV-spinoff that effectively replaced its progenitors, The Real World and Road Rules. CBS/Viacom's free-streaming platform Pluto TV has an entire channel dedicated to nothing butlooping whole seasons of the show (currently in the middle of its 35th season on MTV proper). It hasn't just outgrown The Real World (or killed it, more accurately) it's now pulling in contestants from other Viacom reality shows, including Big Brother, Are You the One, Geordie Shore, Survivor, and more. When the two finalists of The Ringer's latest "Best Reality Character" bracket both come from this show? Trust that it gets no more smooth-brained than The Challenge.BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via Pluto TV

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind

This HBO documentary, released earlier this week, seeks to take a different tack in recounting the life of actor Natalie Wood. Most of her biographies tend to prominently fixate on her premature death, and the mystery surrounding it. Hell, even this blurb can't make it to its halfway point without bringing it up. But this doc, directed by Laurent Bouzereau (Five Came Back) and focused through the eyes of her daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, is all about really looking at the very full, eventful, and transformative life she lived for 43 years, featuring footage from home movies, words from her private letters and diaries, and interviews with some of her closest friends, providing the chance to celebrate the star for no other reason than to appreciate how brightly she shined. BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu

Postcards from the Edge and Bright Lights

A Fisher/Reynolds double feature for Mother's Day sure to blurt laughs, evoke gasps, and jerk tears in equal measures for about four hours straight. First, the (barely-) fictional adaptation of Carrie Fisher's relationship with her mother, Debbie Reynolds, Postcards from the Edge: starring Meryl Streep as Fisher and Shirley MacLaine as Reynolds. The story is sorta-kinda centered on Fisher's attempts to find and maintain sobriety in the midst of an unsatisfying acting career and the towering shadow of her mother's showmanship, but it also doesn't really matter: Carrie Fisher got Mike Nichols to direct Meryl Streep, as her, in a movie about her life. That's amazing. Chase that bit of loveliness with the HBO documentary Bright Lights, directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens, featuring Reynolds and Fisher together—Carrie on the eve of filming The Force Awakens, Debbie in the midst of a Vegas set—sharing true stories of their time in Hollywood, and their time together.BOBBY ROBERTS

Bright Lights available via HBO; Postcards from the Edge available to rent via VOD

Serial Mom

Not only is Serial Mom a great choice for a very particular kind of Mother's Day, but it's also a good intro to Kathleen Turner if all you know about her is that she was the voice of Jessica Rabbit. Written and directed by John Waters, Serial Mom puts Turner in the sort of meaty lead role the Prince of Puke would normally reserve for his muse Divine—and Turner makes the absolute most of the opportunity, fully committing to this freakshow and giving real bite what might have otherwise been a slight black comedy about making celebrities out of murderers. Good thing we as a culture don't do that anymore, right? Ha ha ha! BOBBY ROBERTS

Available via Vudu, YouTube, Google Play, and elsewhere

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker*

I found The Rise of Skywalker, the last film in the Skywalker saga, boring. And it was not even a long movie, and I'm a fan of the director's (J.J. Abrams) work (particularly Mission: Impossible III—the best in that franchise), and many of the visual effects are impressive—particularly the haunting business of bringing the late Carrie Fisher back to life. But all together, the film is burdened by too much sentimental family stuff (you are my granddaughter, you are my son, you killed my parents, and so on), and its end did not know how to end for a very long time. CHARLES MUDEDE

*This film isn't recommended, but it's a big deal, and newly available this week

Available via Disney+

Ongoing: Supporting Seattle Businesses

Americana Kamikaze

NYC's interdisciplinary performance group Temporary Distortion blends theater, film, and installation to freakily contort Japanese ghost stories and horror (aka J-Horror) through an American musical tradition. In a 2009 New York Times review of the play, Jon Weiss wrote, "Hard-core horror fans should take notice, because with Hollywood’s rarely risking something truly upsetting anymore, preferring funny zombies and by-the-numbers remakes, you might have to go to the theater to see death performed live to really test your limits."

Available via On the Boards

Best of CatVideoFest: Creature Comforts Edition

Local feline enthusiast and Henri the Cat creator Will Braden, bless his heart, has plucked 40 minutes of quality content from SIFF's CatVideoFest—an annual celebration of the divine conjunction of cats and internet—for your viewing pleasure.

Available via SIFF

Bacurau

In this Cannes Jury Prize-winning sci-fi tale of predation and resistance, a small Brazilian town bands together to repel murderous mercenaries and mysterious forces that want to drive them from their homes and erase the memory of their existence.

Available via Ark Lodge

Capital in the Twenty-First Century

This documentary adaptation of Thomas Picketty's bestselling book sheds a light on today's growing financial inequalities and offers an explanation as to why millennials are the first since World War II's Greatest Generation to make less money than their parents.

Available via Grand Illusion

Colonel Redl

This pre-WWI-set Hungarian film, which won the Cannes Grand Jury prize in 1985, chronicles Alfred Redl's ascension to head of counter-intelligence of the Austro-Hungarian Army, all the way up to his (spoiler, sorry) apparent suicide.

Available via SIFF

Confidence

In this 1980 Academy Award-nominated film, two resistance members in WWII-era Hungary pretend to be husband and wife in an effort to hide in plain sight from Nazi occupiers. The woman, Kata, is married in real life, which causes turmoil when she and her fake husband start to develop feelings for each other.

Available via SIFF

Deerskin

Wacky director Quentin Dupieux (Rubber) is back with Jean Dujardin (The Artist) in a movie described as "a comic character study in which clothes make the man…mad."

Available via SIFF

An Engineer Imagines

From his work on the Sydney Opera House to the Pompidou Centre to the Lloyd's Building, Irish engineer Peter Rice was just as much an artist as he was a structural designer. If your eyes could use some beautiful things to look at, check out Marcus Robinson's documentary on Rice's life and work, leading up to his death in 1992.

Available via SIFF

Exhibition on Screen - Leonardo: The Works

Leonardo da Vinci has been dead for centuries, but his legend lives on. This documentary, released on the 500th anniversary of his death, explores the Renaissance artist's life and work.

Available via SIFF

Fantastic Fungi

At its worst, Fantastic Fungi gets too woo-woo wacky for its own good (when the film’s discussion turns to magic mushrooms, the visuals turn into what is, as far as I can tell, a psychedelic screensaver from Windows 95), but at its best, the doc pairs fantastic time-lapse imagery with a good dose of actual, mind-blowing science. Affable, passionate mushroom researcher Paul Stamets is joined by talking heads Michael Pollan, Andrew Weil, and narrator Brie Larson to examine everything from massive fungal networks that carry signals between disparate, distant plants to the psychological benefits of psilocybin. It’s an uneven trip, but a good one. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Available via Ark Lodge

Lucian Freud - A Self Portrait

London's Royal Academy of Arts and Boston's Museum of Fine Arts will present an on-screen exhibition of 50 paintings, prints, and drawings by the late British painter Lucian Freud.

Available via SIFF

Mephisto

The 1981 Academy Award winner for Best Foreign Language Film went to Hungarian director István Szabó's Mephisto, which follows a struggling actor who cooperates with Nazis in occupied Germany in order to become a star. Ingmar Bergman deemed "an impassioned work of art."

Available via SIFF

Now I'm Fine

Sean Nelson wrote, "Ahamefule J. Oluo, of Stranger Genius Award winning band Industrial Revelation, remounts his autobiographical odyssey, a harrowing, hilarious personal story punctuated by astoundingly strong songs, brilliantly arranged and performed by several of the most talented musicians in Seattle." Originally staged at On the Boards, Now I'm Fine received rave reviews during its recent New York run, and will now be screened online.

Available via On the Boards

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

With Once Were Brothers, Roher presents a conventional contextualizing rock doc with marquee-name talking heads—Van Morrison, George Harrison, Bruce Springsteen, et al.—and efficiently reveals Robertson's early family life (his mother was indigenous, his father Jewish) and musical evolution. Robertson is an articulate, passionate memoirist; the film is based on his 2016 autobiography, Testimony. With equanimity, he registers the Band's soaring highs and devastating lows, while his French ex-wife Dominique adds crucial observations about the inter-band dynamics and substance abuse that dogged the members. Tracing a story of relentless, upward mobility through the music industry, the doc emphasizes Robertson's inner strength and boundless ambition, which helped him to avoid the booze- and drug-related pitfalls that afflicted his mates. For fans of the Band, this film will inspire tears of sorrow and joy, if not rage. Now more than ever, their music stirs emotions with a profundity that feels religious, but without the stench of sanctimony. DAVE SEGAL

Available via SIFF and Ark Lodge

Our Mothers

Cesar Diaz's debut, the winner of the Cannes Film Festival Camera d'Or in 2019, is set in the aftermath of Guatemala's bloody 20-year civil war. It follows Ernesto, a young anthropologist who's determined to track down his father, a guerillero who disappeared during the war. "Díaz’s approach is plain and solid, like a well-built wooden chair before varnishing," wrote the New York Times' Glenn Kenny.

Available via SIFF

The Roads Not Taken

Sally Potter's new film The Roads Not Taken follows Leo (Javier Bardem), a man tortured by visions of alternate versions of his life. In one, he lives in Mexico with his first love, Dolores. In another, he's an aging bachelor on a Greek island. In reality, he's confined to a sparse Brooklyn apartment, not far from his daughter (Elle Fanning).

Available via Ark Lodge

Sátántangó

If you want some serious cinephile cred, you can't do better than this seven-and-a-half-hour epic by the Hungarian master Béla Tarr, known for making long, grimy, long, dark, strangely poetic, long movies like Werckmeister Harmonies and The Turin Horse. Sátántango (1994), restored in 4K, is based on László Krasznahorkai's brutal experimental novel about a collective farm collapsing under the weight of its members' greed, betrayal, and hopelessness.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

SPLIFF 2019 & 2020

A new vibe of stoner entertainment is emerging—witness the rise of Broad City, High Maintenance, and basically every TV show created on Viceland. And, most importantly, The Stranger presents SPLIFF, your new favorite film festival created by the stoned for the stoned. Because we can no longer congregate in person, we're rescreening the 2019 and 2020 festivals (the latter of which is hosted by Betty Wetter and Cookie Couture) online! Got some weed on hand? Check it out from the comfort of your home. All contributions received will be shared with the filmmakers.

Available via The Stranger

Slay the Dragon

Barak Goodman and Chris Durrance's documentary investigates how gerrymandering has damaged our democracy, and how citizen-led activist groups have been crucial agents of change when bigger systems fail.

Available via SIFF and Ark Lodge

Thousand Pieces of Gold

Based on the novel by Ruthanne Lum McCunn (with a screenplay by novelist and filmmaker Anne Makepeace), this 1990 film follows a young Chinese woman (Rosalind Chao) whose family ships her to an Idaho mining town to be sold as a bride. To make matters worse, she's bought by a gross barkeeper in an Idaho mining town who forces her into prostitution.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Friday only

The Whistlers

Festival favorite Corneliu Porumboiu (The Treasure, Police, Adjective) delves into the noir genre, complete with a beautiful crook, a crooked inspector, and...a secret whistling language?

Available via SIFF

A White, White Day

In Hlynur Pálmason's follow-up to Winter Brothers, an off-duty police chief in a remote Icelandic town begins to suspect a local man of having had an affair with his late wife. In thriller-meets-Nordic-art-house fashion, the man becomes obsessed with finding the truth, at the expense of his (living) loved ones.

Available via SIFF