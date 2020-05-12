Stranger EverOut Presents: Takeout Tuesdays! A Selection of Sponsored Takeout Options for May 12–18

Happy Tuesday! Like we did last week, we've partnered with a selection of local restaurants and eateries to bring you this sponsored list of to-go options and deals available this week. Read on for details on everything from vegetarian taco kits to CBD soda to chocolate.

Broadfork Cafe (U-District)

"Organic, vegan sandwiches, soup, salad, smoothies, kombucha, and fresh juice. Open for takeout and delivery."

Wed-Fri 11 am-8 pm & Sat-Sun 11 am-5 pm, 4757 12th Ave NE, 206-522-6966

Copal

"Copal is offering Friday night takeout! This week features roasted chicken, beef barbacoa, and a vegetarian taco kit. We also have bottled cocktails, slushies, beer and wine. Visit our website for details on ordering and picking up. Limited numbers, so get your order in!"

Fri 4-7 pm, 323 Occidental Ave S

El Camino

"El Camino is offering new menu items like our rockfish and shrimp ceviche, and mole negro torta! We proudly use only the freshest ingredients (organic and local whenever possible) to bring the vibrant flavors of Oaxaca and southern Mexico to the great Northwest. Also available: our famous margarita kits, beers, Jarritos, and wine! Order and pay online for curbside pickup. Delivery available."

Tues-Sat 4-9 pm, 607 N 35th St, 206-632-7303

Loretta’s Northwesterner

"Come visit Loretta’s Northwesterner for takeout burgers, fish and chips, and salads! Liquor, beer, and wine available for purchase with food. Call 206-251-2821 to place your order – we miss you!"

Daily 3-7 pm, 8617 14th Ave S, 206-251-2821

Los Agaves

"Order curbside pickup from Los Agaves to experience flavors that combine old family recipes with Pacific Northwest ingredients! Offering breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Our specialties include all the classics of Mexican street food, including 'al pastor' tacos, handmade tamales, huaraches, tortas, and ceviche. Wash it down with a glass of horchata, or your favorite Mexican beer!"

Daily 7:30 am-5 pm, 1514 Pike Place Ave #7, 206-504-0202

The Pine Box

"We are excited to re-open our doors for takeout! Along with a killer list of beer available for growler fills, we offer draft cider, CBD soda, kombucha, and wine. Shop our bottle cooler for cans and bottles to go, from IPAs to Belgian sours, and grab a house-crafted cocktail, too. Our to-go food menu makes it easy with take-and-bake mac 'n' cheese for two, tasty hot pizzas, burgers, and more. Vegan available."

Wed-Sat 3-7 pm, 1600 Melrose Ave (at Pine), 206-588-0375

South Town Pie

"South Town Pie is open for takeout—order and pay online and we’ll bring it out to your car! We’re also offering meal deals like the family meal deal (good for four people), which includes an 18″ two-topping pizza, a large house salad, and Rice Krispie dessert (Bonus! Add an 18″ cheese pizza for only $15, or a bottle of wine for $12!). Plus, you can now get beer and wine with your order! Also selling gift cards. Check our website for all the details."

Tues-Sat 4-9 pm, 8611 14th Ave S, 206-535-7166

Star Brass Lounge

"Star Brass is now open for takeout! Located in the heart of Georgetown, we're serving up burgers, sides, and salad. Liquor, beer, and wine available with purchase with food. Call us at 206-851-8628 daily from 4-8 pm to place your order!"

Daily 4-8 pm, 5813 Airport Way S, 206-851-8628

Theo Chocolate

"Take 20% off your next Theo-To-Go order! Check out Theo’s website to shop classic treats and a few new Theo-To-Go exclusives to help create a moment of fun at home. Visit theochocolate.com/theo-to-go to place your order.

**Offer valid for one use only; applies to curbside pickup or Theo-To-Go delivery only. To redeem, mention this ad to the associate when you receive your order confirmation call. Offer expires May 31, 2020."

3400 Phinney Ave N, 206-632-5100

West Seattle Junction Restaurants

"Every restaurant in the West Seattle Junction that's currently open welcomes you to call in orders for pick-up in person. Ask if they will also deliver your order curbside to your vehicle. You’ll find 15 minute parking signs throughout The Junction. Please use these spaces for a quick and easy way to get food or goods to-go. The Junction merchants also pay for 268 free parking spaces in four free parking lots. You can find the parking lots on 42nd Ave SW and SW Oregon, and 44th Ave SW between SW Oregon and Edmunds. Need delivery? No problem, as The Junction merchants hand-deliver the grub or you can order through a variety of delivery services. Learn more here!"