Where to Get Takeout & Delivery For National Doughnut Day 2020 in Seattle From the Black-Owned Zuri's Donutz to Places Donating Proceeds to Black Lives Matter

Zuri's Donutz via Instagram The black-owned Lynnwood bakery Zuri's Donutz boasts inventive flavors like ube with toasted coconut. They're open from Tuesday-Sunday for walk-up orders and third-party delivery.

National Doughnut Day (Friday, June 5) may be far from your mind this week, but taking a break and treating yourself to a bit of delicious fried dough, not to mention supporting locally owned doughnut shops, is still very much encouraged. Some local bakeries are also pledging to donate proceeds from this weekend's sales to social justice causes like Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County or the Equal Justice Initiative, which in a way echoes the benevolent origin story of the holiday (it was created to honor the Salvation Army volunteers who distributed doughnuts to soldiers during World War I). Below, we've rounded up special to-go offerings available on Friday, as well as some of our favorite local purveyors of glazed, filled, and frosted treats.

Donut Factory

The Lynnwood and University District shops are open for walk-in orders and third-party delivery on National Doughnut Day. For the future, you can also place 48-hour advance preorders, which allow you to choose your frosting, toppings, coatings, and fillings.

General Porpoise Doughnuts (Capitol Hill and Laurelhurst locations)

For the week of June 1, 5% of sales from these toothsome seasonal treats will be donated to Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County. Stop by the two currently operating locations to order in person.

Good Day Doughnuts

All doughnuts for this Friday, including the long-awaited jelly-filled doughnuts, are sold out for preorder at the White Center shop, but check back next week for a restock. They're also sold out for preorders this Saturday, but their lobby will be open for in-person purchases from 9 am-1 pm. They're donating all proceeds on Saturday to the Black Lives Matter Freedom Fund.

Half and Half Doughnut Co.

The 1950s-inspired spot has filled its quota on preorders for this Friday, but they'll still have a limited supply of doughnuts in store. As for Saturday, Sunday, and beyond, you can still stake your claim. We highly recommend the pineapple fritter, but you can't go wrong with their old fashioned, their filled cronut, or anything else on the menu.

King Donuts

Walk in to the Rainier Valley shop any day of the week (they're open from 7 am-noon on weekdays and from 7 am-7 pm on weekends) or order delivery through Postmates. They have all manner of rings, twists, bars, and crullers by the dozen or in single quantities.

Mighty-O Donuts

Order your vegan sweets in whatever quantity you like from Mighty-O's website, where you can opt for delivery from Caviar, DoorDash, or UberEats, or in-store pickup at your preferred location. If you're feeling lucky, stop in the Green Lake, Ballard, and Capitol Hill locations to see what they have left. In the spirit of the holiday, they're donating 10% of sales to their employees on Friday, as well as "a percentage" of proceeds to Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County.

Raised Doughnuts

Mi Kim's Central District shop has fresh June flavors like nectarine, passionfruit mochi, tahini chocolate, and earl grey available for preorder and pickup, as well as churro crullers on Fridays, savory treats on Saturdays, and raspberry bismarcks on Sundays. Send in your order 24 hours in advance, or, for day-of pickups, call the shop first thing in the morning to have your doughnuts set aside.

Serious TakeOut

This Friday from 9 am-noon, Tom Douglas's Ballard pop-up will shell out gluten-free mochi doughnuts made with mochiko rice flour. Place your order in advance and scoop up flavors like matcha green tea, apple streusel, and a doughnut with black and red sprinkles in honor of Ballard High School grads.

Top Pot Doughnuts

The local chain is donating a portion of proceeds for the week of National Doughnut Day to the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit based in Montgomery that provides legal services to prisoners who may have been wrongly convicted of crimes or denied a fair trial. Order limited flavors online for delivery through DoorDash or Joe Coffee, or stop by in person.

Zuri's Donutz

This black-owned Lynnwood shop goes beyond your standard old fashioned and jelly-filled doughnuts with inventive flavors like ube (a sweet purple yam popular in the Philippines) with toasted coconut, raspberry-glazed mango, and red dragonfruit. They're open for walk-in orders on National Doughnut Day, as well as delivery through Postmates and DoorDash.