You can, at long last, gaze upon Lake Washington from the deck of Sand Point's Magnuson Cafe and Brewery, open every day for limited outdoor dining (and takeout). Courtesy of Magnuson Cafe and Brewery

When Governor Inslee's statewide health directive prohibiting in-person dining and drinking took hold back in March, tons of places transitioned to takeout and delivery service full-time. Now that King County has been approved to move into the next phase of reopening, a steady flow of restaurants and bars are back open for limited seating. (This phase allows for 50 percent capacity for outdoor dining and 25 percent capacity for indoor dining.)

To help you keep track of everything, our location directory now has a dine-in and outdoor dining section, which can be filtered into just indoor or just outdoor dining options. Right now, our list includes options like Cure Cocktail, Mioposto, and Taylor Shellfish, but it's being updated constantly, so check back often for updates.

If you choose to go out, remember to bring a face mask and maintain social distancing! Bon appetit!