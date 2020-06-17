Celebrate Pride with The Stranger, Baby!

Pride is finally here, and this year we’re planning on celebrating civil rights and the creative breadth of our community rather than watered-down vodka and cheap glitter (though you’re certainly welcome to get blitzed and throw some in the air).

The first Pride in 1969 was a protest led by black trans women who were fighting against systemic oppression and constant brutality forced upon them by police. Fifty-one years later, our city currently is deadlocked in that same fight between civilians and cops, Black Lives Matter activists and old world racist diehards. We’d like to support our protesting family, friends, and neighbors and also provide a space in which y’all can celebrate yourselves and each other with events that entertain and educate.

As members of the Seattle LGBTQIA+ community ourselves, we’d like to maintain that energy and present a variety of local voices next weekend, June 26-28. From belting out your favorite protest songs to spinning around your room to a 4am DJ set, these events are here to support you and make you feel not only included but cherished within your communities. The full lineup is listed below.

A portion of all proceeds from ticket sales will be going directly to artists and event producers as well as to the Trans Women of Color Solidarity Network and Black and Pink.

FRIDAY

Gay Misérables

SATURDAY

Quarantine Book Club: 'Giovanni’s Room'

NOIR: A Melanated Drag Celebration with Londyn Bradshaw and Skarlet Dior Black

Virtual S L I P: Queer Party After Hours

SUNDAY

Acid Tea - Pride Edition with 303 Me Dad

Collide-O-Scope - Pride Edition

Are you putting on an event that you’d like to host on the Stranger’s streaming platform? Tell us all the details here.