Everything a Sports Fan Needs to Know About Visiting Seattle’s Stadiums

With the release of the Kraken, the unlikely ascent of the Seahawks’ Geno Smith, the twin soccer powerhouses of Sounders FC and OL Reign, and the recent end of the Mariners’ 21-year playoff drought, it’s a great time to watch live sports in Seattle. Local fans are friendly and enthusiastic, and don’t generally mind a little small talk or answering a few questions to help a visitor out. And with six teams and three well-maintained stadiums to choose from, there’s a game to see most days of the year.

Note: All three stadiums have a clear bag policy. All welcome empty water bottles; T-Mobile and Lumen allow outside food.

Climate Pledge Arena

HOME TO: SEATTLE KRAKEN (NHL), SEATTLE STORM (WNBA)

This brand-new stadium built on the bones of Key Arena is a stunner and a great place to catch the 32nd NHL franchise, the Seattle Kraken, or four-time WNBA champions Seattle Storm. Nestled in the Seattle Center, it’s easy to access via bus or monorail, and it has a true wealth of pre- and post-game food and drink options nearby.

For Kraken games, head to the Seattle Center Armory 90 minutes before puck drop for a beer garden, sign making, face painting, and other activities. From there, it’s a three-minute walk to the arena. Adrenaline junkies should enter early to get a spot next to the glass for warmups, which start 30 minutes before game time. The Storm have fewer organized pre-game activities, but fans are fun and the vibes at the arena on game day are always good.

Food is pricey, but options are varied and lines move fast. Impossible offers vegetarian burgers, nuggets, and specials, or try quirkier options like the bacon pop rocks baked potato or PBJ corn dog. Beer is on tap throughout the arena, and you can grab-n-go canned wine, beer, or cocktails.

One warning: the men’s bathroom lines at Kraken games are LONG. Like really, really long.

T-Mobile Park

HOME TO: SEATTLE MARINERS (MLB)

Twenty-four years old but regularly updated, T-Mobile Park boasts wide concourses, plenty of standing-room options, and good views of the game from every level. On hot days, splurge on a Terrace Club ticket for access to air conditioning. On cool nights, bring a blanket.

There’s a dearth of good bar options near the park, but Hatback Bar & Grille across the street is a slick Mariners-owned space with decent pizza and local beers. For something divier, head two blocks south to Hooverville. In the stadium itself, standing-room-only area The Pen opens two hours before game time—30 minutes before the rest of the park—and offers happy hour beers until an hour before first pitch. Afterward, 20-ounce pours get expensive, but there are $5 and $6 canned options widely available.

Food options cover every style and price point, from $4 hot dogs to poké bowls to buzzy newcomer Moto Pizza. A newly expanded value menu makes it easier to keep kids (and adults!) snacking, with a dozen options for four dollars or less. There are two free-play areas; a playground on the main level for younger kids and batting cages on the 300 level over home plate. A free photo with the Mariner Moose makes a fun souvenir for all ages.

The light rail is the best option for travel, with Stadium Station a few blocks away, but if you need to drive you can pre-purchase parking in the Mariners garage across the street or browse for street parking on Utah Ave South. The garage also offers secure bike parking.

Lumen Field

HOME TO: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (NFL), SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC (MLS), OL REIGN (NWSL)

Lumen Field keeps its turf and its rafters busy as the home to three successful sports franchises: three-time conference champion Seattle Seahawks, current NWSL shield winners OL Reign, and two-time MLS Cup winners and current CONCACAF Champions League winners Seattle Sounders FC. Perched on the edge of Pioneer Square, the stadium and the neighborhood have a lively game-day atmosphere no matter which team you’re seeing.

Sounders and Reign games are preceded by a march to the match, open to any and all who fall in along the way. The mood is pleasantly rowdy and the chants are easy to pick up. The Seahawks turn neighboring Lumen Field Events Center into “Touchdown City” before every game, hosting kid’s activities, discounted beer, and mascot appearances. The Pen at next-door T-Mobile Park also hosts a happy hour before Seahawks games.

Food in the stadium is limited during soccer matches, and it’s generally unexciting. A better bet is to grab something when you hop off the light rail (use the Chinatown station) or on Occidental Avenue before you enter. Buses also serve the nearby area well, though service is limited on Sundays. Cascade Bicycle offers bike valet services before many Sounders matches.