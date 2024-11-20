Wow, things got weird this year, huh? Chances are you want to tuck under a stack of weighted blankets and sleep until 2028. Us, too! We have to push forward, but there will be plenty of time to fight in 2025. For now, we party! Seattle is one of the only cities in America that got shit right on November 5, so let’s rejoice and celebrate the fact that We! Are! Great! Chug festive cocktails! Get happy and weird with Scott Shoemaker’s War on Christmas! Fall into a trance at a gaudy light display! (If you stare long enough you might be able to fool your brain into thinking the sun didn’t set at 4 pm.) Find many more good things to do at everout.com/seattle.

Illustrations by Michael Mergenthaler; Design by Corianton Hale

Click the image above (or click here) to download a printable PDF of the Gladvent Calendar!