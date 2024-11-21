You might be the kind of person who loves to stay behind the bar and shake drinks all night for your guests. But if you’re not that guy, nothing’s better than a festive batch cocktail for your holiday parties. We asked Bar Miriam’s Megan Russell to share the recipe for one of her go-to holiday treats: Her Golden Spice Martini Recipe. She infuses her martini fixings with saffron, star anise, and allspice for a cocktail that’s as pretty as it is complex—on the palate, that is. All of the work for this cocktail is just letting the spices infuse. Then you get to sit back and sip for the rest of the night.

MEGAN RUSSELL

Golden Spice Martini

Makes 10

20 oz Bombay, Tanqueray, or Mahón Spanish Gin

5 oz Lustau Manzanilla Sherry

5 oz extra dry vermouth

10-15 strands of saffron

1 star anise

3 allspice berries

2 oz Italicus Bergamot Liqueur (optional)

pickled cranberries (optional, see recipe below)

Put the gin, sherry, and optional bergamot liqueur into a container along with the saffron, star anise, and allspice berries. Let the spirits infuse for 2 hours, and strain the spices out.

To prepare the drink, add 3 ounces of the batch to a shaker with ice, stir for 30 seconds, and strain into your favorite martini glass.

If you’d like to do this as a “freezer door martini,” split between two bottles and add 10 ounces of filtered water to dilute, and you can just pour 4 ounces of the batch into your favorite martini glass and go!

To garnish:

For a more citrusy option, express a lemon peel over the martini, garnish with the expressed lemon peel

A single star anise (my mom’s personal favorite to add a little extra spice aroma)

Quick pickled cranberries (for dirty martini fans, add a splash of brine before serving)

Pickled Cranberries

1 c brown or cane sugar

1 c apple cider vinegar

1 cinnamon stick

¼ tsp allspice berries

⅛ tsp cloves

⅛ tsp whole black peppercorn

1 cardamom pod (crushed with a knife)

⅛ tsp Kosher salt

½ pound fresh cranberries

Place the cranberries in a heat-safe container (with a lid) that’s large enough to have room for the liquid.

In a saucepan, over medium-high heat, lightly toast spices until fragrant (roughly 30 seconds). Add in apple cider vinegar and sugar. Allow sugar to dissolve. Carefully pour over cranberries. Allow to cool to room temperature. Place lid on cranberries and refrigerate.

For dirty martini lovers out there, the brine from the cranberries also makes a nice addition to the martini. Just drop a quarter of an ounce into the martini before serving.