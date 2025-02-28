There is a magic to the nail salon. Inside those closed doors, amidst the smell of polish and rubbing alcohol, conversation flows, secrets are divulged. It’s ripe for gossip.

That also makes it an ideal environment for a down and dirty conversation. “Mani Petty,” a new interview show by The Stranger’s sibling video production company, Get Me Outta Here, combines the sacred activity of getting a fresh manicure with a probing, irreverent interview.

Each set of questions corresponds to each finger: For the thumb: things the guest likes or dislikes. (“Crypto?” Thumbs down. “Dad-core?” Thumbs up. “Flat earth?” Thumbs down.) The pointer finger covers their career. For the middle finger, things they hate. (“I thought I was gonna have to air out Mark Ronson.”) Ring finger, romance. (“This one girl told me she has a fetish for butter.”) The pinky, promises made, promises broken.

For the first episode of Mani Petty, which was released this week, Grammy-award winning rapper Trinidad James spilled about his beef (or lack thereof) with producer Mark Ronson, how he slid (unsuccessfully) into Doja Cat’s DMs, and how his real soulmate is Waffle House. He’s also not a flat earther. Not that anyone thought he was, but, good to clear that up regardless.

This is Get Me Outta Here’s second show they’ve released this month. If nails aren’t your thing, there’s also their food show, “Harry IRL.” (There’s a puppet involved.) But for the nail fans, the intimate nature of having your hands held and adorned by a talented artist (in this case, Karina from Capricorn Nails), leads to more soul baring, according to show hosts and sisters Kayce Kirihana, 36, Pisces, and Tori Kirihara, 32, Sagittarius.

Kayce, a former basketballer, comes from the sports marketing world. Tori, a multimedia artist, comes from the nonprofit sector. Both of them were born and raised in South Seattle and have always loved getting their nails done. They hope their show will break stigmas about who should and shouldn’t get their nails done and, in doing so, make for some good conversation.

I sat down with the two of them to talk about Mani Petty, nails, Seattle, and what kind of manicure Bill Nye the Science Guy should get.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Tell me about Mani Petty. Where did that idea come from?

Tori: It was based around the idea that the places where people, mostly girls, talk the most and get the most tea. That’s the nail shop.

Kayce: We started off with the concept and our pilot was with our dad. It was a really cool dynamic and interview, and we've never really sat down with our dad doing that kind of thing.

Did your dad get his nails done? Was that the first time?

Kayce: He'll go get pedicures. But he’s a public school teacher and a gym teacher, so he always covered it up. But this was fun, letting us do his nails.

Tori: There's such a stigma against guys just getting their nails done. It's definitely more common now, but there's still people who are totally not on board with it. So we thought it would be a really cool concept to get people that you would never even think would be down for something like this, but you see them being vulnerable and opening up and stepping outside of their comfort zone.

Did you grow up getting your nails done? Where did that love of getting your nails done start?

Kayce: We went to Franklin High School. Being in the city and part of that culture, nails has always been a form of expression. We used to go to this place called Johnny Nails on Rainier Avenue which was a staple nail shop. [Editor’s note: It’s still there.]

Tori and I are very expressive when it comes to our hair, our style, our fashion, our tattoos. Nails are just another way of expressing ourselves.

Do you feel like the nail culture in Seattle is starting to keep pace with what's going on in bigger cities?

Tori: More nail places are starting to get hip with more current nail trends and there's a lot of more independent nail artists too in the city.

Kayce: Growing up, it was like you only had the option of a nail shop. If you wanted to get more intricate designs, then you had to seek out somebody who specialized in that. You've seen [trends] go from acrylics to gel to dips, and now it's like gel x is the new thing. The way things are going and moving, nail shops are trying to keep up with that to stay in business.

What do you want from the show? Where do you see it going?

Tori: Nails is not something that a lot of people are comfortable with, but when they come to the show, the whole point is to be vulnerable. Even the topics of the conversations that we're having are like, “Hey, let's get to know you in more of an intimate setting and really get you to open up.”

Kayce: We're just trying to set the tone that this is a safe space. We can talk about things. We can get to know you and we can talk about why you think the earth is flat. People get to know us better, and then also get to know our guests better.

Speaking of that, Kayce, do you think the earth is flat?

Kayce: It was a joke, but sometimes I think, “What if? Well, why is this?” And so obviously, yeah, not one of my brightest moments.

Do you have anyone who you would like to see on the show?

Tori: We have a whole list of people we would love to see on the show. Musicians, artists, athletes.

Kayce: We’ve talked about Bill Nye and Lucy Liu. [Basketballer] Angel Reese. Jordan Chiles, who’s from Washington. Rebecca Black. The spectrum is crazy.

What kind of nails should Bill Nye get?

Tori: Obviously, some science things. But I do think it would be cool to do some moments of current things that he's done that are really cool.

Kayce: When you think Bill Nye the Science Guy, you think science, right? But that's the beauty of the show; we're getting people to open up and talk about things that typically we wouldn’t know about them. What if he's like, “I really don't even like science, I love math.”