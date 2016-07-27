Pioneer Square (map) Pioneer Square
During February's edition of the city's oldest art walk, look forward to gallery openings, free booze, and the opportunity to mingle with other artsy folks in Pioneer Square. This month, don't miss the opening receptions for The Design of Dissent, Visual Art Selections from the Women's March, Chris McMullen: C.S.E. (Collaborative Stacking Extravaganza!), and Alex Boeschenstein: too many cunning passages. From images from the Women's March to a celebration of the diversity and impact of Black artists to a survey of social and political protest art, it's a great way to enjoy the local art scene while resisting Trump's agenda. See our First Thursday calendar for a complete list of openings and recommended shows, and look below for our interactive and mobile-friendly map.
Other museums are also open late and free on First Thursday, including the Burke Museum, Henry Art Gallery, MOHAI, Northwest African American Museum, Seattle Art Museum, and Asian Art Museum.
