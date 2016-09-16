America's Largest Police Union Endorses Donald Trump

Another reminder that police unions are not like other unions. a katz / Shutterstock.com

A notorious hotelier named Donald Trump is running for president and has received the backing of America's largest police union. The Hill:

The nation's largest police union on Friday endorsed Donald Trump for president, lauding his commitment to police officers. The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) gave the GOP presidential nominee its endorsement after he received support from more than two-thirds of the group's national board.

The FOP has 330,000 members nationwide, including 2,800 cops in Washington, in cities like Spokane, Olympia, and Auburn.

The FOP is represented on Washington's task force on police shootings. The task force is considering reforming an extreme state law that makes it nearly impossible to charge police officers when they unjustly kill, but the FOP opposes making any changes to the law. (Neither of Seattle's police unions, the Seattle Police Officers Guild and Seattle Police Management Association, are members of the FOP.)

The National Border Patrol Council, which represents 16,500 border patrol agents, has also endorsed Trump.

Not all cops are bad people, but now we know that a lot of them want a racist misogynist windbag to run the country.