Gary Johnson's In Town!

Gary Johnson will rally with his VP Bill Weld at the Sheraton Hotel at 4 p.m. today. Andrew Cline / Shutterstock.com

He's a gun-nut, an anti-vaxxer/anti-taxxer, a foreign policy genius, and the guy Washington Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Bryant said he'd consider after finally disavowing Donald Trump.

Like Green Party candidate Jill Stein, libertarian Gary Johnson won't be allowed in the first presidential debate this year. He's polling at just 8 percent nationally, but in a recent Washington Post poll had 16 percent support in Washington State. (According to Koch's lackeys at CATO Institute, Washington has the 8th highest population of libertarians in the country, a group made largely of white men.)

Even spookier is that Johnson isn't just pulling voters from Trump. Politico reports on polls showing he's pulling from both camps.

He'll be at the Sheraton this afternoon for a rally to ruin everything for the rest of us. I'll be there. Follow here for updates.