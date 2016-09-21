Mr Robot Season Two Ends Tonight: Perhaps the Post-Revolution Should Not Be Televised

Rami Malek made a little history by winning Best Actor in a Drama at the 68th Emmy Awards. USA Network

Nevertheless, Malek deserved the award because he is at the heart of what will certainly be recognized as one of this decade's defining works of science fiction, Mr. Robot's first season. His intense eyes, his twisted sense of power, the vibrant abyss of his paranoia, his hyper-connectedness to all kinds of information technologies captured the spirit, mood, tone of our science fictional times. With Mr. Robot, cyberpunk finally crossed the magic mirror into reality. At the end of the first season, you felt the narrative, and even apocalyptic, possibilities of the ordinary things that appear on the screen of your laptop: the comments left by your friends on Facebook, the emails in your inbox, your passwords to banking and shopping websites.

The second season of Mr. Robot ends tonight. Though it has not been a bad season, it hasn't been nearly as good as the first one. What you find in the first season are great visuals and a great story—hackers unite and successfully complete a revolution. Though the second season still looks great, its story has been weak—hackers try to keep the revolution alive. The problem is this: Attacking something is always more interesting than defending something. The hackers led by Malek's character, Elliot Alderson, have been too passive in this season. Things are always happening to them instead of them making things happen. It seems our narrative imagination runs on empty when it comes to life after a revolution. As for tonight, expect lots and lots of stunning images and a disappointing plot. The post-revolution should not be televised.

Here is Malek's Emmy acceptance speech from Sunday night:



2016 Emmy Awards — Rami Malek by videostowatch