Toxic white masculinity is running for president. JOSEPH SOHM / SHUTTERSTOCK

We Spent an Hour and a Half Last Night Watching a Performance of American Sexism: Alexandra Petri called it the "mansplaining Olympics." Politico noted that Trump interrupted Clinton 25 times in the first 26 minutes. “At least he didn’t call her fat and ugly and tell her her voice game him a headache,” Republican commentator Ana Navarro said.

As a Result, Women Everywhere Took to the Streets: Just kidding! We drank, fell asleep, and woke up to the very same society in which Donald Trump is one half of the options for president in November.

Recaps: Are here, here, here, and here...

Lester: "Let's talk about race"

According to the Upshot, Polls Say Clinton Edged Out Trump: And it was the most watched debate ever. That said, "the record of post-debate polling suggests that a victory might not matter quite as much as you might think," Nate Cohn writes.

Hopefully the next gubernatorial debate doesn't happen on the same night as another presidential debate from hell.

But the Governor's Debate May Have Been the Most Unwatched Ever: Heidi and I covered it for you anyway. It was pretty boring, and the candidates weren't allowed to interact. They both gave shallow and unsatisfying answers on race and police brutality, and "neither candidate got into the weeds in any meaningful way about how they'll fund everything they're promising to do."

More Than 1,000 Chronic Pain Patients Have Been Flooding Seattle Emergency Rooms Since August: Seattle Times reporter JoNel Aleccia has the story on the aftermath of the Seattle Pain Centers shutdown. Without Seattle Pain Centers, roughly 47 chronic pain patients are entering emergency rooms each day. A total of 8,000 former Seattle Pain Centers patients had been receiving painkiller prescriptions. "There have been no reports of deaths or other serious consequences from abrupt opiate withdrawal, officials with the state Department of Health said," she reports. "But neither the department nor the Washington Health Care Authority, which oversees Medicaid, are notified when such deaths occur, agency officials said."

Mayor Ed Murray Delivered His 2017 Budget Speech Yesterday: Murray still wants to hire 200 more police officers, an idea that's opposed by Block the Bunker. He's also pledged to "triple public preschool classrooms by 2018 and undertake several education programs focused on racial inequities." Murray's office says the budget will also include $12 million in new homelessness funding, featuring some funds from the housing levy. Council Member Kshama Sawant called Murray's ideas "mostly business-as-usual, status quo."

Read More on the Police Hiring Debate: There are lots of views on whether the city should hire more police, but Ansel covers two perspectives: one from the local police, and one from a local police abolitionist.

Meanwhile, King County Plans Cuts to Public Safety: "King County is bracing for proposed cuts to public safety, including eliminating the sheriff's office aircraft and marine units, and reducing staff in the prosecuting attorney's office, as county leaders warn of a grim financial forecast for the coming years," KING 5 reports.

Advocates for safe drug use sites say that Seattle needs safe consumption sites, not just safe injection sites. HG

The Seattle Times Editorial Board Endorsed Safe Injection Sites: But will they endorse safe consumption sites for crack/cocaine, too?

Attorney General Charges Tim Eyman with Violating State Disclosure Laws, Inaccurate Reporting: A rundown of the new allegations against Washington's perennial anti-tax activist can be found here.

At Least the Pigeons Will Be Okay: A new study finds that even if homing pigeons have misguided leaders, they still find their way home. "Sadly, these kinds of decisions by pigeon flocks offer no reassurance to humans who think political leaders are misinformed or misdirected," the New York Times reports.