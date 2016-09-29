Maybe Gary Johnson Just Needs Some Easier Questions?

Gary Johnson: "I’m having an Aleppo moment" https://t.co/8n2COekKDB

— Hardball (@hardball) September 29, 2016

It seems like Gary Johnson is having a stressful time right now. Running for president is tough. And honestly, with at least one of his fellow candidates unable to form a complete sentence, is it really fair to expect Johnson to be semi-fluent in topics like foreign cities and world leaders?

So lay off old Gary, okay, media? Throw him a softball once in a while! Leave the hard stuff to Bill Weld, who can name at least one living world leader. Here are some suggested questions for Johnson's next media appearance:

• What did you have for breakfast this morning?

• Are you thirsty?

• How many fingers am I holding up?

• What are you up to this weekend?

• Does this smell weird to you?

• What is Aleppo? (You know this!)

• Who are you wearing?

• How long did it take you to get ready for this?

• Who is your celebrity crush?

• Honestly, what did I just say?

• Can you hold this for a second?

• Is this cilantro or parsley, do you think?

• Do you think I'm going to need a jacket today?

• Do you honestly think people should vote for you?

• What color is this orange?