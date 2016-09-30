Trump's Worst Week Ever

Even Trump's aides have had it up to here with him. JStone / Shutterstock.com

If the timestamps on this morning's tweetstorm are any indication, Trump didn't get much sleep last night. But it's hard to see how he managed to get any sleep at all this whole week.

First he loses the presidential debate. Big time. Even the post-debate coverage on FOX News was like ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

(For more on exactly how and why and how awfully he lost, check out this week's Blabbermouth. Dan, Eli, and I pile on. )

THEN he looks bad losing—blaming the mics, blaming Lester Holt, blaming the biased media. But at some point it seems as if he realized that blaming others for a bad performance looks a lot like admitting defeat.

So he launches a counter attack on Alicia Machado, the beauty queen he'd fat-shamed and humiliated after she gained some weight following her Miss Universe win. Tuesday he reaffirmed his position that her weight was "a problem," and in the wee hours of Friday morning he doubled down on that idea in a deranged stream of tweets.

Earlier this week, in the midst of Trump's counterattack on Machado, the L.A. Times talked to former employees of Trump National Golf Club, who said that Trump wanted to fire employees who weren't sufficiently pretty, thus reinforcing mounting evidence of Trump's misogyny.

Meanwhile, newspaper endorsements start rolling in. The Arizona Republic's editorial board is supporting the Democratic nominee for the first time in its history because Trump doesn't have "a cool head, and the ability to think carefully before acting." The USA Today's editorial board marks a historical first for itself by taking sides in a presidential contest, declaring Trump "unfit for the presidency."

And THEN Newsweek digs up evidence that a Trump company broke the trade embargo with Cuba in 1998. Basically, Trump paid representatives to check out potential investments in Cuba, and then tried to cover it up by making look like a charity thing. Classic. Trump. And this only the a few months before Trump kicked off his first presidential run.

And THEN his campaign manager looks Paula Faris in the eye on the View and doesn't deny that he broke the law.

And just to rub it in: polls released today show Clinton pulling ahead in Michigan, Nevada, Florida, and New Hampshire—all important swing states.

Trump has had many terrible, horrible, no good, very bad weeks. But this one comes at a key moment in the election cycle. The sound of the First Presidential Debate has supposedly awoken low information voters from their totally understandable national politics hibernation. If they're just now paying attention, they're learning that Trump is a corrupt, moody misogynist who doesn't know anything about running a country.

But I'll tell you one thing that's NOT helping. According to the New York Times, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services is behind on processing the citizenship requests of nearly half a million immigrants. If you need help filling out paperwork, immigration office, call me. I'll work nights!