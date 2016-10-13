Donald Trump Clarifies: He Only Sexually Assaults Hot Women

TPM:

Donald Trump on Thursday attacked a former People Magazine reporter who alleged Trump forcibly kissed her while she was reporting at his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2005, implying that he could not have forced himself on her because he was not attracted to her.... "Take a look. You take a look. Look at her. And look at her words," Trump said. "And you tell me what you think. I don't think so. I don't think so."

We shouldn't believe the former reporter for People because look at her... so we should believe these teenage beauty queens and the former Miss Utah and the former Miss Washington and the first Mrs. Trump because look at them, right?