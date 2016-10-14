Seattle Storm Prep: Shelter Options For People Who Are Homeless

Ansel Herz

While some Seattleites busy themselves preparing disaster kits as rain and wind storms—and the resulting power outages—worsen, some of the city's 3,000 unhoused residents may be left exposed to the elements.

From this afternoon's Seattle City Council meeting:

.@Homeless2Housed director Alison Eisinger says the city was not adequately prepared to open extra shelter beds for this weekend's storms

— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) October 14, 2016

Eisinger: "We are in a state of emergency and facing the worst storm in 34 years."

— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) October 14, 2016

Eisinger: "Never in my life have I had to ask the city what it's plan was for opening severe weather shelters."

— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) October 14, 2016

The Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness says these severe weather shelters in Seattle have some availability. They will be updating the following list regularly this weekend:

Seattle Severe Weather Shelter Location: Seattle Center Fisher Pavilion, near 2nd & Thomas St. South of Key Arena

Dates open: Saturday night 10/15 & Sunday night 10/16

Time: 7pm to 7am

Capacity: 100 beds

Population: Co-Ed Shelter: 18+, no children

Contact for information: (206) 684-0231 King County Administration Building Shelter & 420 4th Ave Shelter – expanded capacity (50 additional spots in Admin Building) Location: 500 & 420 4th Avenue Downtown Seattle (Between Jefferson and James) Line up for the shelter in front of the loading dock garage door at the corner of 4th and Jefferson.

Dates open (with expanded capacity): Thursday, 10/13 – Tuesday, 10/18, (Both Admin Shelter & 420 4th Ave open regularly every other night with 50 beds each)

Time: 7pm to 6am

Capacity: 100 beds in Admin, 50 beds at 420 4th Ave

Population: men (pets welcome at 420 shelter) Seattle City Hall Shelter Location: 600 4th Ave

Dates open (with expanded capacity): Thursday, 10/13 – Tuesday, 10/18, (Open regularly with 75 beds every other night)

Time: 7pm to 6am

Capacity: 81 beds

Population: men & women

Here are some on the Eastside, too:

Eastside Women’s Winter Shelter

*Note: This shelter is a winter shelter for Women opening for the first night on Saturday, 10/15 and remaining open through much of winter. Location: Lakeside Christian Church, 701 1st Street, Kirkland, WA 98033

Dates open: Saturday night 10/15 – 1/2/2017

Time: 8:30pm – 7am, 7 days/week

Population: Single Adult Women

Note: Includes Dinner & Breakfast

Contact for information: Cynthia: (425) 463-6285 x 106 Eastside Family Winter Shelter

*Note: This shelter is a winter shelter for families opening for the first night on Saturday, 10/15 and remaining open through much of winter. Location: Redmond United Methodist Church, 16540 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA 98052

Dates open: Saturday night 10/15 – open all winter

Time: 8:30pm – 7am, 7 days/week

Population: Families

Note: Includes Dinner & Breakfast

Contact for information: Cynthia: (206) 437-7448

In Snoqualmie:

Valley Renewal Center Shelter (Expanding day center to be 24 hour shelter) Location: 38625 SE River St, Snoqualmie, WA, 98065

Dates open: Friday 10/13 – Monday, 10/17 at 2pm

Time: 24-hour overnight, Dinner and Breakfast Served

Eligibility: Must have a Snoqualmie Valley Connection, Sex offender check, no background check

Population: Single Men; Single Parent Families Headed by Fathers or Mothers; Single Women; Two Parent Families

Contact for information: (425) 505 – 0038

Stay safe out there, neighbors.