While some Seattleites busy themselves preparing disaster kits as rain and wind storms—and the resulting power outages—worsen, some of the city's 3,000 unhoused residents may be left exposed to the elements.
From this afternoon's Seattle City Council meeting:
.@Homeless2Housed director Alison Eisinger says the city was not adequately prepared to open extra shelter beds for this weekend's storms
— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) October 14, 2016
Eisinger: "We are in a state of emergency and facing the worst storm in 34 years."
— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) October 14, 2016
Eisinger: "Never in my life have I had to ask the city what it's plan was for opening severe weather shelters."
— Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) October 14, 2016
The Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness says these severe weather shelters in Seattle have some availability. They will be updating the following list regularly this weekend:
Seattle Severe Weather Shelter
Location: Seattle Center Fisher Pavilion, near 2nd & Thomas St. South of Key Arena
Dates open: Saturday night 10/15 & Sunday night 10/16
Time: 7pm to 7am
Capacity: 100 beds
Population: Co-Ed Shelter: 18+, no children
Contact for information: (206) 684-0231
King County Administration Building Shelter & 420 4th Ave Shelter – expanded capacity (50 additional spots in Admin Building)
Location: 500 & 420 4th Avenue Downtown Seattle (Between Jefferson and James) Line up for the shelter in front of the loading dock garage door at the corner of 4th and Jefferson.
Dates open (with expanded capacity): Thursday, 10/13 – Tuesday, 10/18, (Both Admin Shelter & 420 4th Ave open regularly every other night with 50 beds each)
Time: 7pm to 6am
Capacity: 100 beds in Admin, 50 beds at 420 4th Ave
Population: men (pets welcome at 420 shelter)
Location: 600 4th Ave
Dates open (with expanded capacity): Thursday, 10/13 – Tuesday, 10/18, (Open regularly with 75 beds every other night)
Time: 7pm to 6am
Capacity: 81 beds
Population: men & women
Here are some on the Eastside, too:
Eastside Women’s Winter Shelter
*Note: This shelter is a winter shelter for Women opening for the first night on Saturday, 10/15 and remaining open through much of winter.
Location: Lakeside Christian Church, 701 1st Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
Dates open: Saturday night 10/15 – 1/2/2017
Time: 8:30pm – 7am, 7 days/week
Population: Single Adult Women
Note: Includes Dinner & Breakfast
Contact for information: Cynthia: (425) 463-6285 x 106
Eastside Family Winter Shelter
*Note: This shelter is a winter shelter for families opening for the first night on Saturday, 10/15 and remaining open through much of winter.
Location: Redmond United Methodist Church, 16540 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA 98052
Dates open: Saturday night 10/15 – open all winter
Time: 8:30pm – 7am, 7 days/week
Population: Families
Note: Includes Dinner & Breakfast
Contact for information: Cynthia: (206) 437-7448
In Snoqualmie:
Valley Renewal Center Shelter (Expanding day center to be 24 hour shelter)
Location: 38625 SE River St, Snoqualmie, WA, 98065
Dates open: Friday 10/13 – Monday, 10/17 at 2pm
Time: 24-hour overnight, Dinner and Breakfast Served
Eligibility: Must have a Snoqualmie Valley Connection, Sex offender check, no background check
Population: Single Men; Single Parent Families Headed by Fathers or Mothers; Single Women; Two Parent Families
Contact for information: (425) 505 – 0038
Stay safe out there, neighbors.