The Best Bars To Take a Tinder Date

JarrBar in Downtown/Pike Place Market Barry Penland

Obviously, you want to go to a place that you like but don't often frequent, a place that reflects your rich interior, but also one that doesn't give too much away. Someone recently asked for my short list of such places. These are the Seattle bars to take your Tinder date. However, depending on what your regular spots are, results may vary.

Your Gayest Guide to Happy Hour

Pony in Capitol Hill Matt Baume

There are a lot of queer bars in this town, and it can be difficult to keep track of their best deals. From Wildrose, Seattle's only lesbian bar, to Diesel, which may have the greatest happy hour hands-down—we walk you through them all.

Your Craft Cocktail Happy Hour Guide

Ba Bar in First Hill saumaya sharma

Where do you go to get $14 dollar craft cocktails for just $8? These are a few of our favorite places—with a few recommendations about what to order.

Your Dive Bar Happy Hour Guide

The Streamline Tavern in Lower Queen Anne louie rafflouer

There are three best dive bars in Seattle. One is tucked away in a hotel and stays open until 6 AM. Another is a renowned karaoke spot. And the third serves $2 tall cans of Rainier all night on Tuesdays. Read on for the city's best dive bars.

Your High-End Happy Hour Guide

The salumi board at Tavolàta GEOFFREY SMITH

No disrespect to foie-gras-laced desserts or hazelnut dust, but high-end happy hours are the greatest thing about fine dining in Seattle. They let the rest of us—who normally couldn't afford these places—have a chance to eat there for less. These are the best high-end happy hours in Seattle.

Your Guide to the Best Happy Hours for Beer Geeks

The Noble Fir +Russ

How do buck-a-shuck oysters sound? How about a $4 pint of a local IPA? $3 micros? Check out our beer nerds' guide to happy hour deals on some of the best tap lists in town.

Your Guide to the Best Happy Hours for Gamers

christopher nelson

From the Seattle Center Armory to the Eastlake Zoo Tavern, here are the places to find video games, board games, pinball, trivia nights, and more.

The Best Late Night and Early Morning Happy Hours



Mow down $5 sashimi sets until 1 am, grab a Monday morning Bloody Mary, or do a midnight Bolognese carbo-load. These are the best late night and early morning happy hours in Seattle.

Your Guide to Hotel Happy Hours in Seattle



Bruschetta at the Four Seasons' Goldfinch Tavern geoffrey smith

During these hotel happy hours, you can devour steak-frites, play ping-pong on the patio, or sit by the fire with an actual tower of snacks—no overnight stay required.