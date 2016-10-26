Matt Hickey Arraignment Postponed—He Has to Be Formally Extradited from Nevada First

Matt Hickey is still in Clark County, Nevada, and probably will be for several weeks. superjoseph/Shutterstock

I previously reported that Matt Hickey, the former Seattle tech journalist accused by multiple women of rape and fraud, was due in King County Superior Court for an arraignment tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. But that date has now been postponed by the interstate extradition process.

Hickey is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada, the state where Hickey relocated after the allegations against him went public. In order to get Hickey back from Nevada and into King County, where he now faces charges on multiple counts of second degree rape, the executive offices of both states have to sign off on the warrant.

Hickey could have waived the extradition process, which would have resulted in him returning to King County more quickly. But he didn't sign the waiver, according to a spokesperson from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. That means Hickey's arraignment could be postponed for several weeks, a month, or more, the spokesperson said.