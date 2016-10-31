Food News: Tinga Tacos in Pioneer Square, Farewell to the Old Spaghetti Factory, and More!

Young American Ale House's poutine, a thing that looks perfect for stuffing in one's on a very rainy day, immediately prior to a nap involving no fewer than three thick blankets. Maria Hines Restaurants

I Want the Young American (Ale House's Poutine) Allllll Night

Maria Hines's latest venture, Young American Ale House, opened its doors October 28 in the former Golden Beetle location. A "family-friendly New American gastropub," Young American Ale House will serve up "the foods [Hines] grew up with and still craves everyday." Those foods include upscale belt-looseners like chicken pot pie, a seafood chowder with Rainier in it, and a gorgeous Wagyu burger with onion marmalade. I am particularly excited for their poutine, which will be composed of beef fat fries, Beecher's curds and gruyere, and mushroom gravy. The restaurant is, of course, certified organic by Oregon Tilth, which is kinda Hines' MO. And for the actual young Americans, there will be a similarly organic kids menu.

Go Eat Manu's Tacos Tomorrow

Manu Alfao, proprietor of well-loved Pioneer Square lunch spot Manu's Bodega and new-but-soon-to-be well-loved Capitol Hill walk-up window Manu's Bodegita, is opening another one. This time it's tacos. Manu's Tacos will hold their opening party on November 1 at 6pm in Flatstick Pub, Pioneer Square's underground palace of mini golf. For those who aren't game for golf, Seattle Met reports that there will also be a walk-up window open weekdays from 11-3.

Aaron Wilcenski, one third of the Rough Draft pop-up equation, is involved, which is definitely a good sign. I'm a huge fan of Manu's food (I had a sinfully good fish empanada from the Bodegita just yesterday), I have an unhealthy obsession with everything Rough Draft has ever done, and I'm psyched to see these two in the same kitchen.

Wilcenski tells me that "the sesame chicken is the bomb" and the chicken tinga is amazing. "Come try these bad boys yourself," he urges. Uh, you ain't gotta tell me twice.

Coterie Room Converts to Cursed Oak

The former Coterie Room space has been given new life in the form of Cursed Oak, a "dark and moody spirit-focused cocktail lounge." There will also be food, specifically food from Top Chef 14 contestant Simon Pantet, reports Eater. Their first meal, posted on their Facebook page, looks pretty Top Chef-worthy: Braised lamb shank, lamb meatballs, cauliflower cream, potatoes, and hazelnut gremolata.

Chinese Restaurant New Luck Toy Opens in West Seattle

New Luck Toy, the latest of many additions to West Seattle's dining scene, threw open its doors on October 25. Brought to us by Mark Fuller, of Ma'ono Fried Chicken and Whiskey and Patric Gabre-Kidan of the Rhino Room, the name is a nod to the old Chinese restaurant of the same name that used to be on the same block reports Eater. They've already posted a statement on their Facebook page about the name, presumably to preempt charges of cultural appropriation, but I'm far more interested in the Singapore-Sling-filled slushie machines and Sichuan cumin lamb that Eater teased.

Old Spaghetti Factory Finally Shutters

The brick dinosaur at Elliott and Broad has been doomed since it sold to developers for $9 million back in July of 2015. Upon announcement, Stranger writers, including myself, shared memories of the place to commemorate its passing. Mine was one of the unpleasant ones, so I'm happy to report that, according to KING 5, the restaurant's last day will be December 23.

A La Bonne Franquette Bids Adieu to Mount Baker

A La Bonne Franquette, a restaurant I am sad to say goodbye to, will also bite the dust soon. Its husband and wife owners, Hamed Elnazir and Pascale Brochier, announced the imminent end via their website: "It is with mixed emotions that Chef Hamed and I have decided it is time to go home."

Damn! Their food looked really lovely and I am kicking myself that I've never been in. If you find yourself in the same boat, you've got exactly one week to amend that. They'll serve their regular menu, with 20 percent off on all bottles of wine, until November 5. The silver lining of this sad cloud is that, on the 6th, they'll host a meet and greet with the new owner, Toshiyuki Kawai, who hails from Osaka. He plans to keep it French, but with a Japanese bent, which sounds like it could be really good.

Wild Ginger Sprouts Two Spinoffs

Wild Ginger, Seattle's venerable Asian fusion behemoth, has spawned two new, fast casual versions of itself (with more soon to come), reports Eater. There will be one in Swedish's First Hill campus and one in Whole Foods' new 365 store in Bellevue. Both will serve "grab-and-go individual portions of some of the restaurant's most popular dishes, which are designed to be reheated," according to Eater. The Bellevue one will also have hot food and will be open 11am-8pm daily. Most dishes will run you less than $10.

Lastly, Two Things You Should Eat as Soon as Humanly Possible

These two gems from Le Pichet popped up on my Facebook feed because Le Caviste owner David Butler, who knows a thing or two about French food, liked the link. The Facebook algorithm knows everything (the dystopian future is now!), so of course it knows I'm going to eat anything that Jim Drohman and Butler agree on. You should too—crispy broiled pork belly resting atop braised collards with pork cheeks and a large hunk of winter squash blackcurrant bread sounds like just the thing for this miserable weather.