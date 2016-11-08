Come to The Stranger's Election Night Party. There Will Be a Balloon Drop!

You’ll already be drinking on election night, so wouldn’t you rather be drinking and watching live, unfettered democracy with Dan Savage and the Stranger Election Control Board? If you vote yes to this idea, come to The Stranger's Election Party tonight at the Showbox. Stranger staffers be working like little elves, slogging election results while you get to relax (ha!) with a beer in your hand and watch the future of the country unfold live on a big screen. What could be more American than that?

Plus! We'll be unleashing balloons when Clinton wins, so if you've never experienced a balloon drop or a woman as president, don't miss this.

Doors open at 4 pm and will close once we're at capacity—get there early!

It's 21+ and free.

P.S. We weren't kidding about the balloons.

