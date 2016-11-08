I Love New Yorkers

New Yorkers boo Trump as he enters his polling place to vote...

VIDEO: Donald Trump gets booed as he arrives at his polling place. pic.twitter.com/CJcmBIt9Zl November 8, 2016

New Yorker forced to stand against the wall while Trump and his family members voted exercises his First Amendment rights...

I was standing in line inside PS 59 in midtown and security told all of us to stand against wall. In walks Ivanka, her husband, Melania and Donald. One guy on line yelled "You'll never win!"

New Yorkers boo as Trump exits his polling place after voting.