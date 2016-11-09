Thousands Are Marching Against Trump In the Streets of Seattle Right Now

Thousands taking to the streets chanting #Fuck Donald Trump" pic.twitter.com/TbGlZNe6by

— Ansel Herz (@Ansel) November 10, 2016

There is a large anti-Trump protest currently underway in downtown Seattle. Protesters gathered in Westlake Park early this afternoon and are now moving through the streets of the city and making their way up to Capitol Hill. Stranger reporters Ansel Herz (@ansel) and Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) are on the scene. Follow them both on Twitter for updates and consider joining the march yourself.

Thank god for the socialists. Big protest underway in downtown Seattle led by @cmkshama. pic.twitter.com/gvT0nVffm4

— Ansel Herz (@Ansel) November 10, 2016

Chants include "Water is life," "Black lives matter," "Misogyny has got to go," and "Fuck Trump"

— Ansel Herz (@Ansel) November 10, 2016

There are bro dudes joining the front of the march chanting, "When Trump attacks, pussy grabs back!"

— Ansel Herz (@Ansel) November 10, 2016

Lillie, a community college student, and Socialist Alternative's brand new mass-printed placards. #SeattleAgainstTrump pic.twitter.com/Da85U80tmr

— Ansel Herz (@Ansel) November 10, 2016

Don't mourn, progressives. Organize.

— Ansel Herz (@Ansel) November 9, 2016

