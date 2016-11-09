There is a large anti-Trump protest currently underway in downtown Seattle. Protesters gathered in Westlake Park early this afternoon and are now moving through the streets of the city and making their way up to Capitol Hill. Stranger reporters Ansel Herz (@ansel) and Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) are on the scene. Follow them both on Twitter for updates and consider joining the march yourself.







We will have more from this story as it develops.