One of my favorite things I've read in The Stranger was this short piece by Sherman Alexie:
Feeling more liberal than usual, I bought a bottle of water, a jar of peanut butter, and a bag of bagels for a homeless man. No big deal, I know, but it's better than anything you've done lately, right?
Anyway, the homeless dude thanked me for the water and peanut butter, but he tossed the bagels back at me.
"I don't eat that Jew shit," he said.
My fellow citizens, if we glance away, even for a second, then they (meaning: us) will begin the next Holocaust and make plans for the one after that.
With Trump surrogates citing the Japanese internment camps as a justification for the Muslim registry, maybe it could be re-published?
