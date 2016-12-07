New Seattle Eats: Pricey Pressed Juice, Inauthentic Eurasian Food, and Another Ba Bar

Pressed Juicery

Pressed Juicery "Pours Into Seattle"

The SoCal health liquids chain will open its 49th location at Westlake Center, and boasts of "healthy, delicious products" at a "competitive price point," which is apparently $6.50 for a juice. When I pay $6.50 for a beverage, I expect it to have a not insignificant amount of alcohol in it, but I guess that's why I'm not glowing all the way to yoga class at 6 a.m., isn't it?

If you'd like to wake up screaming namaste every day, Pressed has you pretty well covered, with a variety of "nutrient-rich products." There's "revolutionary, cult-favorite" Freeze, which is a vegan, everything-free soft serve. Then there's "hot drink concept" Heat, which is a menu of things like beetroot/reishi/matcha/Ent blood lattes and "hot immunity tonics." Though I'm clearly not the target audience, Seattle is apparently very ready for this.

“Seattle was recently ranked as one of the top ten fittest cities in the country by the American Fitness Index, making it a natural fit for us," says co-founder Hayden Slater, via press release. "The city boasts an incredibly active and health-conscious community, and we’re so excited to bring our cold-pressed juices, Freeze and Heat products to the Pacific Northwest.”

Their grand opening is Thursday, December 8 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and they're giving out free juice. Regular hours will be 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon-Sat and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sun.

Ba Bar Joins the SLU Bonanza

Eric Banh’s always busy Ba Bar, which benefits from its proximity to hordes of hungry Seattle University students, just opened its second location, this time amidst the hungry hordes of South Lake Union.

And lucky hordes they are: The SLU location will have bánh cuốn seven days a week, unlike the original location, which only serves them on weekends. Bánh cuốn is a rice noodle roll stuffed with pork and topped with slices of chả lụa, which is a compressed pork sausage. Aside from the frog legs, it’s one of the only things I really miss from my time at Ba Bar. SLU hours are 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon-Fri and 10am-11pm on weekends.

Cook Weaver Will Brave the Loveless Building’s Dead Space

Filling the vacancy left by Restaurant Marron, this new project from chef/bartender duo Zac Reynolds and Nile Klein will serve up “inauthentic Eurasian food” like turkey schnitzel with butter stewed onions, apple and radish salad, and thyme. Their goal is, per their website, to “be special, yet approachable. Bold, while maintaining balance. Tantalize your taste buds. But most importantly, be the friendly place you call your own, and be delighted to bring those you love.”

Though I’m not sure of the grammaticality of that last bit, their cocktail names are taken from Pushkin, a recent Facebook post suggests. So bonus points for that. They’ve clearly got their hearts in the right place, although so have the notoriously difficult space’s last few tenants. They’re open daily from 5 p.m, with a happy hour from 3 p.m to 6 p.m.

Sugar Hill Now Open on the Hill

The former Capitol Club space that briefly housed Bauhaus has a new tenant. Thai “chicken and rice” restaurant Sugar Hill is now open, reports CHS Blog. According to the CHS crow, it’s from the folks behind Ayutthaya, and it’ll be something like the Ba Bar of Thai food: “a bar-focused eatery featuring Thai street-style food.”