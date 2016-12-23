Stranger Staffers Pick: Our Favorite Stories of 2016

1. Sydney Brownstone's feature "The Audition" exposed an alleged porn audition scam by Seattle tech journalist—and former Stranger freelancer—Matt Hickey. Since her report came out, Hickey has been charged with three counts of rape and is now facing a civil suit from the state attorney general.

2. "Is K Records a “Broken, Sinking Ship”?" That's the question our music critic Dave Segal posed in his feature on a public falling out between a legendary local music label and the artists it represents, including Kimya Dawson.

3. Years ago, writer Angela Garbes remembers, she woke up bleeding. She later found out that she was having a miscarriage—a most common experience that people don't talk about nearly enough. Her story "What I Gained From Having a Miscarriage" untangles the pains, confusions, and gains of pregnancy loss.

4. Here's what art critic Jen Graves had to say after Donald Trump was elected president: "White Women—Time to Get Out of Your Safety Zones." Also: look that stunning collage.

5. In "Vacation from the Law," Ansel Herz covered the infuriating case of Tiffany Atwood, a King County background detective who frauded taxpayers of at least $7,500—by taking lavish vacations when she was supposed to be working.

6. Not a lot of people know who jazz musician Joe Gallivan is. Even among fanatics and scholars of the genre, he’s way more obscure than he should be. As Gallivan began a new tour, we interviewed the innovative jazz drummer, who was praised by Stravinsky and ignored by nearly everyone else.

7. On July 29, 19-year-old Allen Christopher Ivanov saw his ex-girlfriend with another man at a Mukilteo party. He allegedly loaded a gun he had purchased and shot her, and two others—killing all three. Ivanov has since plead guilty to murder. This was one of multiple shootings that took place in Washington state this year, and another example of what happens when guns meet toxic masculinity, Heidi Groover writes.

8. July saw the consecutive shootings of Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, and 12 police officers in Dallas, TX within three days. Here's what Larry Mizell Jr. had to say about the real America, as it become apparent that week: "I hope you're safe, I hope your loved ones are safe, I hope you and they stay that way. Not that it feels like safety really exists. Not for a Muslim person walking to pray, not for a queer or trans one trying to kick it, not for a black one trying to do anything, not for a woman trying to live!"

9. This year, Sound Transit's groundbreaking light rail expansion plan was passed, against myth-mongering by the Seattle Times, State Senator Reuven Carlyle, and Republicans. It was a victory among Election Day losses. We don't want to take undue credit for helping it pass but we did write an entire feature on why it should.

10. Everywhere you go, Seattleites are talking about our out-of-control affordability crisis. We need to reexamine what we think we know about the housing market to understand what to do about it. Charles Mudede and Cary Moon's series on the Seattle housing crisis does just that.

11. A Seattle police officer's dashcam was accidentally on for a whole shift. We watched the whole thing—a day in the life of a cop—and reported back on the surprising things we saw and heard in "Thin Blue Line Meets Blinking Red Light."