You Can Support the DC Women's March Right Here in Seattle

Students in Seattle protesting after Trump's election. ASK

Activists in Seattle are holding a demonstration in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, a DC event that will take place the day after Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. The protests are a response to the results of the 2016 election, which organizers say "threatened many of us - immigrants of all statuses, Muslims and those of diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, survivors of sexual assault."

The national rally is expected to be the largest demonstration in response to Trump's presidency. Like Seattle, cities across the country will also be hosting sister marches.

According to the Seattle march's Facebook page, 25,000 people plan on attending the event and 40,000 more are interested. According to organizers, "ALL women, femme, trans, gender non-conforming, and feminist people (including men and boys) are invited to march."

The march will begin at 10 am on January 21 in downtown Seattle—the exact route is yet to be determined. You can also make donations to towards the operating costs of the rally here.