With Layoffs Imminent, Seattle Times Plans to Restructure Newsroom

The Seattle Times before "short, trendy posts" were a thing. Seattle Municipal Archives

As Seattle Times reporters continue to await news on exactly how many of their colleagues will take buyouts or be laid off, they've received a lengthy memo from editor Don Shelton promising significant changes to how they do their jobs.

In an email sent to the newsroom Wednesday afternoon, Shelton told reporters and editors: "We are talking about nothing less than changing the overall culture of our newsroom. We’ll be more urgent, more reader driven, more productive and more accountable." (Read the full email at the bottom of this post.)

Shelton wrote that the paper will "pull back on posting some stories and covering some beats," but did not specify which areas those will be. While breaking news and deeper reporting "remain the main course of our content menu," he wrote, reporters will also be expected to do more shorter stories (like the "short, trendy posts" the paper has started publishing online in the morning) and to aggregate stories from other sites. The newsroom will use analytics to determine what reporters should focus on.

"I know some of you are worried about being given quotas on how many stories to post and how much traffic is expected," Shelton wrote, echoing the anxiety that ripples across the industry every time another legacy news organization goes "digital first."

"We have no plans for a one-size-fits-all quota," he assured the staff, "but we will monitor our productivity... We will agree on the right mix of news, features and enterprise and the right number of posts, graphics or photos for your beat or job. You will be involved in these conversations."

Shelton also outlined changes to the editing and layout process, including less editing and simpler design for stories that aren't on the front page, which could signal potential layoffs among copy editors, editors, or designers.

Some Times employees have heard layoffs are to begin today. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. By email, a spokesperson for the company did not respond to a question about whether layoffs were indeed coming today and said only: "We do not disclose confidential employee information externally."

In 2015, 15 Times employees, including some who had worked there for decades, left the paper through buyouts or layoffs. This time around, one staffer told The Stranger last month, "We are into the bone." The Times cuts are the most high profile in a string of recent bad news for local media: KOMO also cut several positions in its newsroom this week, NBC recently shut down its Seattle-based Breaking News app, today is Northwest Cable News's final day of operations, and the nonprofit Seattle Globalist is struggling to find funding.

Here's Shelton's full memo: