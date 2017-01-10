Jeff Sessions Dodges Question About Whether He'll Go After Legalized Weed

Still not sure what time it is on weed's doomsday clock. The Stranger

During the Senate hearing to nominate Jeff Sessions as Attorney General, Senator Leahy of Vermont asked if Sessions if he wouldn't enforce federal laws that ban marijuana. Sessions rolled out this primo bit of obfuscation:

I won't commit to never enforcing the law, Senator Leahy. But absolutely it's a problem of federal resources for the government. One obvious concern is that the U.S. Congress has made the possession and distribution of marijuana an illegal act. If that’s not desired any longer, congress should pass a law to change. It’s not the Attorney General’s job to decide what laws are enforced. The Department of Justice under Lynch and Holder set forth some politics they thought were appropriate to define what cases should be prosecuted in states that have legalized at least in some fashion some parts of marijuana...I think some of them are truly valuable in evaluating cases, but fundamentally, the criticism I think that was legitimate is that they may not have been followed. Using good judgement on how to handle these cases will be a responsibility of mine. I know it wont be an easy decision, but I will try to do my duty in a fair and just way.

Alright. So he says the Holder/Lynch guidelines were "valuable," but he doesn't say which, if any, he plans to follow. He—as he's done throughout this hearing—tries to de-politicize the role of the attorney general, claiming that he'll enforce whatever laws are on the books. But he knows and we know that he has prosecutorial discretion and CAN decide which federal laws he wants to enforce, using what limited government resources he has.

So, everything's still up in the air.

Judging by his history on the issue, Sessions (and the person who is trying to hire him as AG) has espoused many negative feelings about weed. Back in April, he said "Good people don’t smoke marijuana." And then, of course, there was that the time said he thought the KKK was okay until he found out they smoked marijuana. Jokes!