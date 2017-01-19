The following story was co-published with support from Longreads and its subscribers.

This man is about to be your President. Nate Gowdy

Everyone at The Stranger is sharing a collective sense of dread of what's to come once PEOTUS Trump is sworn into office and becomes POTUS. Rather than moping around and crying into our lattes, we're consoling ourselves with action in the best way we know how—sharing pertinent reporting, no matter how hard Trump tries to make it on us. Because who the hell else is going to hold him accountable? Not those fake news "reporters," that's for sure.

We've sent writers Sydney Brownstone and Heidi Groover to DC to cover the proceedings and we've partnered with Longreads to cross-publish stories.

For their best tweets throughout the weekend, we've got you covered right here.

On Friday, their DC reporting will continue, while in Seattle, we'll be on the ground at various protest spots throughout the day:

• Ana Sofia Knauf will be covering the National Student Strike #J20, which is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

• Photographer Ramon Dompor will be documenting the Seattle United for Immigrant and Refugee Families workshop, presented by the City of Seattle to help immigrant families apply for citizenship and take part in "Know Your Rights" training sessions.

• Amber Cortes will be covering the Student Walkout, where the youth will take to the streets at noon and march to Westlake for a rally.

• Stranger staffers will be at the Resist Trump: Occupy Inauguration at the day's end (5-8 p.m.).

On Saturday:

• Our reporters will be covering the massive Women's March on Washington, DC.

• Stranger staffers in Seattle will document the Womxn’s March on Seattle, which begins at 10 a.m. at Judkins Park and runs to the Seattle Center.

