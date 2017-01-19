International District Businesses Might Lose Customers During the Seattle Womxn's March. Here's How You Can Help

CHAM BUNPHOATH

After Donald Trump is sworn in as Predator-in-Chief tomorrow afternoon, hundreds of thousands of women, trans and gender-nonconforming people, and allies will march in Washington D.C. in protest of Trump's misogyny and promotion of rape culture. For those of us in the Emerald City who can't make it out to the East Coast, there will be the Seattle's Womxn's March, a 3.6 mile trek, which will begin in Judkins Park and end near Seattle Center. Between 50,000 and 75,000 people are expected to attend, Rich Smith reported.

In addition to delaying traffic, marchers will also impact businesses along their route, particularly in Little Saigon and the Chinatown-International District (CID). Because it is Lunar New Year season, stores and restaurants in those neighborhoods are counting on an uptick in business over the next week. The Womxn's March could throw a wrench in those plans, the International Examiner wrote.

Yesterday, the City of Seattle's Department of Neighborhoods also issued this thoughtful reminder:

So after marching on behalf of women's and LGBTQ+ rights and committing to fight Trump's hate, consider swinging through the neighborhood to support immigrant-run businesses.

The International Examiner puts it this way: "With the uncertainty in this country for many communities, it would be unfortunate to negatively impact the immigrant and refugee businesses in this neighborhood."