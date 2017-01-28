The Burk and Fawcett family has relatives who survived Nazi Germany. They now have a neighbor whose husband is detained.
Protesters have mobilized at airports across the country, including Sea-Tac, to oppose Trump's latest executive order, which suspends entry of all refugees for 120 days, bans travel to the United States for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, and bans Syrian refugees indefinitely.

In Seattle, up to 13 people have reportedly been detained at Sea-Tac airport due to the order, where lawyers rushed to defend their clients from deportation today, and a press conference was held this afternoon with Governor Inslee, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, and other elected officials.

