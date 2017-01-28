Live from the Immigration Protest at Sea-Tac Airport

The Muslim ban hits close to home for the Burk and Fawcett family. Their friends have relatives who survived Nazi Germany. They now have a neighbor whose husband is detained. ASK

Protesters have mobilized at airports across the country, including Sea-Tac, to oppose Trump's latest executive order, which suspends entry of all refugees for 120 days, bans travel to the United States for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, and bans Syrian refugees indefinitely.

In Seattle, up to 13 people have reportedly been detained at Sea-Tac airport due to the order, where lawyers rushed to defend their clients from deportation today, and a press conference was held this afternoon with Governor Inslee, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, and other elected officials.

Stranger staff reporter Ana Sofia Knauf reported live from the airport with updates:

Not sure where to donate directly to detainees/counsel, but some great suggestions here: https://t.co/qSoxwcEIM4 https://t.co/8wxPvk5YCU

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

According to @RepJayapal, two additional detainees are being held somewhere in the airport. Not clear where.

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Just talked with @RepJayapal. Apparently a Somali man, whose wife lives here, was put on a plane back to London. He is now in limbo.

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Here's the live video on @TheStranger's Facebook page: https://t.co/ugagGrJZ0g

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Now seatac police are blocking us off

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Were walking back to arrivals. Crowd is chanting "let them in! Let them in!"

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Basilia tells me a friend of hers saw police boarded the light rail car at westlake right before they diverted trains earlier. pic.twitter.com/aKQqr7VOAU

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

"THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE!" pic.twitter.com/saX4H0kZmX

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Port of Seattle police. There hanging back. pic.twitter.com/VOa6lT0YP3

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Airport workers to elderly man: "are you traveling sir?"



Man: "No, protesting!"



Airport worker: "right this way!"

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Airport workers are being very kind. Acting as traffic lights. Lots of smiles and thank yous pic.twitter.com/OvlQmaaPCM

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

"No bans, no walls! NO ONE IS ILLEGAL!" pic.twitter.com/csHEVCZP0n

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Just fyi, there is a small group of bike cops riding around. I think just general airport security officers, not SPD

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

So far, I really have to commend Sea-Tac employees for being kind to protesters and giving them space. Thank you.

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Just saw an older white gent walk out of the coffee shop to shout "STAND UP FIGHT BACK!"

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

And we're up again. pic.twitter.com/6fPwj0l8sV

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

We're sitting near security now. According to organizers, this is a practice for peaceful civil disobedience. pic.twitter.com/ZfQ37vesI8

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Immediately as she's saying this, Nina and I both start to cry. We both have immigrant parents. Be kind to each other, folks.

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Nina Jenkins with Asha, 5 weeks old! This is her 2nd protest already. My parents are both immigrants. And I'm a mom. This is not normal." pic.twitter.com/90I0AOpBnG

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

This is Selma. "W exec orders, people have the choice to do something that's decent. They can choose to fight this repugnant order." pic.twitter.com/VnCu6YpduV

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

One woman who is flying back home to Vegas asked me "do you know if there is a march over there? God, I want to be there marching!"

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

In case you're doubting how big this is. People showed the hell up pic.twitter.com/Xrsk0enHCa

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

.@cmkshama says, of the emergency stay order below: "This is a direct result of widespread protest."

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

A lot of interfaith groups here. Have so far seen rabbis and ministers.

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Kelly dahlman-oeth & Shalom Agtarap, Ronald United Methodist Church. "If our faith doesn't come into action now, what good is it?" pic.twitter.com/3JJLvYMRqx

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

This is Hannah Womble, age 6.25, with her mom Suzanne. This is her second protest. She was at the Womxn's March last weekend. pic.twitter.com/sYGWCATEiO

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

The Burk and Fawcett family has relatives who survived Nazi Germany. They now have a neighbor whose husband is detained. pic.twitter.com/onGsrPr1lU

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

How fitting that were passing thru American Airlines. pic.twitter.com/ZnrgYLO5c7

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Plain and simple pic.twitter.com/CV3t5DA0X1

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Mike Lobalzo: "im a proud Boeing employee. We're FOR diversity." pic.twitter.com/O93Q3zzWJO

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Just after Holocaust Remeberance Day, crowd is chanting "NEVER AGAIN IS NOW!" pic.twitter.com/hqAzXK2vPV

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Were heading upstairs. "No hate! No fear! Refugees ARE welcome here!" pic.twitter.com/4EIk0by3Cs

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Andie's son Ansel has his own sign! pic.twitter.com/NqOHr4HdJp

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Andie & Laurie. "I felt so heartbroken that were living in place where things like entry of refugees can be taken away w stroke of a pen" pic.twitter.com/4atJjUwKjp

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017

Crowd chanting "SET THEM FREE" pic.twitter.com/9OFI45aCan

— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017