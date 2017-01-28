Protesters have mobilized at airports across the country, including Sea-Tac, to oppose Trump's latest executive order, which suspends entry of all refugees for 120 days, bans travel to the United States for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, and bans Syrian refugees indefinitely.
In Seattle, up to 13 people have reportedly been detained at Sea-Tac airport due to the order, where lawyers rushed to defend their clients from deportation today, and a press conference was held this afternoon with Governor Inslee, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, and other elected officials.
Stranger staff reporter Ana Sofia Knauf reported live from the airport with updates:
Not sure where to donate directly to detainees/counsel, but some great suggestions here: https://t.co/qSoxwcEIM4 https://t.co/8wxPvk5YCU
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
According to @RepJayapal, two additional detainees are being held somewhere in the airport. Not clear where.
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Just talked with @RepJayapal. Apparently a Somali man, whose wife lives here, was put on a plane back to London. He is now in limbo.
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Here's the live video on @TheStranger's Facebook page: https://t.co/ugagGrJZ0g
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Now seatac police are blocking us off
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Were walking back to arrivals. Crowd is chanting "let them in! Let them in!"
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Basilia tells me a friend of hers saw police boarded the light rail car at westlake right before they diverted trains earlier. pic.twitter.com/aKQqr7VOAU
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
"THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE!" pic.twitter.com/saX4H0kZmX
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Port of Seattle police. There hanging back. pic.twitter.com/VOa6lT0YP3
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Airport workers to elderly man: "are you traveling sir?"
Man: "No, protesting!"
Airport worker: "right this way!"
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Airport workers are being very kind. Acting as traffic lights. Lots of smiles and thank yous pic.twitter.com/OvlQmaaPCM
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
"No bans, no walls! NO ONE IS ILLEGAL!" pic.twitter.com/csHEVCZP0n
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Just fyi, there is a small group of bike cops riding around. I think just general airport security officers, not SPD
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
So far, I really have to commend Sea-Tac employees for being kind to protesters and giving them space. Thank you.
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Just saw an older white gent walk out of the coffee shop to shout "STAND UP FIGHT BACK!"
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
And we're up again. pic.twitter.com/6fPwj0l8sV
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
We're sitting near security now. According to organizers, this is a practice for peaceful civil disobedience. pic.twitter.com/ZfQ37vesI8
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Immediately as she's saying this, Nina and I both start to cry. We both have immigrant parents. Be kind to each other, folks.
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Nina Jenkins with Asha, 5 weeks old! This is her 2nd protest already. My parents are both immigrants. And I'm a mom. This is not normal." pic.twitter.com/90I0AOpBnG
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
This is Selma. "W exec orders, people have the choice to do something that's decent. They can choose to fight this repugnant order." pic.twitter.com/VnCu6YpduV
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
One woman who is flying back home to Vegas asked me "do you know if there is a march over there? God, I want to be there marching!"
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
In case you're doubting how big this is. People showed the hell up pic.twitter.com/Xrsk0enHCa
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
pic.twitter.com/OHNwcn8wSL
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
.@cmkshama says, of the emergency stay order below: "This is a direct result of widespread protest."
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
A lot of interfaith groups here. Have so far seen rabbis and ministers.
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Kelly dahlman-oeth & Shalom Agtarap, Ronald United Methodist Church. "If our faith doesn't come into action now, what good is it?" pic.twitter.com/3JJLvYMRqx
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
This is Hannah Womble, age 6.25, with her mom Suzanne. This is her second protest. She was at the Womxn's March last weekend. pic.twitter.com/sYGWCATEiO
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
The Burk and Fawcett family has relatives who survived Nazi Germany. They now have a neighbor whose husband is detained. pic.twitter.com/onGsrPr1lU
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
How fitting that were passing thru American Airlines. pic.twitter.com/ZnrgYLO5c7
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Plain and simple pic.twitter.com/CV3t5DA0X1
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Mike Lobalzo: "im a proud Boeing employee. We're FOR diversity." pic.twitter.com/O93Q3zzWJO
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Just after Holocaust Remeberance Day, crowd is chanting "NEVER AGAIN IS NOW!" pic.twitter.com/hqAzXK2vPV
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Were heading upstairs. "No hate! No fear! Refugees ARE welcome here!" pic.twitter.com/4EIk0by3Cs
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Andie's son Ansel has his own sign! pic.twitter.com/NqOHr4HdJp
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Andie & Laurie. "I felt so heartbroken that were living in place where things like entry of refugees can be taken away w stroke of a pen" pic.twitter.com/4atJjUwKjp
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Crowd chanting "SET THEM FREE" pic.twitter.com/9OFI45aCan
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
I'm here. Huge crowd. pic.twitter.com/TN41X14W59
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017
Heading to Sea-Tac for the protest supporting immigrants & refugees. We can't tire of taking care of our neighbors. https://t.co/bzcQSew8UQ
— Ana Sofia Knauf (@asknauf) January 29, 2017